10 times Naruto characters surprised everyone by acting out of character

One of the many aspects of Naruto that fans love is the inclusion of lovable, well-written characters who hold up the storyline. While author Masashi Kishimoto’s characters are usually fairly consistent, some of them can act out of character at times. This applies to both heroes and villains in the series, allowing fans to see a different side to certain characters which their archetypes wouldn’t normally show.

The rare deviations in the character portrayals actually add to the plot instead of taking anything away from it. Here are 10 instances of Naruto characters surprising everyone by acting out of character.

These 10 Naruto moments showed us a different side to everyone's favorite characters

1) Sasuke wants to be Hokage

Kicking off the list is an out-of-character moment which comes towards the end of the series when the Fourth Shinobi World War is beginning to wrap up. Sasuke appears in front of the Konoha 11 and tells them that he will become Hokage once the war has ended.

As everyone laughs or reels in shock, Sasuke explains that assuming the position is the only way he can change the shinobi world for the better. It is a very raw and telling moment for Sasuke who wants to fix the shinobi world so no one has to experience what his brother once did. However, the people around him find it difficult to take him seriously.

2) Sakura says that she loves Naruto

Sakura saying she loves Naruto brought forth an interesting aspect of her character that nobody had expected. Sakura had always been somewhat of a selfish and reliant character in terms of her relationship with Naruto throughout the series, up until this point.

She finally recognizes what her request to bring Sasuke back is doing to him and attempts to right the situation here by falsely confessing her love for him. While it doesn’t work out the way she expected, it does show a more likable and relatable side to her character that fans rarely see.

3) Hinata confronts Pain

Hinata’s character up to this point was of the shy girl who needed to start believing in herself. However, her standing up to Pain marks a turning point for her character, the effects of which are seen throughout the rest of the series.

We finally see her being openly confident and loving as she tries to protect those who’ve always protected her. She also confesses her love to Naruto at this point, showing just how comfortable she feels in her confident, outgoing self.

4) Naruto gives into his rage

Immediately after Hinata’s moment of bravery, however, comes a harrowing experience for Naruto. He watches helplessly as she is tossed up into the air and slammed into the ground. As Hinata dies without being able to say another word, Naruto fans are treated to a side of the titular protagonist that they had not seen before.

Naruto succumbs to the hate and rage within him, voluntarily letting Kurama take over. He almost gives his body over to the Tailed Beast willingly before a certain Hokage appears before him and stops him from making that mistake.

5) Orochimaru helps the Allied Shinobi Forces

One of the most shocking and uncharacteristic actions throughout the series is Orochimaru assisting the Allied Shinobi Forces. Up to this point, his character has been portrayed as villainous and opposed to nearly every other force of good in the shinobi world.

However, upon reuniting with the revitalized Sasuke and becoming interested in his life’s path, he helps the Allied Shinobi Forces and opposes Madara. It’s a moment that is mainly driven by Orochimaru’s desire to see Sasuke grow, but it’s nevertheless uncharacteristic and shows a new side to the serpentine sannin.

6) Tenten is useful

It’s often said that there’s a little bit of truth in each and every joke, and that certainly rings true when it comes to jokes at Tenten’s expense. She really doesn’t contribute all that much over the course of the series and is more so an extra than a bonafide character.

However, even Tenten proved to be useful early on in Shippuden when she had to fight a copy of herself to take down Sasori’s barrier. It’s an interesting fight which shows her character's intelligence and presence of mind, making fans believe that she may have been underutilized in the series.

7) Gaara’s kindness

Gaara as seen in the anime series (Image Credits: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto)

Gaara becomes kinder and more accepting over the course of the series as he learns to live with himself and accept his role as a jinchuriki. The end of the first half of the series finds him nicer than he once was, but far from an objectively kind or compassionate character.

However, Shippuden shows a Kazekage Gaara after the time-ship who is truly kind and outgoing like never before. He has a completely different demeanor, and fans are introduced to a side of him they never saw before. While this can be attributed to character growth and development, it is nevertheless an out-of-character moment given his previous characterization.

8) Jiraiya’s sacrifice

Jiraiya’s title of “Pervy Sage” and his actions throughout the series implied that he was somewhat self-serving, choosing to indulge in many of life’s pleasures and vices. Often times, these indulgences would come at Naruto’s expense since he was left to train by himself until Jiraiya came back from whatever vice he was practicing.

However, the episode which features his tragic and unfortunate death shows an entirely new, self-sacrificing side to his character. Even when he knew that he had lost, he didn’t run away. Instead, he sacrificed himself to discover Pain’s secret. This, in turn, allowed Naruto to defeat the real Pain, avenging his master and showing fans that even the Pervy Sage could be selfless when needed.

9) Obito turns to the light

It’s hard to pin down a specific, single moment when Obito is redeemed to the light, but his last actions and words are truly memorable in that respect. He essentially sacrifices himself to save Team 7, and tells Naruto to keep going and become Hokage for the both of them.

The sad, cathartic moment allows fans to get a glimpse of the adult Obito should have been rather than who he was. His final words also drive home how special his character truly was, and it was an honor to see that side of him one last time.

10) Sasuke forgives Sakura

Finally, fans see an incredible out-of-character moment for Sasuke when he first leaves the village to go train with Orochimaru. Sakura stops him, and begs and pleads with him to stay back in the village with his friends and her. However, her pleas fall on deaf ears, and she threatens to scream if he leaves.

This causes Sasuke to appear behind her and thank her before knocking her out and laying her down on the nearby bench. It’s an incredibly telling moment for these two characters with each trying to tell each other how they feel without actually saying it. Sasuke is particularly impressive in this scene as he proves that even the most simple act can have high emotional value when you care about someone.

