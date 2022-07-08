Author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece has one of the largest worlds in fiction. Its story is long, with plenty of lore and mythicized people, places and events mentioned throughout its 25-year chapter run.

Many of the series' most legendary and mysterious characters are also some of the most influential in its universe. Whether by chasing their dreams or actively strategizing towards a common goal, there’s certainly a clear-cut list of the world's biggest movers and shakers.

Here are the 10 most influential characters in the One Piece universe, ranked in no particular order.

1) Im-sama

Im-sama as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, OP)

Kicking off the list is Im-sama, the enigmatic true ruler of the world who even the Gorosei bow their heads to.

Despite not having clear goals or intentions as of this writing, Im-sama is one of the most influential character in the series.

His control over the Gorosei likely means that both the World Government and the Marines have been created and are still currently run in his image (if not in an image he has inherited).

2) Shanks

Shanks as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Shanks has arguably influenced almost every major world event protagonist Monkey D. Luffy has been involved in.

He is the reason Luffy became a pirate and why he has a Devil Fruit power, both of which have greatly influenced the series’ world.

Even beyond that, Shanks was an apprentice to the former Pirate King, having been part of the crew that sailed to the Grand Line’s last island. There are simply too many remarkable people and events that Shanks has been associated with to be called anything but influential.

3) Blackbeard

Blackbeard as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Similarly, Blackbeard had been sailing the Grand Line for more than 20 years by the time he first appeared in the series, being a former member of the Whitebeard Pirates. He was shown to have a deep, negative history with Shanks.

While Blackbeard has been directly influential in one major event in One Piece thus far (which itself had rippling consequences), this tally will likely grow as the series enters its final saga.

4) Donquixote Doflamingo

Doflamingo as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Donquixote Doflamingo’s main influence in the One Piece world comes from his many dealings in and support of the black market, coupled with his identity as a former Celestial Dragon. It has also been indicated that he has knowledge of the hidden “great treasure” at Mariejois.

Despite only appearing in the series a handful of times outside the Dressrosa arc, his influence spreads far and wide, even affecting how events in the current chapters/episodes are panning out.

5) Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Protagonist Monkey D. Luffy is undoubtedly one of the series’ most influential characters, being directly responsible for several major world events.

He led just the second breakout from Impel Down ever and destroyed the formerly untouched judiciary island of Enies Lobby. He is also indirectly responsible for the Shichibukai’s disbandment via his defeat of Doflamingo and Crocodile.

Additionally, Luffy was incredibly influential in the Marineford war. He is currently in the process of taking out two Yonko and liberating an isolationist country.

It’s nearly impossible to argue that Luffy’s presence and actions in the story have been anything but world-shaping.

6) Fleet Admiral Sengoku

Sengoku as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

As the second-in-command of the Marines, Fleet Admiral Sengoku was incredibly influential in the first half of One Piece, especially during the Marineford war.

His actions as one of the militant group’s leaders directly influenced how the first half of the series progressed, especially via his relentless pursuit of the execution of Portgas D. Ace.

In a way, his burning desire to ensure Ace’s death, which eventually came to pass, directly influenced the second half of the series, too.

If it wasn't for Ace’s death, the Straw Hats wouldn’t have taken the time to train before entering the New World. This makes Sengoku somewhat responsible for the havoc the crew is now wreaking on the Grand Line’s second half.

7) Admiral Kizaru

Kizaru as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Similarly, Admiral Kizaru also played a major role in the Straw Hats’ New World antics by stopping them at Sabaody Archipelago.

His influence (which was necessitated by Luffy’s actions) eventually led to the crew being split up for two years’ worth of time. This was when they took the opportunity to train and push themselves even further.

It may not have been his intentions or his direct actions that caused it, Kizaru’s influence on the growth of the Straw Hat Pirates is undeniable.

8) Gol D. Roger

Roger as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Former Pirate King, Gol D. Roger is another contender for the most influential character in One Piece. He was the first person to fully sail the Grand Line, doing so with his crew roughly 25 years before the start of the series.

Gol D. Roger then announced the location of his eponymous treasure, the One Piece, to be at the end of the Grand Line, directly starting the Golden Age of Piracy.

There’s little doubt that he is one of the most influential characters in the series’ world due to his public notoriety.

9) Whitebeard

Whitebeard as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, OP)

Similarly, Whitebeard rekindled the burning embers of the Golden Age of Piracy in his death by announcing to the world that the One Piece did indeed exist.

While he was already popular due to his status as a Yonko and a former Rocks Pirate, this act solidifies his influence.

Beyond this, Whitebeard’s wrecking of Marineford resulted in the Marines headquarters being moved into the New World. In a way, he both strengthened and weakened the Marines via some of his final actions.

10) Joy Boy

Despite not being formally introduced, revealed or even named in the series (besides his mythical title), Joy Boy is a character of great influence in One Piece.

His promise to the Poseidon (the mermaid princess of Fish-Man Island) is a key reason why the Fish-Man race doesn’t abandon their underwater home.

Joy Boy has become a mythical figure influencing the actions of so many characters, likely including Im-sama and the Gorosei.

Despite, or perhaps because of, how mythical he seems to be, Joy Boy has one of the biggest influences on the events of the series.

