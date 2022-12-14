4 Naruto characters who can rival Hashirama Senju (and 4 who never will)

Often called the “God of Shinobi” in Naruto, Hashirama Senju holds the capability to fight for 24 hours straight. Although he never found peace his entire life, he is considered to be one of the most powerful Shinobi in history.

Being the first Hokage of the village, Hashirama was the main founding individual of Konohagakure.

This article will primarily focus on the characters of Naruto who we think do stand a chance to rival Hashimara Senju, and some who unfortunately don’t.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the author's opinions, which are subjective.

4 Characters who can stand against Hashirama Senju in Naruto

4) Madara Uchiha

Nothing compares when we talk about the rivalry between Hashirama Senju and Madara Uchiha. The Eternal Mangekyou Sharingan was initially awakened by Madara, the first Uchiha. He was able to conquer the Nine-Tails.

Despite his powers, Madara usually fell short when opposed by Hashirama. However, everything changed when he was raised from the dead. Madara became immensely stronger after becoming the jinchuriki of the Ten-Tails.

3) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Chakra progenitor Kaguya Otsutsuki was the jinchuriki of the Ten-Tails. She is one of the strongest characters in the entire anime universe, who has the ability to travel through dimensions. She is the only one who can produce a truth-seeking ball.

Kaguya pulled up a massive truth-seeking ball with which she planned to destroy a whole dimension. It took the united efforts of the entire Team 7 and Obito Uchiha to defeat Kaguya. Hashirama has no chance of ever getting close to her.

2) Obito Uchiha

Obito Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Obito Uchiha's life story is terrible as Madara and Zetsu used him to achieve their own desires. The character possessed the Mangekyou Sharingan.

During the Fourth Great Ninja War, he was appointed Jinchuriki of the Ten-Tails. Obito was practically invincible, all thanks to the truth-seeking balls. Hashirama, who was resurrected at the time, affirmed that he was far above his level.

1) Naruto Uzumaki

The greatest journey in the history of the Shinobi World was undertaken by Naruto Uzumaki, who rose to fame as a hero in a community that thought the worst of him.

Naruto received overpowering abilities from Hagoromo, which ultimately increased his Chakra reserve. The Hokage used the power of Six Paths Sage Mode to defeat an even more formidable opponent, Kaguya Otsutsuki.

Despite his lack of mastery over all of his abilities, Naruto was able to compete with mighty opponents, which gives us a reason as to how he can rival Hashirama.

4 Characters who don't stand a chance against Hashirama Senju in Naruto

4) Tobirama Senju

Tobirama Senju (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tobirama Senju always strongly regarded his elder brother, as did everyone else in the Hidden Leaf village. The only individual who was naturally blessed with the Wood Release was Hashirama Senju. This ability alone rendered him invincible, but he also possessed another incredible weapon, the Sage Mode.

When both powers were employed simultaneously, the result was fatal. Hashirama was clearly the stronger of the two.

3) Tsunade Senju

Tsunade Senju (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tsunade Senju is without a doubt the weakest Hokage in the Naruto series and she is also well past her prime during her tenure as Hokage.

She lacks ninjutsu and speed as well. Hashirama is much faster and stronger, so there isn't a question of her standing against him.

2) Danzo Shimura

Danzo Shimura (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Danzo Shimura was one of Konohagakure's seniors. He was a villain who was responsible for numerous crimes that culminated in significant disasters.

He was also the driving force behind the Uchiha Clan Massacre in Naruto. Although he tried his best to become a Hokage but wasn't successful as he was soon hunted down by Sasuke Uchiha.

Considering Hashirama to be one of the greatest Hokages of all time, Danzo doesn't even stand a chance against him.

1) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After the Fourth Great Ninja War, Kakashi Hatake was appointed Hokage. The war proved costly for him, who lost his Sharingan to Madara Uchiha.

The loss of the Sharingan undoubtedly weakens Kakashi, and he can no longer combat top-tier ninjas as easily as he once did.

There is a huge difference between Kakashi and Hashirama, as he outperforms Kakashi in almost every possible way. Thus, Kakashi is yet another character who doesn't even stand a chance against Hashirama Senju.

