10 Manga to read if you like Berserk

Berserk is a cult classic that is beloved by millions across the world. This manga is quite popular for its extremely dark themes and intricate art style. Unfortunately, Kentaro Miura, the writer and illustrator of the series, passed away due to acute aortic dissection last year.

It’s safe to say that Berserk had a profound impact on millions of people and is widely hailed as the greatest manga of all time. This manga title is unique in its way, and there haven’t been manga series that managed to replicate what Berserk did. However, there are other exceptional manga titles that fans will appreciate if they like Miura’s magnum opus.

Vagabond and nine other manga series that fans will appreciate if they like Berserk

1) Vagabond

A still from the Vagabond manga series (Image via Kodansha/Takehiko Inoue)

This manga revolves around Miyamoto Musashi, the legendary ronin who was known for his swordsmanship. Much like Berserk, this manga title also realistically explores personal growth. The protagonist’s struggle with urges and the hurdles he faces in his journey will be something that readers will like and appreciate.

While it might not explore dark themes, the protagonist is a tad bit similar to Guts, which will make this an interesting read. Unfortunately, Vagabond does not have an ending since it went on an indefinite hiatus and never returned.

Reading platform: Viz Media

2) Vinland Saga

A still from the Vinland Saga manga (Image via Kodansha/Makoto Yukimura)

While Berserk is a dark fantasy, Vinland Saga is an adaptation of a historical event. Despite these differences, both manga titles are set in medieval Europe. The adaptation itself isn’t a hundred percent accurate, but the storytelling and characters are incredible. The plot of the manga revolves around Thorfinn, whose father was brutally murdered before his eyes.

At first, Thorfinn embarks on a journey filled with vengeance and violence. As the series progresses, he reaches a certain level of maturity, and his world views change drastically. The protagonists' and deuteragonists’ character development is extremely realistic.

Reading platform: Viz Media

3) Attack on Titan

A still from the Attack on Titan manga (Image via Kodansha/Hajime Isayama)

Considered a modern masterpiece, Attack on Titan is mostly known for its convoluted plot and attention-seizing storytelling. The narration of the story and progression of the plot keep the readers hooked, a quality that both Attack on Titan and Berserk share. The protagonists, however, are quite different when we take a look at their portrayal and character development.

But one thing that unites the respective protagonists is their sheer willpower and determination. With these common qualities, we are sure that readers who enjoy Kentaro Miura’s most popular work will be able to appreciate and like Attack on Titan.

Reading platform: Kodansha

4) Blade of the Immortal

A still from Blade of the Immortal manga (Image via Kodansha/Hiroaki Samura)

One of the first things that a Berserk fan would notice is the violence and top-tier action. Blade of the Immortal also follows the story of a samurai. But, unlike Vagabond, it strays away from the realistic portrayal of characters. While series like Vagabond is more character-driven, this manga series is driven by action.

Furthermore, both protagonists repeatedly face debilitating loneliness. This, paired with the gratuitous violence shown in both manga titles, are some of the reasons why Blade of the Immortal made it on this list.

Reading platform: Amazon (physical and digital copies), Barnes & Noble, Comixology

5) Claymore

A still from the Claymore manga (Image via Shueisha/Norihiro Yagi)

Both Claymore and Berserk are known for some of the darker themes explored in the series. Owing to this common quality, most readers who have read the latter might enjoy the Claymore manga series. That being said, there is a massive difference in the art style and the overall quality of the illustrations.

The two manga titles vary quite a bit in terms of the reader’s experience. However, readers will enjoy Claymore if they manage their expectations.

Reading platform: Viz Media

6) Guin Saga

A still from the Guin Saga manga (Image via Hayakawa Publishing/Kaoru Kurimoto)

There is a very good reason as to why Guin Saga made this list. This manga series inspired plenty of elements across various works by Kentaro Miura. The author went on record to state that many fantasy elements and world-building aspects of Berserk were inspired by Guin Saga. The story revolves around a strange warrior named Guin, who suffers from amnesia.

The only thing he remembers is his fighting instincts. This is an interesting read that will give readers some perspective into the elements that played a significant role in the world-building of Berserk.

Reading platform: Amazon (physical copies)

7) Gantz

Still from the Gantz manga (Image via Shueisha/Hiroya Oku)

If readers love the gratuitous violence and action in Kentaro Miura’s manga, then Gantz will be enjoyable. This manga is also known for its no-holds-barred mature content, most of which involves fights and its aftermath. The manga is about recently deceased people who are brought back to their original bodies and forced to participate in a game.

The game involves killing aliens, and anyone who dies is replaced by another recently deceased human. While the story is quite different from what fans read in Kentaro Miura’s works, certain dark themes like despair, violence, and hopelessness are common among the two manga titles.

Reading platform: Amazon (physical copies)

8) Dorohedoro

A still from the Dorohedoro manga (Image via Shogakunan/Q Hayashida)

One thing common between Dorohedoro and Berserk is that they have a medieval dystopian setting. While most fans will not compare the art styles of the respective series, the quality is certainly on par, to say the least. Another thing that is commendable in both manga series is the storytelling.

The way characters are written and explored in the series, along with the fast-paced plot progression, makes for a well-rounded and enjoyable reading experience. The story is about the main character, Kaiman, who is on a quest to revive his lost memories and attempts to survive in an extremely difficult and violent world. Fans will surely enjoy Dorohedoro if they like Kentaro Miura’s masterpiece.

Reading platform: Viz Media

9) Made in Abyss

A panel from Made in Abyss (Image via Takshobo/Akihito Tsukushi)

Made in Abyss is quite unique. However, one thing that most fans take note of is the elaborate art. There are plenty of characters who are constantly suffering from traumatizing events, something that can be observed in Miura’s works. The story is about a young orphaned girl and her search for her mother. She descends into the “abyss,” which leads her closer to the center of the Earth, where evil and malice crawl in numbers. This manga title doesn’t shy away from exploring dark themes, which is something the average Berserk fan could enjoy.

Reading platform: Amazon (physical copies), Comixology

10) Monster

A panel from Monster (Image via Shogakunan/Naoki Urasawa)

Monster is quite different from Berserk for the plot and setting. The manga is a psychological thriller while the latter is a dark fantasy. However, there are a few things common among the two manga series. Both titles pose questions for the viewers, forcing them to explore the morally gray areas where there is no clear distinction between right and wrong. Monster is about a Japanese surgeon who finds himself in a tough situation after encountering his former patient, who is a serial killer.

Reading platform: Viz Media

These manga titles are great for adults who give a great deal of importance to storytelling and character development. Furthermore, most manga titles on this list have incredible art as well. While it might not be able to surpass the likes of Berserk, it certainly has splendid art that will ensure a good reading experience.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

