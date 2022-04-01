4 times Naruto was incredibly righteous (and 4 times he was a jerk)

Naruto is adored and admired by all anime fans. His story of going from a weak kid with nothing to a powerhouse with everything he could ever want is genuinely inspiring.

Naruto is incredibly kind and tries his best to help those in need. However, there are times when he comes across as annoying.

Four times Naruto displayed his heart of gold

1) He protected Hinata from bullies

Naruto defends Hinata (Image via Pierrot)

When Hinata was a kid, she used to get bullied quite a lot. Her featureless lavender eyes, a signature of the Hyuga Clan, freaked many of her classmates out. This resulted in many kids her age beginning to bully her ruthlessly. However, Naruto always stepped in and stopped it. He knew what it was like to be insulted and ostracized due to an uncontrollable characteristic.

Naruto protecting Hinata is one of the main reasons she fell in love with him. His righteous heart grabbed her attention and dragged her along.

2) He promised to change the Hyuga Clan

Naruto vs. Neji in the original anime (Image via Pierrot)

Naruto was distraught when Neji told him about the Hyuga Clan. The concept of the main family being more important than the branch family (even though they are all related) made him angry. He hated that Neji and many other Hyuga Clan members were being discriminated against by their own family simply because of which family branch they were born into.

During their fight, Naruto vowed to change the Hyuga Clan when he became Hokage. He kept true to this promise as the Hyuga Clan's practices have altered drastically ever since.

3) He tried to bring Sasuke back to Konoha

Despite not liking each other initially, Naruto and Sasuke became close friends after going on various missions together. It was because of the friendship they formed that he tried so hard to bring Sasuke back to Konoha.

After Sasuke defected from Konoha, the two met and fought on various occasions. Each time, he tried his best to convince Sasuke to come back to the Leaf Village, but none of these attempts were successful. Eventually, Sasuke returns to Konoha towards the end of Shippuden, but Naruto trying to constantly convince him to come back showed what a true friend he is.

4) He adopted Kawaki into his family

Naruto and Kawaki during 'Boruto' (Image via Pierrot)

Kawaki had been treated horribly ever since he was a child. He was abused by his birth father and sold to Jigen, only for his time with Jigen to be much worse than before. Because of these formative experiences, he grew to hate other humans and people in general. When he met Naruto, however, this changed completely.

Naruto realized Kawaki was similar to him when he was growing up. He was alone and had a power that he resented. Feeling for Kawaki, he decided to adopt him and make him a part of his family.

Four times Naruto acted worse than expected

1) He exposed Boruto in front of everyone

Boruto tried his best to show off during the Chunin Exams. This was because Naruto was never home, and Boruto wanted to demonstrate that he did not need his father's guidance to become powerful.

Naruto caught Boruto using a banned Scientific Ninja Tool during his fight with Shikadai. After Boruto won the battle, Naruto quickly left his seat in the stands and revealed the device to everyone. He proceeded to strip Boruto of his genin title and embarrass him in front of the entire village. He should have dealt with this much more privately instead of out in the open.

2) He easily forgave Obito for everything he did

Naruto and Obito during Shippuden (Image via Pierrot)

After Naruto convinced Obito to leave Madara and join the Allied Shinobi Forces, he easily forgave him. Despite Obito being one of the main reasons his parents were killed, he held no resentment towards the Uchiha.

Many fans expressed their annoyance at this development. If there is one person in the entire series who should hate Obito, it is Naruto. Besides killing Minato and Kushina, Obito also formed the Akatsuki and killed countless other people.

3) He has not fulfilled his promise to fix Amegakure

After Naruto defeated the Deva Path of Pain, he went to find Nagato. He encountered Nagato hidden in a cave with Konan by his side.

He eventually convinced Nagato and Konan to put an end to their goal of world domination. Naruto wanted to make sure Amegakure was guaranteed a future when he was gone. He promised to bring peace to Amegakure when he became Hokage. However, he is yet to do so. Amegakure is still just a destroyed village with criminals crawling around.

Hopefully, the Seventh Hokage can one day make good on his promise, but it is highly unlikely.

4) He took Kurama's chakra by force

To get stronger, Naruto needed to have full control over Kurama's chakra. Since the two were not friends yet and Kurama still held so much resentment towards him, he had to steal Kurama's chakra.

If he had become friends with Kurama at this point, he would have gotten Kurama's chakra much easier, and the plot would have progressed much smoother. Stealing the chakra was incredibly disrespectful and only made Kurama even angrier than before.

Edited by Siddharth Satish