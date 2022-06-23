10 best parents in Naruto and Boruto, ranked

Naruto and Boruto are two series that give a lot of importance to family and familial culture. With family legacy being one of the most recurring themes in both series, it is quite natural that parents usually have a significant role to play. Characters have been brought back on the correct path, even when they were at their lowest, by impactful parental figures who helped them move forward in these series.

We have seen several amazing parents over the course of the two shows, but some are always better at parenting than others. Follow along as we rank the 10 best parents in Naruto and Boruto below.

Ranking 10 parental figures in Naruto and Boruto who have mastered the parenting skill

10) Shikaku Nara

Shikaku was always thinking opf his family and his village (Image credit: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

With a son as lazy as Shikamaru, Shikaku could have chosen to do the bare minimum. However, he was several times more dedicated than his son. Shikaku, the Jonin Commander of Konohagakure and one of the smartest people of his time, proved to be one of the kindest and most understanding fathers.

He was one of the few adults in the village who never discouraged his son from interacting with Naruto, and actually wanted Shikamaru to be his friend. When Shikamaru was left devastated after Asuma’s death, he consoled his son until the latter was ready to move on. It is no wonder that Shikamaru became such a great ninja when blessed with a father like Shikaku.

9) Hinata

Hinata is the glue that holds her family together (Image credit: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Hinata has always been a kind and caring soul. While she did not have the best childhood herself, she never let herself be bogged down by the past. As one of the hardest-working mothers in Konoha, she is always willing to support her husband and children. WIth Naruto always being busy at work, Hinata has the responsibility of raising two of the rowdiest and most energetic kids in the village. However, she never complains about her role in the family and stands by Naruto like a rock. She has successfully trained her children to be excellent students.

8) Orochimaru

No one expected Orochimaru to become such a good father (Image credit: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations))

Orochimaru was considered one of the most ruthless and heartless shinobi in the Narutoverse for a long time. He was obsessed with power and would conduct inhumane experiments without any regard for his subjects. So, it was quite a shock to see him become one of the most caring parents in the series towards the beginning of Boruto.

Orochimaru created Mitsuki artificially with the intention of having a child and taught him to search for his own path instead of raising him to do his bidding. He even led Mitsuki to Boruto so that his son would become inspired to become his own person. Sometimes, there is no telling how parenthood can change a person.

7) Temari and Shikamaru

Temari and Shikamaru have been one of the best couples in the series for many years. They complement each other's strengths and make up for each other's weaknesses. As a result, they make amazing parents.

Shikamaru has a lot of experience with babies as he has been helping Kurenai with her daughter since Mirai was born. Temari, on the other hand, is used to dealing with problematic boys as she has been caring for her brothers for years. Whenever Shikamaru slacks off because of his lazy nature, Temari is always there to discipline Shikadai.

6) Might Dai

One of the most important duties of a father is to encourage his children and help them follow their dreams. The charming Might Dai, the eternal Genin of the Leaf, is one of the best fathers in the series because he never let anything discourage his son Might Gai. Even when he was mocked and ridiculed for his lack of skills, Might Dai did not give up his pursuit of being a caring and supportive father who always went out of his way to make his son happy.

5) Sakumo Hatake

To Sakumo, friends were more important than honor (Image credit: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Few ninjas would risk their reputation and mission to save their friends, but Sakumo did. He was always trying to make his son, Kakashi, understand the importance of friends and allies. He taught his son to never look down on anyone.

Sadly, Sakumo was not around for a long time as he committed suicide to protect his son from the dishonor he brought to their name. When Kakashi went to the other world and found his father waiting for him, Sakumo immediately apologized for leaving him. One of the best fathers in Naruto suffered one of the most tragic fates.

4) Kurenai Yuhi

Never hurt her daughter, or you will be traped inside a Genjutsu (Image credit: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Being a single mother is hard enough, but widowhood makes the experience ten times worse. Kurenai and Azuma were in a relationship for years before they decided to have a baby that both would raise together. However, Azuma never came back from his last mission, leaving Mirai to raise the baby alone. One of most devastating deaths in Naruto, Azuma's untimely departure from Kurenai's life led to a lot of suffering. However, she still emerged as a strong mother who raised Kunoichi to be powerful in the Boruto series.

3) Iruka

Family is not always determined by blood. Sometimes, it is about who you choose and who chooses you back. Iruka may not be that much older than Naruto, but he was his first and most important parental figure. He was the first person in Naruto’s life to prove to him that someone cared about him. Iruka never gave up on him and wanted to help as much as he could in making Naruto's dream of becoming Hokage come true.

Iruka was so crucial in our hero’s life he took on the role of his father during the latter's wedding to Hinata.

2) Sakura Haruno

Sakura knows how to show her daughter how much she loves her (Image credit: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Sakura Haruno, upon learning of her daughter's doubts regarding her identity, doubled her efforts to prove to her how much she loved her, which instantly made her one of the best mothers in Boruto.

Since Sasuke is not around to help a lot, Sakura is yet another mother in Konoha who has to fill the shoes of both parents at times. It is indeed to her credit that she was still able to raise one of the best Kunoichis of the new generation. As a mother, Sakura is extremely protective and will destroy anyone who tries to cross her daughter's path.

1) Minato and Kushina

A wholesome couple and amazing parents (Image credit: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Minato and Kushina were rarely seen in the series as they sacrificed themselves to stop the Kyuubi just after their son was born. However, we can see how caring and protective they were as parents in their interactions with Naruto. It is a shame Boruto will never get the chance to meet them.

We were also able to see what they would have been like as parents in Road to Ninja. In this universe, they survived to see Menma (Naruto’s version in this world) grow and become a ninja. Even when their son treated them horribly, they never stopped loving him, and did everything to keep him from getting hurt.

