Chainsaw Man chapter 126: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 126 is set to release on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 12 AM JST. With Denji finally arriving at the scene of the Falling Devil fight in the latest issue, fans are quite anxious for the next issue. Similarly, fans are ecstatic that the next issue is only a week away, rather than the two-week break pattern seen in recent months.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 126 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. Fans do, however, have confirmed release information for the issue, which will be available in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 126, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 126 will see Denji fight the Falling Devil, but the exact means of combat may vary

Chainsaw Man chapter 126 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 12 AM JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue released in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, April 12, 2023, like Japanese readers.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that allows readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 126 is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 AM, Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10 AM, Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 PM, Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Central European Time: 4 PM, Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM, Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 AM, Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Chapter 125 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 125 began with the Falling Devil collecting 10 eyes and 4 ears from civilian passersby for her upcoming final dish. She then went to the supermarket to get apples, where she asked the staff (who appeared to be affected by her powers) if they had an apple variety that pairs well with human flesh. The Falling Devil also reassured them that as long as they don’t harm her, she won’t harm them before leaving.

Upon leaving, the Falling Devil remembered that she needed a man’s head for the dish’s sauce, calling out into the streets if anyone had a spare head. This prompted three Public Safety Devil Hunters to begin shooting at her, seemingly killing her with only a pile of guts left behind. The Falling Devil, on the other hand, rose again, emphasizing that humanity has no way of killing her.

The Hunters open fire again, prompting the Falling Devil to destroy the building they’re shooting from. She then decapitates one of the Hunters as he’s falling, getting her man’s head and commenting on how Asa Mitaka falling is all that’s left. However, this is when Denji appears, transforming and viciously attacking her as she comments on this being the first time she’s on the menu.

What to expect (speculative)

With Denji having finally arrived on the scene, fans can expect Chainsaw Man chapter 126 to officially and fully initiate his fight with the Falling Devil. However, exactly what form this fight will take remains to be seen, and is hard to speculate on. While fans are expecting it to be a classic battle shonen fight, others are anticipating Denji to also be forced to face his past traumas and fears.

The former would likely be done to emphasize exactly what the power difference between Denji and the Falling Devil is. The latter, meanwhile, would likely be executed if author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto has an interest in deepening Denji’s backstory. The fight could also dip toes into both pools, starting with one before progressing into the other. In any case, Chainsaw Man chapter 126 is shaping up to be a thrilling, can't-miss installment in the series.

