10 unexplored aspects of Naruto that fans would have loved to see

While working on Naruto, Masashi Kishimoto created a plethora of unique and enigmatic concepts. The Shinobi World has everything you can imagine, from scrolls that work like pocket dimensions to sentient animals you can summon at your leisure.

Sadly, due to time constraints, not all of the concepts mentioned in the show were explored fully. Thus, there are many elements from the Naruto universe that fans would love for the show to explore. Below, you will find ten aspects that fans of Naruto want the franchise to talk about more.

The Land of Iron and 9 other concepts Naruto fans want to know more about

1) Fuinjutsu

Fuinjutsu has almost no limits (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Jutsus are at the core of the aspect that makes Naruto's Shinobi World stand out from other ninja-based animes. There are many different types- Ninjutsu, Genjutsu, Taijutsu, and the mostly forgotten Fuinjutsu. This art creates different kinds of seals to facilitate a ninja's life.

We have seen several examples of how it works, from simple storage scrolls to the iconic seal that kept the Kyuubi inside Naruto for years. However, we have not seen anyone learn how to be a Fuinjutsu master in the series. It would be exciting to learn more about the components that allow a person to transform simple drawings into powerful Jutsus.

2) Uzushiogakure

Dan’s Naruto Facts @danbito_ #DailyNarutoTrivia No. 78 - The old village of Uzushiogakure was wiped out along with the Land of Whirlpools during the Second Ninja War by an alliance of multiple villages and ninja. #DailyNarutoTrivia No. 78 - The old village of Uzushiogakure was wiped out along with the Land of Whirlpools during the Second Ninja War by an alliance of multiple villages and ninja. https://t.co/5klmGAGmR4

The Uzumaki clan is not native to Konoha like many other prominent clans in the show. Naruto's family hails from the feared and respected Uzushiogakure, a sister village of Konoha. The two villages had been allies for centuries, helping each other with any issues. Sadly, the village was destroyed out of fear for the powerful Uzumaki family.

We know next to nothing about this once important village, besides the tidbits mentioned above. The village was supposed to be immensely significant for the people of Konoha as they were seen wearing their emblem, but they never once talked about their fallen allies.

3) Hatake clan

The only known members of the Hatake clan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Speaking of clans, Konoha has no shortage of unique and interesting families. Most of them are well known amongst fans, except for the Hatake clan. This clan has only two known members, the late Sakumo and the world-famous Kakashi.

As stated many times before, we know they are clan members, but they are apparently the only members of a clan. Unlike how the disappearance of the Senjus was explained by their death, the show brushes off the Hatake issue. Fans would love to learn more about this once illustrious family and their signature techniques.

4) Land of Iron

Snow never ends in the Land of Iron (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Shinobi world has many different countries and villages, each with a unique charm. One of the fascinating ones is the Land of Iron, a country without ninjas. The military force of this land is led by Samurai, skilled swordsmen who can only use Chakra by infusing it in a sword.

We could see a little bit of the Land of Iron during the Kage Summit on the show. Despite this, we never returned to this country after the Summit concluded. Its way of life is a mystery fans would like to explore.

5) Bijuu

Some of the Bijuu insde Naruto's mindscape (Image via Studio Pierrot)

We are familiar with a few of the Tailed-Beasts presented in Naruto, like Kurama or Shukaku. However, we know almost nothing about the rest of the Bijuu. Besides Naruto's brief interactions with them during the Fourth Shinobi War, information about these magnificent creatures is scarce.

Almost none of the Bijuu had a chance to shine and show their distinctive personalities in the show. Fans would love for the series to one day divulge more information about these beasts.

6) Sakura's other half

Sakura is not as interesting a character as many other individuals in the series. Her powers are super-human strength and healing. However, while she was still a child, Sakura had something unique, and fans wanted to see more of it. It was perhaps a second half or personality of Sakura.

For most of the first half, Sakura had a more violent and expressive personality that remained inside her head. At first, this could have been explained by stating that Sakura hid her emotions and only expressed herself in her head.

Yet, it was confirmed that another half of Sakura was a sentient being as she kicked Ino out of Sakura's head. This concept is highly compelling and would be great for the show to explore further.

7) Sharingan copy ability

Kakashi is known around the world as the Copycat Ninja. This nickname was given to him because of the ability to copy Jutsus his Sharingan gave him. After being used a few times during the first half of Naruto, this power never appeared again in the show.

Sasuke barely uses this power while fighting during the Chunin exams, and other Uchihas do not use this power too. Even Orochimaru went after this ability, as it would allow him to learn any Jutsu. And yet Uchihas did not use it, much to fans' disappointment.

8) The 7 Mist Swordsmen

The strongest generation of Mist Swordsmen (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kirigakure is a village that used to be known because of its inhumane methods of creating Shinobis. As a result, they created one of the most feared groups in the world, The Seven Swordsmen of the Mist.

This group was formed by the seven best sword fighters of each generation, who would inherit a specific weapon from their predecessors. As appealing as this concept may sound, it was never explored in the show. Fans have claimed to know more about the different generations of Mist swordsmen, with no results yet.

9) Jashin and other deities

Naruto is not a series that constantly deals with the esoteric, although it has its fair share of supernatural elements. Nonetheless, one of the show's most prominent examples of otherworldly activity was Hidan's god, Jashin.

If you complete a specific ritual, you can obtain immortality by sacrificing people to Jashin. Why did this god demand blood sacrifices? How many other deities exist inside Naruto's universe? All these questions remain unanswered to this day.

10) Sakura’s Genjutsu mastery

G3MINI @G3MINI13 Why didn’t Kishimoto have Sakura also train under Kurenai for her genjutsu? Sakura was built up at the start to have great potential for it yet nothing happened.

I picked kurenai because her and Sakura have the whole flower aura with their character design... Why didn’t Kishimoto have Sakura also train under Kurenai for her genjutsu? Sakura was built up at the start to have great potential for it yet nothing happened. I picked kurenai because her and Sakura have the whole flower aura with their character design... https://t.co/iJ2BuS2cbo

Besides her second personality, Naruto forgot about Sakura's supposed mastery over Genjutsu. Before the start of the Chunin exams, Kakashi supposedly trained Sakura to use this specific type of Jutsu.

Besides dispelling a few minor Genjutsu before the exams started, we never saw Sakura use her training. Not many ninjas inside the Naruto universe can use Genjutsu effectively, so Sakura being one of the few people who could use it would have made her exponentially more important for Team 7.

Regardless, this concept was forgotten, despite fans asking for the show to explore this side of Sakura.

