Despite being one of the series’ most popular characters, Red-Haired Shanks has a surprisingly low screen-time count throughout the One Piece series. Unfortunately, it’s low enough to the point that many other minor, less significant characters in the story at large end up receiving much more screen-time.

While One Piece’s author Eiichiro Oda will undoubtedly give Shanks plenty of screen-time in the series’ coming final saga, it doesn’t change how little he’s received thus far. Even across nearly 25 years of storytelling, an important character like Shanks has a disproportionate amount of screen time.

Here are 10 minor One Piece characters who have more screen-time than Shanks.

Wapol and 9 other minor One Piece characters who outmatched Shanks in terms of screen-time

1) Foxy

Annoyingly and ironically, one of the most hated characters in the series has much more screen-time than one of the most beloved. Captain Foxy of the Foxy Pirates is one of the most universally hated characters in the series, likely thanks to how awful his debut arc is.

Even so, it doesn’t change the unfortunate fact that this fan-hated character has more screen-time than Shanks, a fan-favorite. While fans should trust Oda’s process, this is one that particularly hurts upon realization.

2) Iceberg

While playing a major role in the Water 7 saga, Iceberg has proven to be, as of this writing, a fairly inconsequential character to the story at large. The impact of his presence, as well as his presence itself, is restricted to the aforementioned story saga, with little influence going beyond it outside of his helping construct the Thousand Sunny.

Sadly, the Water 7 saga sees Iceberg absolutely dwarf Shanks’ screen-time, easily racking up several episodes worth of on-screen moments throughout the saga.

3) Spandam

Similarly, Spandam is an important character to the development of the story within the Water 7 saga and, more impactfully, the Enies Lobby arc (the second half of the Water 7 saga). Nevertheless, his influence on the story at large seems somewhat minimal, having only appeared one time since during the Reverie arc.

Like Foxy, Spandam is one of the fanbase’s most universally disliked characters, also making this reality yet another difficult one to come to terms with.

4) Shinobu

Shinobu plays a fairly significant role throughout the Wano arc, especially during the Onigashima Raid when acting as Momonosuke’s protector. However, it’s likely that her importance will be restricted solely to the series’ Wano arc, given the role she’s played within it thus far.

While fans are fond of Shinobu, it’s unlikely anyone would choose her over Shanks if presented with the option to provide some screen-time to the latter.

5) Captain Kuro

Captain Kuro is undoubtedly one of the most minor characters on this list, likely even more so than Foxy. His debut during the East Blue saga saw him become a major threat during the Syrup Village arc, but fairly insignificant outside of it.

He gets plenty of screen-time during his appearances as well, easily racking up at least three episodes worth of time as both Captain Kuro and Klahadore. It’s unfortunate to see Shanks starving for appearances when Kuro receives such special treatment.

6) Kokoro

Also in the running for one of the minor characters on the list is Kokoro, who gets a good amount of screen time during the Water 7 saga. However, outside of this segment of the story, she has little impact, with the only other impact being telling Franky about Tom's younger brother, Den.

While her character was enjoyable at the time, she would surely be a good candidate for sacrifice if it meant more appearances for Shanks.

7) Wapol

Wapol’s saving grace from being truly insignificant in the story at large is the Wapometal he’s able to create. This is how Franky builds the General Franky and other mechas and machines seen as part of the Thousand Sunny’s repertoire. As a result, his presence has a significant overall impact on the plot.

However, Wapometal only exists as a result of his Devil Fruit, indicating that the Fruit has a greater influence here than Wapol. As a result, he’s yet another minor character in the series with an unfairly larger amount of screen-time than Shanks.

8) Jewelry Bonney

Jewelry Bonney is likely the closest to Shanks in terms of least screen-time on this list, but still beats him out overall, especially going by manga screen-time. Her presence in the plot has been teased to be rather significant thus far, but nothing has come of it, leaving her as just another member of the Worst Generation.

As a result, Bonney still remains a fairly insignificant character to the story at large as of this writing. Subsequently, she becomes yet another character with more screen-time than Shanks, while lacking the justifications for such a disparity.

9) Sentomaru

Similarly, Sentomaru is likely one of the entrants on this list closest to Shanks in terms of screen-time, also edging him out slightly thanks to his multiple appearances. He mainly appeared during the stretch of the series from the Sabaody Archipelago arc through the Marineford arc, acting as a representative of the Special Science Group.

One of his major contributions to the story is helping to introduce fans to Haki, which is the invisible power he bullies Luffy and friends around with during Sabaody. However, this is a fairly insignificant contribution, especially since he’s not the first to use Haki. As a result, he’s yet another character who unfairly has more screen time than Shanks.

10) Caesar Clown

Finally, Caesar Clown undoubtedly has an unfair amount of more screen-time than Shanks, easily lapping him several times over. While he does play a significant role in the Dressrosa saga, he’s largely insignificant beyond it, with his Whole Cake Island arc contributions backfiring and being essentially useless.

His primary role in the story is that of a bargaining chip for Law and Luffy to use against Doflamingo, which was achieved fairly early on in the Dressrosa arc. As a result, he’s yet another largely inconsequential character with a truly unfair amount of screentime.

