3D model of Chainsaw Man vs Falling Devil brings the battle to life

Chainsaw Man recently released chapter 125 on April 4, 2023, causing quite a stir among its fans. In this chapter, the protagonist, Denji, faces the notorious Falling Devil, a formidable adversary that embodies the primal fear of heights and falling. As fans of the series are aware, this Devil strikes its victims both physically and mentally and has been relentlessly chasing Asa Mitaka.

The events of Chainsaw Man chapter 125 are nothing short of gripping and intense. As expected, readers have already started creating fan art to express their love for the series. However, one fan has taken their love for Chainsaw Man to the next level by creating a stunning 3D model of Denji fighting the Falling Devil.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Twitter user created a 3D model of Chainsaw Man battling the Falling Demon

A recent tweet from a user with the handle @chapterone0062 has captured the attention of many Chainsaw Man fans. The Twitter user posted a 360-degree video of Denji battling the Falling Devil, which was produced using three-dimensional computer graphics. Despite being self-taught and pursuing this as a hobby, the user's remarkable attention to detail and accuracy in replicating the characters is truly inspiring.

What is even more impressive is that @chapterone0062 added motion to the video to capture the momentum of the latest chapter, which fans found to be particularly cool. It is remarkable that @chapterone0062 could create the models in such a short time, as the video was released on April 5, 2023, just a day after the chapter's release. This demonstrates not only a sharp eye for detail but also a keen artistic sensibility and an ability to innovate and adapt their craft.

Released on April 5, 2023, the video quickly gained popularity on Twitter, accumulating an impressive 7000 likes. Responding to the positive feedback, @chapterone0062 also shared a bonus video, which was 22 seconds long.

A brief summary of the Chainsaw Man chapter 125

In the previous chapter, the Falling Devil set off on a quest to collect body parts from unsuspecting victims. After completing this task, she headed to the grocery to buy apples. She even reassured the worried staff, saying she was not a threat unless someone attacked her.

Following that, the Falling Devil left the grocery with the purpose of obtaining a male human head for a special sauce. She was shot by the Public Safety Demon Hunters, who shredded her body to pieces. Yet she remained alive and declared that humans do not possess the means to hurt her.

The Falling Devil then demolished the building from which the Hunters had fired at her. She also used the chance to behead one of the Hunters, acquiring her male human head in the process. The Falling Devil then noted that the only thing left to add to the recipe was the fall of Asa Mitaka. Suddenly, the revving of a chainsaw echoed in the background, signaling the arrival of Denji.

Denji accused the Falling Devil of being an apple thief, and the two engaged in a fierce battle. The Falling Devil acknowledged at the end of the chapter that this was the first time she found herself as a potential meal for someone else.

