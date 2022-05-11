10 Naruto fights that led to a lot of collateral damage

The Naruto series is one of the most well-known shonen animanga series that has a ton of interesting fight sequences. Some of the characters are so powerful that they have the ability to alter large areas with their abilities.

When these characters engage in combat, it’s quite common for the neighboring villages to get affected by it. Let’s take a look at some of the fights in the Naruto series that caused a ton of collateral damage.

Naruto: Fights that caused a ton of collateral damage

1) Team 7 vs Kaguya

Kaguya Otsutsuki was one of the main antagonists of the series and she is one of the strongest characters to have existed in that universe as well. She had the ability to open portals to other dimensions, and her expansive Truth Seeking Orb was so powerful that it had the power to alter the entire planet.

Naturally, the fight between Team 7 and Kaguya caused a lot of destruction since the protagonist, Sasuke, Kakashi and Sakura went all out against her. The icy landscape was collapsing in a manner that almost swallowed the protagonist. This fight caused a ton of collateral damage.

2) Naruto vs Sasuke

The two characters duked it out in the Valley of the End while in their strongest forms ever. Sasuke had his Susanoo while Naruto was in his Six Paths Sage Mode. Sasuke and Naruto used their most powerful offensive jutsus, Indra’s Arrow and Ultra Big Ball Rasenshuriken.

The shockwave alone caused the destruction of mountain ranges and the valley itself. This battle had the entire fanbase hyped and there was a ton of damage caused due to the fight between the two characters.

3) Naruto vs Pain

This fight caused a ton of damage since Naruto was in his Six Tails cloak form. In this form, Kurama’s chakra takes over and he loses consciousness, leading to performing actions without thinking.

This caused a ton of damage to the surrounding area, and Pain also used his Planetary Devastation. Pain also used his Almighty Push previously, which nearly wiped out the entire village.

4) Naruto (Four Tails cloak) vs Orochimaru

This fight took place during the earlier parts of the series, when Yamato was the leader of Team 7. They encountered Kabuto and Orochimaru during that mission. Naruto lost control of his senses and was in his four tails cloak transformation.

He engaged in combat and caused a lot of destruction to the surrounding area. He released an attack that resembled a Beast Bomb and forced Orochimaru to use the Triple Rashomon technique. During this fight, he even ended up hurting his own comrade, Sakura.

5) Naruto vs Gaara

Shukaku is an underrated Tailed Beast capable of mass destruction. In Gaara's hands, the duo is capable of causing a ton of destruction, which fans witnessed when he fought Naruto who summoned Gamabunta.

Not only did the two characters cause a lot of destruction by moving, they also used their respective Water and Sand Release attacks which shook the ground beneath them. The protagonist also ended up transforming into Kurama during that fight, which only added to the overall destruction.

6) Hashirama vs Madara

This was one of those fights that lasted for days and caused so much destruction that people were forced to evacuate from there. Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan Madara was able to cloak the Kyuubi in Susanoo while fighting against Hashirama.

The Senju used Sage Mode to use techniques like Sage Art: True Several Thousand Hands, which was so strong that it destroyed the Susanoo armor that cloaked the Kyuubi. This fight caused a lot of collateral damage.

7) Hagoromo and Hamura vs Kaguya

The Sage of Six Paths himself, along with his brother Hamura, fought their mother who had evil plans involving the God Tree. Hagoromo’s Susanoo was so huge that its size was comparable to the Ten Tailed Beast.

Their fight involved some of the strongest jutsus and the Ten Tailed Beast got involved as well. The deflection of the Tailed Beast Bomb destroyed mountain ranges and set it on fire.

8) Minato vs Kyuubi

Minato was the one trying to fend off the Nine Tailed Beast that was attacking Konohagakure. He was able to divert the Tailed Beast Bomb to another location where people weren’t around. But it caused significant damage to the village.

This fight was extremely arduous and he sacrificed his life to save the village and his newborn son. The Nine Tailed Beast caused a ton of destruction which led to the deaths of a few bystanders as well.

9) Orochimaru vs Hiruzen

At this point in the series, the Chunin exams were underway and the participants were busy engaging in combat in order to assess their strength in the examination. However, Orochimaru decided to invade Konohagakure and in the process, he caused a ton of damage as well.

He forced Hiruzen to use the Reaper Death seal and sacrifice his life in order to stop him from causing further damage. Edo Hashirama and Tobirama caused a ton of damage to the village in the process. A lot of civilians were hurt during this fight.

10) Indra vs Ashura

The two siblings engaged in combat since Indra was furious about Ashura being the successor. Indra was gifted with the ability to fight and cloaked himself in Susanoo.

Ashura inherited the powers from his father and was able to use it to fight him. The surrounding villages were affected by their fight since they used strong jutsus in an attempt to stop each other.

Edited by Somava