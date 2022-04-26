10 funniest characters in Naruto and Boruto

Naruto is an anime known for its hilarious bids led by personalities with a wonderful sense of humor, in addition to ninja training and the battle for peace. It's difficult to put together a list in an anime that's full of hilarious moments, filler segments, and repartees between allies and opponents alike.

Naruto Uzumaki, the main character, grew up being the jokester of the lot, but fortunately, he isn't the only one who can crack a joke. Likewise, in Boruto, some of the characters are hilarious, to say the least. Truly a rollercoaster ride, these series make up for a remarkable and enthralling watch.

Some of his acquaintances and comrades have picked up on his sense of humor. Though not as difficult to learn as ninjutsu, humor is nevertheless an acquired ability that not everyone possesses.

Hilarious characters in Naruto and Boruto, including Jiraiya, Kakashi, and more

10) Himawari: Boruto

Himawari is the joyful, polite, and compassionate sister to Boruto, who is shown to genuinely love her family. She looks forward to seeing her father when he returns, wants to make Neji, her late cousin, content by bringing bouquets to his burial site, and is close to her grandfather on her mother's side.

On the other hand, this adorable little princess has made a significant contribution to the show's hilarity. Boruto cowers in dread of his younger sister in a funny throwback to when Himawari triggers her Byakugan. Himawari also hits her dad in the stomach, knocking him and Kurama unconscious.

9) Kakashi: Naruto

Given how horrible Kakashi's past is, it's odd that he's as luminous as he is. One would assume he'd mature into Sasuke, which is why their connection is so underappreciated throughout the narrative. As a grownup, Kakashi usually has a laid-back, even bored demeanor and is not easily agitated by anything or anybody.

Despite his developing ninja fame and prowess, Kakashi has remained humble about his talents and has shown no symptoms of hubris. He's always late, showing up when it's convenient for him, making up explanations that no one believes, and then departing for the same reasons.

8) Temari: Boruto

Temari is a wise, stern, and forthright woman who isn't hesitant to speak her thoughts, a quality she would eventually pass down to her son. She appears to be a stern mother as she gets angry when she hears him getting into problems at school, which adds to the overall hilarity of the show.

Temari doesn't shy away from hitting her son in the face. She has a similar mentality towards her husband, seeing his lack of responsibility towards their kid as intolerable. Overall, she is portrayed as the matriarch of the household since both males are terrified of her fury, and she can quickly deduce their thoughts. She has also developed a strong bond with the clan.

7) Naruto: Naruto

Naruto is a straightforward, easygoing, and happy character. He frequently hurries through things, missing obvious details such as Hinata's continual nervousness in his presence. Naruto is renowned for his unusual knucklehead ninja tactics and his desire to become Hokage, but he's just a kid who enjoys ramen. His passion for the same is something he's not hesitant to share in great detail with the rest of the globe.

He is a jovial character who enjoys playing pranks on his fellow villagers towards the start of the series. This generally results in Iruka Umino scolding him. He later admitted that he pulled these tricks because he craved attention as a child because he grew up an orphan.

6) Chocho: Boruto

Chocho Akimichi is a comedy relief character from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. She and other characters make plenty of jokes at her expense that would seem irrational if not done in good mirth. Chocho is also a competitive person, regularly challenging her own dad to eating contests. She's also a bit of a romantic who enjoys a good love tale and dreams of finding love herself.

Despite her quirky attitude, Chocho is a compassionate, kindhearted companion who displays tremendous care and admiration for Sarada while also taking the time to help others in manners she feels are beneficial when in difficulties.

5) Killer Bee: Naruto

Regardless of his rank or upbringing as a Jinchuriki, Killer Bee is immensely proud of his own strength and, by extension, who he is. Like Naruto Uzumaki, he can be egotistical and obstinate, especially when it comes to his own prowess, asking to be referred to as "Lord Jinchuriki."

When talking to people, Bee has a unique method of conveying his confidence through song, more notably in rap-style, and he frequently uses the phrase "Bakayaro! Konoyaro!" Even if his rhymes are bad, which is typically the case, he will write them in the middle of a quarrel or at an important meeting. Bee draws rapping inspiration from his battle opponents.

4) Metal Lee: Boruto

Metal Lee is a highly chivalrous and honorable young man who prefers to speak without using contractions. He appears to have inherited this personality from Rock Lee, his father, whom he holds in high regard, as well as Might Guy.

Like his father, Metal Lee is a compassionate and committed Shinobi, as seen by his continued participation in his father's regular grueling training schedule. At the same time, he suffers from stage fright, which causes him to freeze up and become unable to move or act effectively when there are too many people watching him.

3) Might Guy: Naruto

Might Guy's arrival is nearly a guarantee that you'll leave each installment with a smiley face, whether it's slapstick visual humor or weird one-liners. He's most famous for the "nice guy posture," which entails flashing a thumbs up, smiling with teeth that are so white they "ping," and winking.

Might Guy is simply full of goofy energy, substantiated by these times when you think he's about to say something serious before realizing he's completely ludicrous, which only adds to the comedy.

Despite his peculiar mannerisms, Might Guy has demonstrated that he can be as serious, brutal, and determined as the completion of an operation necessitates, as evidenced by his combat with Kisame Hoshigaki during the Siege of Konoha.

2) Boruto: Boruto

Like his father, Naruto, Boruto is boisterous, active, and obstinate. He also has a speech tic called "dattebasa," which resembles Naruto's "dattebayo." On the other hand, Boruto is more nuanced and clever than his dad (at the same age), understanding all the shortcuts and being more mature in his understanding of how the world works.

He is the most sarcastic of the two. Unlike Naruto, Boruto does not proclaim whatever he wants, which is the most significant distinction. Despite his laid-back demeanor, he is a hard worker. On the other hand, Boruto's upbringing has been very different from Naruto's. Boruto's family is his constant.

1) Jiraiya: Naruto

Jiraiya was typically cheerful and sociable, laughing and joking heartily all the while. For a cause, he's known as the pervy sage. He preferred to seem haughty or selfish in his contacts with others, offending them such that he could stir them up even more with his jokes.

Even in combat, Jiraiya did not miss a chance to be flamboyant, striking kabuki stances and giving spectacular identity. These intros were frequently interrupted in certain ways, and he was eager to voice his irritation at whoever was to blame.

