10 most disrespected anime characters (& why they're so infamous)

Disrespected anime characters often come from shows loved for their storytelling and variety of personalities. Yet, not every character gets love from fans, some are widely disliked or disrespected. These characters are usually the bad guys, mean, or simply get on everyone's nerves because they behave in ways that upset the audience.

Disrespected anime characters stick out because they lack what makes many other characters in these series so engaging to fans. Instead of growing or having qualities that could win people over, these characters remain stuck in ways that make viewers wish they'd change or sometimes even disappear from the series altogether.

Top 10 most disrespected anime characters

1. Sakura Haruno (Naruto)

Sakura Haruno (Naruto)

While Sakura Haruno undergoes significant development, transforming into a strong kunoichi, her early days are marred by inefficacy and infatuation with Sasuke Uchiha. This fixation and her initial inability to contribute meaningfully to her team led to frustration among fans.

As a character who begins with much to desire in terms of ninja skills and personal strength, Sakura's character arc is a slow burn that left many fans impatient, contributing to her status as one of the most disrespected anime characters in the community.

2. Shou Tucker (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

The name Shou Tucker invokes a visceral disapproval from fans of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, highlighting him as one of the most disrespected anime characters ever conceived. His readiness to sacrifice his family for the sake of his research not only breaches ethical boundaries but also human ones.

The monstrous chimera created from his daughter Nina and their pet dog is a visual and narrative shock that leaves an indelible scar on the audience's memory. Shou Tucker's cruel experiments in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood show the worst of alchemy, making him a clear symbol of evil in anime.

3. Gabi Braun (Attack on Titan)

Gabi Braun (Attack on Titan)

Gabi Braun's actions, motivated by her indoctrination and fierce loyalty to Marley, ignite significant controversy among Attack on Titan fans. Her role in Sasha Braus's death marks her as a particularly disrespected character.

Gabi’s journey, filled with hate-fueled decisions and a gradual, painful path toward understanding and redemption, showcases the complexities of war and the cycle of revenge.

Even so, her early behavior makes it hard for some fans to feel for her, making her one of the most disliked and disrespected characters in the show.

4. Ren Sohma (Fruits Basket)

Ren Sohma (Fruits Basket)

Ren Sohma's bitterness and manipulative tactics cast a long shadow over the Sohma family in Fruits Basket. Her envy-driven vendetta against her own daughter, Akito, for receiving the affections she desired for herself, showcases a deeply troubled character.

Ren's actions, driven by jealousy and a desperate need for control, unravel the emotional and psychological complexities within the Sohma family, portraying her as a villain without redemption.

Her lack of good traits makes her one of the most disrespected anime characters because her actions are driven by meanness, not a story that makes us feel sorry for her.

5. Akainu Sakazuki (One Piece)

Akainu Sakazuki (One Piece)

One Piece's Akainu Sakazuki serves as the epitome of absolute justice, showing no mercy to those he deems criminals, including his relentless pursuit of Luffy and Ace, leading to heartbreakingly tragic outcomes.

His actions during the Marineford Arc and his uncompromising nature reveal a man willing to sacrifice anything and anyone for his vision of a just world, often crossing lines that horrify even fellow Marines.

6. Zenitsu Agatsuma (Demon Slayer)

Zenitsu Agatsuma (Demon Slayer)

Zenitsu Agatsuma’s character in Demon Slayer is controversial, primarily due to his stark contrast between cowardice in the face of danger and his exceptional fighting skills when unconscious.

This duality, while unique, often results in fans focusing on his tiresome fearfulness and loud complaints, overshadowing his moments of bravery and contribution to the group.

Zenitsu's growth and realization of his powers in the anime could be impressive. However, his constant crying and screaming puts off a lot of viewers. This behavior makes him one of the most disrespected anime characters for many fans of the anime.

7. Damian (Pokémon)

Damian (Pokémon)

In the world of Pokémon, characters who mistreat their Pokémon are viewed with disdain, and Damian stands out as a prime example. His cruel abandonment of Charmander, leaving it to wait in harsh weather, showcases a glaring lack of compassion and responsibility. This act of callousness not only sparks the ire of the show's characters but also of the audience, making Damian emblematic of neglect.

8. J. Geil (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

J. Geil's heinous acts in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 2: Battle Tendency mark him as one of the franchise's most detested villains. His role in the grievous harm inflicted upon Polnareff's sister and his cowardly reliance on his Stand, Hanged Man, to attack unsuspecting victims from mirrors, showcases a villain of not just physical but also psychological menace.

His sadistic nature and lack of remorse for his actions, coupled with his unsettlingly predatory tactics, make J. Geil a character that audiences love to hate, firmly placing him among the most disrespected and abhorred characters in the series.

9. Nnoitora Gilga (Bleach)

Nnoitora Gilga (Bleach)

In Bleach, Nnoitora Gilga's disdain for former Espada Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck, coupled with his despicable actions and pursuit of strength at the expense of ethics, solidifies his role as a despised character. His obsession with being the strongest, to the point of betraying and attempting to kill Nelliel, showcases a deeply seeded malice and insecurity.

Nnoitora's violent fights show that he doesn't care about life and only finds purpose in fighting and dying. His negative views on women also make him one of the most disrespected anime characters in Bleach.

10. Minoru Mineta (My Hero Academia)

In My Hero Academia, Minoru Mineta's character is criticized for his lecherous behavior and one-dimensional personality, overshadowed by a narrative focused on heroism and character growth.

His actions, often played for comedic effect, fall flat with a significant portion of the audience who sees them as inappropriate and out of place within the series' larger context. Mineta's constant inappropriate behavior towards girls and no growth in his character make him one of the most disrespected anime characters in a show known for great character development.

Disrespected anime characters serve a purpose by acting as a contrast to more positively received characters, showcasing different aspects of storytelling. Their unpopularity underscores the audience's preferences within anime narratives. Despite their negative reception, these characters contribute to the overall dynamic of the anime series they belong to.

