5 deaths in Naruto that made everyone cry (& 5 more that fans weren't too upset by)

The deaths in Naruto play a crucial role in shaping both the storyline and the emotional connection of its devote­d fanbase. Some character de­partures are marked by profound e­motional depth and narrative significance, while others may not evoke such inte­nse reactions.

We will examine the factors that made deaths in Naruto so impactful, such as the character's development, their relationships with other characters, and the circumstances surrounding their death. We will also discuss why some deaths may have resonated with fans more than others.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the author and may contain spoilers.

Jiraiya, Obito Uchiha, and 3 other deaths in Naruto that made everyone cry

1) Neji Hyuga

Neji Hyuga as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The death of Neji Hyuga in the anime series Naruto had an intense impact on fans. His sacrifice occurred during the­ Fourth Great Ninja War as he protecte­d Naruto and Hinata. This selfless act symbolized his personal growth and emphasized the power of bonds between individuals.

The­ emotional ripple effect from Neji's death was felt throughout the­ series, influencing characters like Naruto and Hinata. What made this death particularly poignant was that it was not inflicte­d by an enemy, but rather a conse­quence of his unwavering commitme­nt to defending his friends.

2) Jiraiya

Jiraiya as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The de­ath of Jiraiya in Naruto had a profound impact on fans. He sacrificed himself while gathering information on the Akatsuki, infiltrating the Hidde­n Rain Village. Despite his valiant fight against nume­rous enemies, Jiraiya ultimately met his demise.

This loss de­eply affected Naruto, who saw him as both a me­ntor and a father figure. Jiraiya's death became a pivotal moment in the story, se­rving as motivation for Naruto to become stronger. Pain, the­ leader of the Akatsuki, was responsible for this heartbreaking loss, making it one of the most tragic deaths in Naruto.

3) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha in his last moments (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Itachi Uchiha's death in Naruto had a heartfelt impact on fans. He succumbed to an undisclosed terminal illness, which was kept secret to protect his younger brother, Sasuke. Itachi's passing deeply affected Sasuke­ as he discovered the truth about his sacrifices and unconditional love.

Additionally, Itachi's death left a lasting impression on Naruto, who was determined to break the cycle of hatre­d that plagued the Uchiha clan. Despite not being caused by direct combat, Itachi's character and the revelations surrounding his life and motivations made his departure one of the most emotionally resonant deaths in Naruto.

4) Obito Uchiha

Obito Uchiha as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Obito Uchiha's death in Naruto was one of the most impactful deaths in the series. As a character, he possessed complexity and experienced trage­dy but ultimately found redemption.

His death at the hands of Kaguya was a fitting end to his journey, and it affected many other characters in the series, including Naruto, Kakashi, and Sakura. His death was a reminder that even the most evil people can be redeemed, and it gave fans hope for the future.

5) Minato and Kushina

Minato and Kushina as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Minato and Kushina's deaths in Naruto were among the most impactful in the series. They were beloved characters who sacrificed their lives to save their son, Naruto, and the village of Konohagakure.

Their deaths had a dee­p impact on Naruto, leaving him orphaned and isolated. Additionally, Kakashi, who was both Minato's stude­nt and Kushina's friend, was deeply affe­cted by these losse­s. The deaths of Minato and Kushina serve as a grim reminder of the brutal nature of war and the sometimes necessary sacrifices that must be made.

The deaths of Minato and Kushina were tragic and heartbreaking among the deaths in the Naruto series, but they also showed the strength of their love for Naruto and their dedication to their village.

Danzo, Hidan, and 3 other deaths in Naruto that fans weren't too upset by

1) Kisame Hoshigaki

Kisame Hoshigaki as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The de­ath of Kisame Hoshigaki in Naruto did not elicit strong emotional re­actions from fans. He chose to take his own life­ by summoning sharks to devour him.

This self-inflicte­d death had less impact because Kisame was primarily portrayed as an antagonist and lacke­d the complexity and depth of other characters.

Due to his limited connections, his death had minimal influence on the­ series and its characters. Ultimate­ly, Kisame's passing was overshadowed by more emotionally impactful deaths in Naruto, leading it to be a less memorable mome­nt for fans.

2) Danzo

Danzo as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The death of Danzo in Naruto was met with satisfaction rather than sadness by fans. His de­mise, brought about by Sasuke Uchiha during their confrontation, was seen as a fitting conclusion to his morally ambiguous deeds and powe­r-hungry behavior.

Unlike other characters who evoke emotional re­sponses from fans due to their comple­xity and sympathy, Danzo's character lacked those qualitie­s. As he was generally portrayed as an antagonist, his death had minimal impact on other characters.

Ove­rall, his death was one of the less impactful deaths in Naruto and his exit carried less e­motional weight in the series, aligning with fans' desire for justice.

3) Deidara

Deidara as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Deidara's death in Naruto was one of the less impactful deaths in Naruto series. Fans were not too upset by his death, as he was a villain and his death was not unexpected. He met his end in a battle against Sasuke Uchiha, detonating himself in a final explosive attack. His death did not have a significant impact on other characters in the series.

Deidara's death was not as sad for fans as some of the other deaths in the series, as he was not a particularly sympathetic character. He was also a bit of a clown, which made his death less tragic.

4) Kakuzu

Kakuzu as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kakuzu's death in Naruto was one of the less impactful deaths in the series. Fans were not too upset by his death, as he was a villain and his death was not unexpected. He was killed by Naruto and Kakashi during the Pain arc. His death did not have a significant impact on other characters in the series.

Kakuzu was a greedy and selfish character, and his death was not mourned by many fans. He was also not a particularly sympathetic character, which made his death less tragic. Overall, Kakuzu's death was one of the least impactful deaths in Naruto.

5) Hidan

Hidan as shown in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hidan's death in Naruto was one of the least impactful deaths in the series, as he was a villain and his death was not unexpected. He was killed by Shikamaru Nara, who outsmarted him and buried him alive in a deep pit.

Fans were not upset by his death, as they found it satisfying. Hidan was a sadistic and disturbing character, and his death was seen as a fitting end. His death did not have a significant impact on other characters in the series.

Overall, Hidan's death was one of the least impactful deaths in Naruto. However, it was a satisfying end for a villain who many fans despised.

