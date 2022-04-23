5 Demon Slayer characters that nobody liked (& 5 who redeemed themselves)

Demon Slayer is a shonen anime and manga series set in a world filled with demons while members of an organization called the Demon Slayer Corps attempt to end their tyranny. The manga is complete and fans are quite excited about the anime adaptation since it has a fantastic array of characters and a good plot.

While this series has some characters that left a lasting impression on the readers, some of them were hated unanimously by the entire community. This article dives into some of the hated characters and some that redeemed themselves during the series.

Characters that the Demon Slayer fanbase hates

1) Doma

Doma is one of the most disliked characters in the entire Demon Slayer series. He doesn’t have any feelings, but he attempts to make people believe that he does. He is extremely disgusting since he enjoys eating humans to the point where he doesn’t even spare pregnant women. Even when Muzan displayed his anger towards him, Doma seemed quite unbothered and didn’t seem concerned. Doma is a character that most people despise.

2) Muzan

Muzan is another character that is hated by the entire fanbase and for a good number of reasons as well. Muzan, despite having the strength that he has, constantly displayed desperation and showed no sense of pride.

He always feared certain characters like Tanjiro since he reminded Muzan of Yoriichi and wouldn’t hesitate to kill any of his subordinates. Muzan has no redeeming qualities and even in his dying moments, he continued showing his desperation instead of accepting his fate.

Muzan is why Tanjiro almost became the strongest demon in the series.

3) Rui

Rui was another character that fans hated because he perceived the concept of family. To him, family members were mere objects and he kept them with the thought that he was a part of a family.

However, he constantly mistreated his “family members,” brutally beating them up and abusing them when they didn’t listen to him. He even asked Tanjiro to hand Nezuko over to him since he wanted her as his sister.

Rui almost succeeded in killing Tanjiro and Nezuko, but they survived thanks to Giyu’s intervention.

4) Gyokko

Gyokko is another demon that the Demon Slayer fanbase dislikes since he is one of the most creepy characters in the series. Even when he was a human, he was quite weird since he played with carcasses of fishes and other beings.

He was quite fascinated by the corpse of his parents and he even killed a boy who had teased him. However, after killing that boy, he stuffed him in a jar. This character is quite unsettling and fans didn’t find any qualities they liked.

5) Kaigaku

Kaigaku is one of the most hated characters by the fanbase since he has been causing problems for others ever since he was a child. He was responsible for the demons entering the temple that Gyomei was in. He was also responsible for the death of Jigoro, the former Thunder Hashira, since Kaigaku turned into a demon. Fans also hated him for being insensitive towards his former master.

Characters that redeemed themselves in Demon Slayer

1) Zenitsu

Zenitsu was slightly annoying when he was first introduced since he constantly yelled in fear and refused to act in times of need. However, ever since he killed the Tongue Demon, fans have fallen in love with this character and his popularity has skyrocketed. Zenitsu also killed an Upper Moon all by himself and took him down while being conscious the whole time.

2) Akaza

People hated Akaza in the beginning since he was responsible for the death of Rengoku. However, as the story progressed, fans realized the extent of the suffering he had been through as a human.

Owing to his poor financial situation, he resorted to stealing to supply medicines to his father. His father later committed suicide and came across a man who took him under his wing. He was happy to learn martial arts and even fell in love with the master’s daughter.

However, his future wife and his master were killed by the members of a rival dojo. While fans don’t condone violence, they were certainly able to empathize with his pain.

3) Sanemi

Sanemi Shinazugawa was a character that received a lot of hatred when he was first introduced in Season 1 of Demon Slayer. Nezuko and Tanjiro were brought to the Demon Slayer Corps HQ, where Kagaya Ubuyashiki wanted to review the matter at hand.

Sanemi disapproved of letting Nezuko live and he even stabbed her during this meeting. However, as the story progressed, fans understood that he acted that way because of his own experience and even played a huge role in defeating Muzan and Kokushibo. By the end of the series, he looks at Nezuko and considers her as his own younger sister

4) Gyutaro

Gyutaro was another character that fans didn’t really like during the initial stages of the Entertainment District arc. However, by the end of the aforementioned arc, fans got some insight into his past and witnessed the suffering he had been through at that age. No matter what, he loved his sister and always intended to protect her from those who threatened her.

5) Genya

Genya was quite rude when he first made his appearance during the Final Selection. He was quite rude to Kagaya Ubuyashiki’s daughters and even pulled their hair in anger for not having the Nichirin blades. This ticked Tanjiro off and he intervened.

Fans certainly didn’t like the way Genya behaved, but when they read about his past and recollected all the efforts he put into defeating demons, fans started to like this character and felt quite sad when he was killed.

