5 Naruto Characters with the potential to surpass Itachi (& 5 who don’t come close)

Itachi Uchiha is the most popular character in Naruto, who despite having very less screentime left an indelible on everyone’s heart. He was loyal to his village, so to prevent another war, he killed his entire clan and his family single-handedly, leaving just his younger brother Sasuke.

Itachi was a born prodigy, as he mastered the complex Jutsus and his Sharingan at a very tender age. After awakening his Mangekyo Sharingan he became a force to be reckoned with. Itachi is indeed one of the most powerful Uchiha in the Narutoverse who possessed unparalleled feats and an overwhelming life force. However,despite this, there exist a handful of characters who can still outperform him.

Note: This article will focus on the potential of these character, both dead and alive.

Naruto characters who can surpass Itachi effortlessly

5) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi Hatake as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Although Kakashi lost to Itachi’s Tsukuyomi, that doesn’t conclude that the former is weaker than the latter. The Sharingan was not truly wielded by Kakashi. Obito gave it to him while he was on the edge of death. Sharingan's abilities exact a significant toll on the user's body, and someone who lacks enormous chakra could lose their life.

Kakashi didn’t possess enough life force, but he showcased great versatility with Dojutsu. When Obito transferred his Chakra to Kakashi during the Fourth Great Ninja War, he awakened both the Mangekyo Sharingan and was able to go against Kaguya Otsutsuki toe to toe. Despite not being an Uchiha, Kakashi’s capabilities surpass many Sharingan wielders, including Itachi.

4) Obito Uchiha

Obito Uchiha as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite being an Uchiha, Obito lacked all his bloodline abilities, and even simple Jutsus taught in the academy. However, after Obito was saved by Madara Uchiha during the Third Great Ninja War, he learned many powerful techniques from the latter. Although he was not the original leader of Akatsuki, he used all of them like puppets for the Infinite Tsukuyomi plan.

Obito became an overwhelming force after becoming the Jinchuriki of Ten-Tails, and even Hashirama Senju declared that he was weaker than the former. Obito was considered to be weak in the beginning, but over the course of time, he surpassed many Shinobis and became one of the most powerful Uchiha members of all time.

3) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke is the younger brother of Itachi Uchiha in Naruto. Both siblings were quite fond of one another. Sasuke aspired to be like his elder brother Itachi, who he considered to be the strongest Shinobi of all time. However, all of Sasuke’s perceptions changed the day his brother slaughtered the Uchiha clan.

Itachi sought vengeance and trained harder than anyone else. His grudge over his brother was so strong that he gave his body to Orochimaru for experimenting to become strong. During the Fourth Great Ninja War, when he awakened his Rinnegan after receiving chakra from the Sage of Six Paths, his overall feats enhanced and he surpassed his brother to a greater extent.

2) Nagato Uzumaki

Nagato Uzumaki as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Nagato was not the real owner of Rinnegan but he displayed great prowess with it. Being an Uzumaki, he possessed an overwhelming life force, which is why he was capable of using godly feats. Nagato managed to destroy Konoha single-handedly using just his Deva Path of the Six Paths of Pain.

Nagato aspired to bring peace to the world, but the meaning of peace he began with dissipated the day he witnessed Yahiko's death. The most unique aspect of Nagato is that, with the Six Paths of Pain at his disposal, he doesn't have to fight his enemies head-on. Nagato had many terrifying abilities that could overpower the likes of Itachi Uchiha.

1) Shisui Uchiha

Shisui Uchiha as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Shisui is mostly known for his exceptional mastery over the Body Flicker technique that earned him the moniker, Shisui of the Body Flicker. His chakra presence was enough to make his enemies retreat. He is regarded as the most talented shinobi the Uchiha clan has ever produced.

Itachi looked up to Shisui as an elder brother and had a great sense of respect for him. Itachi learned many things from Shisui as he admired him a lot, but after the latter died by suicide, his true potential never saw the light of day. Shisui is one of the rare shinobis potent enough to surpass the likes of Itachi Uchiha.

Naruto characters who can never surpass Itachi Uchiha

5) Kurenai Sarutobi

Kurenai Sarutobi as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kurenai is regarded as a highly-skilled Genjutsu User in Konoha, who even got praised by Itachi for her skills. Despite not being a member of the Konoha Torture and Interrogation Force, she is capable of discerning the real identity of her targets and can force them to speak the truth.

During her clash with Itachi, Kurenai was able to dodge the former’s attack, due to her quick reaction speed. Although Kurenai is considered Konoha's number one Genjutsu user without the need for Sharingan, she can’t match with the likes of Itachi. Furthermore, surpassing Itachi would be a dream for Kurenai.

4) Kabuto Yakushi

Kabuto Yakushi as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kabuto played a pivotal role in initiating the Fourth Great Ninja War by reincarnating many powerful Shinobis with the Edo Tensei all at once. Even the creator of this technique, Second Hokage: Tobirama Senju was astonished by the accomplishment of this technique that he couldn’t manage to achieve in his lifetime.

Among the reincarnated shinobis, Kabuto also revived Itachi Uchiha by retrieving his DNA. Kabuto was easily defeated by Itachi’s Izanami, which made him accept himself. Although Kabuto is one of the strongest shinobis in Naruto, he can never surpass Itachi.

3) Neji Hyuga

Neji Hyuga as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Neji belonged to the branch family of the Hyuga, who were obliged to serve the main family. Like all the members of the branch family, Neji was too branded with the cursed seal by the main family to protect the Dojutsu from falling into the wrong hands after the death of the member.

Neji was capable of using the Gentle Fist, despite being banished to learn any Hyuga technique, as he learned everything with mere observation. Neji is regarded as the most intelligent and the strongest member that the Hyuga clan has ever produced. Neji, like Itachi, is considered as a prodigy of his clan, but he cannot compete with Itachi's genius.

2) Danzo Shimura

Danzo Shimura as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Danzo was one of the elders of Konoha and the leader of the Anbu’s branch, Root. Throughout his life, he was associated with many crimes and also partnered with Orochimaru in his inhuman experiments. With the help of Orochimaru, he replaced his arm with Shin Uchiha’s which was comprised of ten Sharingans and was also fused with Hashirama’s cells.

He is the reason behind Shisui Uchiha’s death, as he stole his right eye. Itachi was bound by his patriotism towards Konoha, which made him follow the orders of Danzo to kill his entire clan and his family. If it wasn’t for his little brother, Sasuke, Itachi would’ve killed Danzo with ease. Even with his modified arm, Danzo, never in a million years could even come close to Itachi Uchiha.

1) Fugaku Uchiha

Fugaku is the father of both Sasuke and Itachi and was the leader of the Uchiha clan in his lifetime. He was supposed to be the Fourth Hokage, but Hiruzen conferred that position to Minato Namikaze, due to the tension and mistrust rising between the Uchiha clan and the people of Konoha.

After awakening his Mangekyo Sharingan, Fugaku was capable of controlling the Nine-Tails with ease, but he kept this ability of his a secret, as he doesn’t want this knowledge to fall into the wrong hands. Although Fugaku was regarded as one of the most powerful shinobi, he didn’t attain mastery over his Dojutsu like his son.

