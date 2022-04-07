10 Naruto plotholes that are still a mystery

Naruto is one of the longest-running anime shows of all time. As a result, many characters have been introduced and many storylines have been explored over the course of the show. While fans have rejoiced about all the action, the show has a few noticeable plotholes that are questioned by the fandom.

10 plotholes in Naruto that still have not been answered.

Fans have speculated about the following plotholes in Naruto time and again.

1) Where did Naruto's inheritance go?

Naruto became an orphan after his parents, Minato and Kushina, died. Although Minato was the Hokage, he was not incredibly rich like many other people in Konoha. Having said that, Kushina and Minato were accomplished shinobi and they should have passed down a house and some wealth to Naruto. This is never addressed in the show.

Some fans believe the money was managed by Hiruzen who gave monthly allowances to Naruto. However, it is questioned how the inheritance would get depleted so fast.

2) What caused Hashirama to die?

Hashirama Senju, also known as the God of Shinobi, is the first Hokage and incredibly powerful. He has his own unique Sage Mode and massive chakra reserves. However, his greatest power source is in his cells, typically referred to as "Hashirama's cells." They are filled with Yang Chakra and can be used to fix injuries. Yet, Hashirama died during the First Great Ninja War instead of healing quickly because of his cells.

3) Where was the Uchiha Clan while Kurama rampaged through Konoha?

When Kurama went on a wild rampage, his massive scale of destruction would have mobilized every warrior in the Hidden Leaf to try and subdue the beast. However, the Uchiha Clan never participated in saving the Village. This may be due to the pent-up tension between the Leaf and the Uchiha, but we still do not have a concrete answer.

4) What was Isshiki Otsutsuki doing during the Fourth Great Ninja War?

Isshiki Otsutsuki as he appears in the 'Boruto' anime (Image via Pierrot)

Centuries prior to the beginning of the franchise, Isshiki arrived on earth with Kaguya. He planned on sacrificing Kaguya to the Ten-Tails they brought along in order to create a God Tree and cultivate a Divine Fruit. However, the plan backfired and Isshiki was forced to go into hiding.

Since he was on Earth during the Fourth Great Shinobi War, he could have participated in it and got his revenge on Kaguya. However. he refrained.

5) How was Danzo able to steal Shisui's Sharingan?

Despite being a child, Shisui was incredibly skilled. He graduated from the Ninja Academy early and set a record for the youngest to join the Anbu. Prior to his death, Shisui was also feared as 'Shisui of the Body Flicker". This implies that he was a master of the Body Flicker technique, a Jutsu where the user moves short distances at an incredibly high-speed.

Due to his mastery over this technique and experience as a shinobi, it does not make sense that Danzo was able to catch him off guard and steal his Sharingan. Shisui should have been able to dodge the attack and get away.

6) How did Sakura catch Kaguya by surprise?

Ichigo🌪️ @realichigo

SHE HAD THE Attack power and capacity to keep him in that sorry state. Its always "sakura caught Kaguya off guard" but not everSHE HAD THE Attack power and capacity to keep him in that sorry state. twitter.com/LewisOlic/stat… Its always "sakura caught Kaguya off guard" but not everSHE HAD THE Attack power and capacity to keep him in that sorry state. twitter.com/LewisOlic/stat… https://t.co/41drooOtSN

As seen in the manga page above, Kaguya had her Byakugan active when Sakura attacked her. Despite the blind-spot, she should have known about Sakura's punch. The exclamation marks in the third panel also indicate that she was caught by surprise.

7) How did Dual Mangekyou Sharingan Kakashi not go blind?

After Kakashi was possessed by Obito's ghost, he gained access to both of Obito's Mangekyo Sharingan. This allowed him to continuously use both short-range and long-range aspects of Kamui.

One of the features of the Mangekyo Sharingan is that its overuse can cause eventual blindness. Due to this, Sharingan users cannot continuously use their Sharingan abilities. However, Kakashi was an exception to this rule.

8) Why did Jiraiya not remember he was Naruto's godfather?

Jiraiya as he appears in 'Naruto' (Image via Pierrot)

Jiraiya was Minato's sensei. Due to their close relationship, Jiraiya agreed to be Naruto's godfather. He also helped name Naruto prior to his birth. However, when he first met Naruto, he did not have a clue who he was. Even though Jiraiya would not have recognized his face, Jiraiya should at least have been able to recognize his name.

9) Why is nobody punished when Forbidden Jutsus are used?

Forbidden Jutsus, as per their name, are supposed to be forbidden from being used. In fact, Konoha has a long list of certain Jutsus that are classified as Forbidden Jutsus. However, many of these Jutsus are used continuously throughout the series and nobody is punished.

10) How are some ninjas able to fly around?

Flight has not really been explained in the Naruto series. It would make sense if flying is just a result of infusing chakra into Wind Release techniques, but then every shinobi should know how to fly since it will be an amazing asset for war.

Note: The article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee