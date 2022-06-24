10 most hot-headed characters in Naruto, ranked

Naruto is a part of the Uzumaki clan, a clan that apparently can only produce two types of people. Some are calm and quiet, while others are explosive and lose their cool with minimal provocation. But they are not the only characters in the show who have volatile personalities.

The Shinobi world is full of people who can blow up at the slightest discomfort. So, in this list, we'll rank the ten Naruto characters with the most explosive personalities, from the least volatile to most volatile.

Sakura and 9 other Naruto characters with the most volatile personalities

10) Tobirama Senju

If Tobirama could control his anger, Konoha would have been more peaceful (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

The second Hokage always conducted himself as a regal and serene individual, but behind that unapproachable attitude lurks one of the rashest leaders Konoha ever had. His relationship with the Uchiha clan was always fragile as well because they were constantly under the Second’s vigilance.

Tobirama could not accept the Uchihas as part of their village, resenting them for the immense number of deaths they caused the Senju clan. His thoughtless actions created disastrous consequences for his village. He should have taken a breath before making several decisions in his life.

9) Tayuya

Tayuya could have used her flute to calm herself down (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto)

The only female member of the Sound Four and Shikamaru’s adversary when our protagonist and his friends attempted to rescue Sasuke. Tayuya was a master flautist who could use sound waves to control the corpses she modified to fight on her behalf.

While she was a bright strategist while in battle, her harsh and rude personality caused her several problems. She was quick to get angry if things did not go as planned and would commit obvious mistakes because of this. Not all musicians are calm and polite people.

8) A

A's power and speed have no rival in his village (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

The fourth Raikage has a temper befitting someone of his position. He can be as calm as a clear sky and even become a raging storm out of nowhere. But someone with his power level can probably say what they want without fear of repercussions.

A only respects those he considers strong enough to survive inside the battlefield, and treats those he considers weak with an ill-mannered attitude. Not even the Kages were able to gain his favor the first time they met. Perhaps his brother can teach him to relax a little.

7) Karui

Karui is a Chunin member of the Cloud Village’s corps. She tries to maintain a professional demeanor most of the time. But sometimes she is unable to keep her anger tethered, or keep it under control.

When faced with a demanding situation, her explosive nature takes control and she becomes a completely different person. When Killer Bee was kidnapped, she was so absorbed with getting him back, she did not consider team 7’s situation before beating him to a pulp. Apparently Choji likes people with a strong personality, as he would marry her in the future.

6) Kiba Inuzuka

At least had Hinata and Shino to help him calm down (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Kiba was raised in a clan with animal-like features and behaviors. Since he was first introduced, he has acted in a rude and unbecoming manner for a clan heir. But his conduct is apparently normal in his family.

This excitable nature has pushed him into committing several mistakes because he was unable to keep his anger under control. And the fact that his pet and loyal partner Akamaru has similar habits only goes to prove that the Inuzukas as a whole are quick-tempered people.

5) Tsunade

Tsunade's Chakra control allows her to look several years younger (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

With teammates like Jiraiya and Orochimaru constantly arguing and competing to eclipse each other, even the most patient of people would sometimes lose their cool. This problem was amplified because of Tsunade’s roots as a Senju and an Uzumaki.

Tsunade normally tries to control her outbursts, but she is typically unable to do so. Jiraiya was the most prominent victim of her bad mood, but we cannot say he was innocent to begin with. But unlike most other members of this list, Tsunade has no problems fighting efficiently, even with a hot-head.

4) Naruto

Naruto and Sasuke were constantly arguing while they were children (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto)

A quick-tempered person usually has a reason for their reaction, such as accumulated stress, a lack of sleep, or an entire village despising you and telling you to die. Naruto was constantly mistreated during his childhood, and that affected him majorly.

He was always picking fights during his tender years and got in constant trouble with his teachers because of his quick mouth. Even now, after becoming Hokage, he still has a considerable amount of turbulent moments. Maybe Konoha could implement therapy, it would make a world of difference.

3) Sakura

Sakura's fist is well acquantied with Naruto's face (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto)

There were few moments of peace for the members of Team 7 while they were young. If they were not risking their lives in a difficult mission, they were arguing with each other. Normally, these fights were between the male members of the team, but occasionally the blonde ninja would make his female teammate mad.

Sakura's fury is notorious in the anime, since she is known for beating up her blonde friend for anything she doesn't like. While she normally attempts to keep her true emotions at bay and presents herself as a proper and courteous young lady, she occasionally fails to manage to keep her wrath levels under control. She is unquestionably Tsunade's student.

2) Karin

Karin is a member of the Uzumaki clan, something that is easy to discern with her red hair and explosive character. Unlike other lackeys of Orochimaru’s, Karin was never loyal to the Sanin, she just followed him to become closer to Sasuke, her crush.

He is the only person that can see her sweet and flirty side on a regular basis, because everyone else has to deal with her bellicose nature. Her teammate, Suigetsu, is always making things worse, as he likes to bother her until she cannot contain her ire anymore.

1) Kushina

Kushina used to be known as the Red Hot-Blooded Habanero of the Leaf, not only because of her crimson hair, but also because of her fiery temperament. Kushina was a very transparent individual when it came to her emotions. She rarely kept her emotions, particularly her anger, to herself.

She did have a sweet and kind side that she tried to present as much as she could to those she loved. But anytime she was provoked, she would explode with rage, demonstrating that she was not someone to mess with.

