5 Naruto characters who exceeded people's expectations (and 5 who wasted their potential)

It seems like anime series like Naruto start out with tons of potential for their characters to go somewhere interesting. However, for every Sasuke Uchiha, there's a TenTen that falls by the wayside.

While fans use the term "wasted potential" far too often, sometimes there's a kernel of truth to the idea. Even though TenTen showed off her skills during the Shinobi World War with treasured ninja tools, some fans thought it was too little too late. This article will attempt to examine some of the Naruto characters and fans' reactions to them.

Note: This article is only the author's opinion. Furthermore, this article will contain spoilers for Naruto, Shippuden, and Boruto.

5 Naruto characters that exceeded fans' expectations

1) Naruto Uzumaki

A list like this cannot start without the title character. Naruto Uzumaki definitely exceeded many fans' expectations of him. He went from being a scrappy kid who could barely summon a Shadow Clone, to a Hokage taking on the likes of Isshiki Otsutsuki. He also did all this without having to compromise his ninja way.

A case could be made that Boruto squanders the Seventh Hokage in favor of the kids. However, that theory hasn't borne fruit in a long time, as the threats have only scaled upward since Kaguya. Even if it did, that's the whole point of the series: the younger generation taking over or surpassing the old to fix problems.

2) Sasuke Uchiha

Despite having a laundry list of crimes worthy of a novel, Sasuke Uchiha remained Mangaka Masashi Kishimoto's favorite character to draw. Sasuke is also a fan favorite that has more than blown expectations out of the water throughout Naruto. From his start as a rival, Sasuke has seen and done it all. He's killed Danzo and Orochimaru and helped save the world more than once.

Though fans did hate that Sasuke was excessively focused on, the diehard Sasuke fans ate it up. Sasuke's abilities and powers are popular, especially for the Sharingan. The fact that both he and Uzumaki are struggling fathers in Boruto may also have something to do with it.

Sasuke ultimately exceeded expectations for him to be powerful and have great fights.

3) Shikamaru Nara

The phrase "brilliant, but lazy" may as well have originated with Shikamaru. To say that fans didn't have many expectations would be accurate. However, Shikamaru began to exceed any expectations. He’s a genius strategist with a plethora of Jutsu that has proven helpful in pinning down opponents such as Hidan.

Shikamaru also has a very memorable and catchy catchphrase. What made Shikamaru stand out was going from a friend of Naruto's when no one else was, to his right-hand man in Boruto.

While he hasn't quite overcome the laziness, he's got a lot more responsibility over time. He has to be to keep up with Naruto!

4) Sakura Haruno

There are two conflicting sides to Naruto's fandom regarding Sakura. One side believes she never measured up to the gargantuan power that Naruto and Sasuke hit and should've been killed off. Fans, on the other hand, believe she has exceeded expectations of her continuing to be useless by Shippuden.

While there is a lot said of Sakura's writing, the fact remains that many characters would've died if she wasn't there. She has healed, saved, and generally been there for everyone that needs her.

In fact, she helped save the Allied Shinobi Forces and didn't lose any steps coming to Boruto in strength or skill.

5) Madara Uchiha

The anticlimatic leadup to Kaguya Otsutsuki's reveal aside, Madara Uchiha left a huge impact. Considering he was mentioned as far back as the first Naruto: Shippuden episode by Kurama, fans were hyped to find out and see more. They got their wish when the Shinobi World War broke out.

Madara was a beast in combat, laying waste and wreaking havoc on the Allied Shinobi Forces. His importance throughout the overall story may have sparked some criticism over the importance of the Uchiha, but ultimately many fans didn't care.

Most fans agree that Madara should've been the final boss and that Kaguya should've been kept for later or scrapped altogether.

5 Naruto characters that wasted any potential they had

1) Konohamaru Sarutobi

The phrase 'wasted potential' has been thrown around like a bludgeon for many years, to the point where it's nearly meaningless. Konohamaru, however, would probably be the archetypical example of it in Naruto. While Konohamaru wasn't even the main character, he had ties to the Hokage position and showed that spirit when he destroyed one of Pain's bodies with a Rasengan.

The problem is, again, in writing and execution. Technically speaking, Konohamaru was too young to become Hokage when Kakashi and Naruto took up the mantle. The problem for many fans is that they felt Konohamaru hit a wall as a character. While he's supposed to be Boruto's version of Kakashi, it genuinely feels like the execution is botched as he keeps getting swatted aside.

2) TenTen

TenTen is probably the second example of the potential that fans feel was completely wasted. TenTen started as a kunoichi with aspirations of becoming a legendary Sanin like Tsunade. However, she didn't possess the proper chakra control for it, so she focused on weaponry to great effect.

TenTen is a flat character, without a last name or even a solid backstory. The anime adds more to her character, especially in filler episodes, but that only goes so far. Admittedly, she was pretty awesome during the Shinobi World War with the Treasured Tools. In Boruto, she's opened a weapon shop that sees little business due to peacetime.

3) Kiba Inuzuka

Kiba is Team 8's expert tracker with Akamaru by his side. Despite being the second most used and written in Team 8, Kiba felt like wasted potential by the end of the series. At least many fans think so. He still has some of the fastest speed and best sense of smell for tracking.

While he improves in his attitude, dropping the arrogant act, he's out of focus for the majority of the series. This doesn't do much for his character or his abilities. His abilities do get better, to the point where he runs over the resurrected Sound Four members sent after him. The problem is, yet again, he's pushed to the background far too much.

4) Shino Aburame

Third, in Team 8 and a quiet insect user, Shino Aburame was arguably the one used the least in Team 8. Whereas Team 7 got the most in terms of focus and development, it was to the detriment of other teams with cooler powers. Shino is one such example, with his insect jutsu being very unique and powerful.

Unfortunately, other than his fight with Kankuro in the Chunin Exams, not much focus was put on the guy. Admittedly, he and his clan tried to fight Konan during Pain's assault and he fought and sealed a resurrected Torune Aburame. This is somewhat mitigated by him being one of Boruto's teachers.

5) Rock Lee

Rock Lee was built up to be a potential rival for the main character. Lee's story, much like Kiba's, parallels Naruto's in that they're underdogs that everyone counts out. Lee does work hard, ultimately putting on quite a show at the Chunin Exams against Gaara.

The trouble, once again, comes in with his lack of focus. Lee is the only one of the aforementioned rivals to not get major character growth or big power-ups. The problem with being a taijutsu user in a world where people can blow up mountains with ease is that everyone underestimates you.

At least in Boruto, he's training his son Metal Lee well.

