5 best Boruto quotes of all time

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is one of the most popular shonen anime and manga series at the moment. Set in Konohagakure, fans of Naruto and Boruto have always enjoyed the interaction between characters.

Despite it being an animated series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is known for certain profound dialogues. This article has compiled some of the best quotes by Boruto Uzumaki.

Note: The list is in no particular order.

Some of the best quotes by Boruto Uzumaki

Boruto is a skilled and capable Shinobi who has proved his mental toughness in pinch situations. While he might not be the most beloved character from the series, fans love him for the courage and maturity that he displays. Here are some of his best quotes from the series.

1) Path

“I’ll walk my own path“

This quote captures the essence of the character itself. It’s not easy being the son of a Hokage because a lot of people expect you to perform just as well, if not better. Constant comparison and carrying the weight of people’s expectations can be exhausting. This quote is about Boruto trying to figure out who he truly is and the life he wants to live.

2) Disciple

“Make me your disciple. There’s someone I want to beat no matter what”

Boruto always admired Sasuke Uchiha and thought of him as a role model. Sasuke is strong and uses his powers to keep potential threats at bay, safeguarding Konohagakure from the shadows. Boruto was upset that Naruto could not make it to Himawari’s birthday. He asks Sasuke to mentor him, following which he starts his Rasengan training with Konohamaru. Sasuke later accepts Boruto’s request to be trained under him.

3) Goal

“To me, the Hokage is just a path. Just because my grandpa and dad are Hokage, doesn't mean that I have to walk the same path. Sarada, what I'm really aiming for is to become a Shinobi like your dad”

Boruto definitely feels the pressure to perform exceptionally well since he is the son of the Hokage. During the course of the show, he and Naruto have certain differences in opinion. Boruto always looked up to Sasuke since he was exceptionally strong and skilful. During a conversation with Sarada Uchiha, the protagonist reveals his end goal.

4) Forgiving

“Forget who hurt you yesterday. But don’t forget those who love you everyday”

This quote is another example of how anime can be quite profound despite it being animated. This quote by Boruto serves as a reminder for people whose very goals and ambitions are fueled by anger and hatred, someone like Sasuke, who was asked to detest his elder brother to grow strong and avenge his parents.

5) Circumstances

“You’ve got your circumstances. Well, so does everyone else, but they come here despite them. Don’t stand in their way”

This is a great dialogue that stresses being kind to people. Every person is fighting some battle of their own. No one other than the person knows the extent or severity of their situation. Boruto had his moments where he displayed maturity despite being that young.

