5 similarities between Blue Lock and Haikyuu (and 5 ways they couldn’t be more different)

Blue Lock and Haikyuu are very popular anime in the world, with millions of fans around the globe. One of the reasons for their immense popularity is the unique and diverse characters and storylines that they offer. These two popular manga and anime series have main storylines centered on sports, with Blue Lock focusing on soccer and Haikyuu on volleyball.

Both series have a large number of fans and have received critical acclaim for their thrilling and realistic depiction of the game development they display. However, despite sharing the same genre and theme, the two series have many differences that set them apart. Here are five similarities and five differences between Blue Lock and Haikyuu.

Blue Lock and Haikyuu similarities

1) The underdog storyline

Blue Lock's Yoichi and Haikyuu!!'s Hinata are more alike than you think (Image via Sportskeeda)

Both series feature protagonists who are passionate about their sport and want to become the best in their position. In Blue Lock, Yoichi Isagi is a high school soccer striker who joins a controversial project designed to create the world’s most egoist striker in Japan.

In Haikyuu, Shoyo Hinata is a middle school spiker who dreams of becoming like his idol, the “Little Giant,” a legendary player known for his height and jumping ability.

2) The importance of teamwork

Both series have a large and diverse cast of characters, each with their own personality, skills, and backstory. The characters form bonds and rivalries with each other, both within and outside their teams.

Some notable characters in the Blue Lock series are Meguru Bachira, Nagi Seishiro, Hyoma Chigiri, Itoshi Rin, and others. Some notable characters in Haikyuu are Tobio Kageyama, Daichi Sawamura, Koshi Sugawara, Asahi Azumane, and Kei Tsukishima.

3) The mentality of never giving up

Both series showcase intense and exhilarating matches between different teams, with each match having its own stakes, strategies, and twists. The matches are often decided by narrow margins, with the players giving their all to win. These experiences also serve as a way for the characters to grow and overcome their weaknesses and become better players.

4) The intense training and preparation

Both series portray a realistic and detailed depiction of soccer and volleyball, with accurate rules, techniques, and terminology. They also explain the roles and responsibilities of each position, such as setter, spiker, libero, defender, striker, and goalkeeper. Both highlight the importance of teamwork, communication, and coordination in sports.

5) High-quality animation and art style

Fans will be delighted with the high-quality animation and art style that capture the characters’ movement and expression and the action of the matches. The animation is fluid and dynamic, with smooth transitions and angles. The art style is colorful and vivid, with detailed backgrounds and character designs—an undoubted display of high-class work.

Their main differences

1) Deep themes and emotions

Shoyo Hinata and Yoichi Isagi as seen in their respective anime (Image via Production I.G, 8bit)

The tone and mood of the two series are very different. Blue Lock series has a darker and more serious tone than Haikyuu!!, with elements of thriller and psychological drama. The series explores themes such as egoism, individualism, competition, survival, and trauma. It also shows some violence, as some players resort to aggressive methods to win or eliminate their opponents.

Haikyuu has a lighter and more cheerful tone than Blue Lock, with elements of comedy and slice-of-life. The series explores themes such as friendship, teamwork, passion, perseverance, and growth. It also displays a lot of humor and heartwarming moments as the players interact with each other or face their challenges.

2) Their plots and scenarios

The setting and premise of the two series are very different. Blue Lock series takes place in a futuristic Japan where soccer is the most popular sport in the world. The series follows a project that locks 300 talented strikers from high schools all over Japan in a prison-like facility where they have to compete against each other to become the ultimate striker who can lead Japan to win the World Cup.

Haikyuu!! takes place in modern Japan, where volleyball is one of the popular sports among high school students. The series follows a club called Karasuno High School that aims to become one of the top teams in Japan by participating in various tournaments.

3) Character goals and motivations

The main goals and motivations of the characters are very different. In the Blue Lock series, Isagi’s goal is to become an egoist striker who can score goals by himself without relying on anyone else. His motivation is to prove his worth and talent as a soccer player and fulfill his dream of becoming the world’s egoist striker, leading Japan’s national team to the world cup championship.

In Haikyuu, Hinata aims to become a great spiker who can fly and spike like the “Little Giant.” His motivation is to enjoy the thrill and fun of volleyball, as well as to inspire and support his teammates, especially his partner and rival, Kageyama, who believes that teamwork is the key to victory.

4) Their rivalries

The relationship and dynamic between all the characters and their main rivals are very different. In the Blue Lock series, Isagi’s main rival is Rin Itoshi, a genius striker who is the younger brother of Sae Itoshi. Rin is arrogant and ruthless and does not see Isagi as a worthy opponent in Blue Lock. Rin beats Isagi on their first match and picks Bachira from his team.

In Haikyuu, Hinata’s main rival is Kageyama, a prodigy setter known as the “King of the Court.” Kageyama is proud, stubborn, and demanding, but he sees Hinata as his annoying but indispensable partner in Karasuno. Kageyama also genuinely respects Hinata, as he acknowledges his passion and spirit.

5) How they teach different morals and lessons

Blue Lock’s series message is that in order to achieve greatness and success in soccer, one has to be selfish and egotistical and disregard the feelings and opinions of others. In some aspects, the series questions the value and meaning of teamwork, friendship, and morality in sports.

Haikyuu’s message is that in order to achieve happiness and fulfillment, one must be humble and cooperative and appreciate the bonds and experiences with others. The series celebrates the value and meaning of teamwork, friendship, and morality in sports.

Final thoughts

Haikyu & Blue Lock characters (Image via Sportskeeda)

Blue Lock and Haikyuu are two amazing manga and anime series that both fans of volleyball and soccer, in general, can love. However, they are also very different in many aspects, such as tone, setting, goal, relationship, and message.

These differences make them unique and appealing in their own ways. Whether you prefer the dark and thrilling Blue Lock or the light and heartwarming Haikyuu, you will surely find something to love about these two series.

