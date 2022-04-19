5 times Demon Slayer made everyone laugh out loud (and 5 times everyone cried)

Demon Slayer is one of the hottest shonen anime and manga series at the moment. Fans are quite excited for the upcoming season.

Despite having a dark premise, there are a few hilarious moments sprinkled here and there that give fans a hearty laugh. Zenitsu and Inosuke provide comedy relief frequently, and are universally loved by fans.

On the other hand, Demon Slayer has also made us cry numerous times.

Some of the funniest scenes in Demon Slayer

Let us remember the times when the show made us laugh.

1) Kamaboko Gonpachiro

There is no doubt that Inosuke Hashibira is one of the funniest characters in the series. One of the many running gags in the series is his inability to remember Tanjiro's name. One of the funniest scenes is when he referred to Tanjiro as Kamaboko Gonpachiro and said that he wanted to beat him in a battle.

2) Inosuke’s manic laughter

Inosuke's manic laughter certainly puts a smile on the faces of any Demon Slayer fan. He seems extremely sinister, but is quite kind to his comrades. However, the way he displays his affection is rather questionable. Inosuke's laughter is hilarious owing to its evil undertone, but the irony of him directing it towards an honorable cause makes the situation even better.

3) Zenitsu’s reaction to Uzui having three wives

Zenitsu hasn't really found success when it comes to his love life. His frustration towards the flashy God of Festivals only amplified when he realized that Uzui had three wives who were sent to the Yoshiwara District to find out about the demon that was responsible for killing humans. Zenitsu was angry and screamed so loudly that Uzui had to intervene by punching his gut.

4) Inosuke tunnel scene

This scene from the Entertainment District arc was quite funny. He scared the oirans, turned around and blew steam from his nostrils, and dislocated all his joints to crawl through a tunnel while laughing like a supervillain. Fans certainly had a good laugh when they watched this scene unfold.

5) Uzui’s introduction

Uzui's introduction was amusing since Tanjiro thought that Uzui was doing something suspicious to the girls around him. Uzui went on to call himself the God of Festivals while he called the rest of them trash. The situation was also comical because Zenitsu was the only sensible one in the conversation, which is not something that happens often in the series.

Instances that made everyone cry in Demon Slayer

The show has torn our hearts to bits from time to time, so let's recap some of those moments.

1) Jigoro’s death

Jigoro's death in Demon Slayer (image via Gotouge)

The former Thunder, Hashira and Zenitsu shared a close relationship. He was the only one who didn't give up on Zenitsu when he struggled during the intense training. When Zenitsu realized that his master had committed seppuku and there was no one around him to cut his head, fans could feel Zenitsu's despair through the screen.

2) Rengoku's death

This was one of the saddest deaths in Demon Slayer. Fans couldn’t hold back their tears when they saw the Flame Hashira die to Akaza. He carried out his mission till his last breath and didn’t let anyone around him get hurt from the Upper Moon 3 demon, Akaza. The scene involving Rengoku and his mother was very emotional and many fans certainly cried when watching this scene.

3) Mitsuri and Obanai moments before death

Obanai and Mitsuri death in Demon Slayer (image via Gotouge)

The two characters were clearly in love with each other, and they gave their best during their fight against Muzan in the Sunrise Countdown arc. Muzan was defeated but the two characters sustained critical injuries. Mitsuri asks Obanai to find her in the next life and marry her. He was happy that he could spend whatever little time he could with her and they died as Obanai held Mitsuri in his arms. This devastating turn of events left fans sorrowful about them not having a happy ending.

4) Gyomei's death

rampu 🥭 @fluffylamp He was only able to find salvation after his death, because all those whom he truly cared about died already, and he was more than happy to rejoin them high up. Gyomei was blind, but he was able to see everything just before he died. He was able go with his children together. He was only able to find salvation after his death, because all those whom he truly cared about died already, and he was more than happy to rejoin them high up. Gyomei was blind, but he was able to see everything just before he died. He was able go with his children together. https://t.co/LrqA7qwhEw

Gyomei was the strongest Hashira, but also one of the kindest. His backstory was quite sad since he couldn’t protect the kids. However, moments before dying, the kids greeted him and he died with a smile on his face. This panel was poignant since Gyomei always loved the kids selflessly. Fans knew that Gyoemei died after living a fulfilling life and killing Muzan, but it still weighed heavy on their hearts.

5) Sanemi's reaction to Genya's death

Sanemi reacting to Genya's death in Demon Slayer (image via Gotouge)

Sanemi witnessed his younger brother die to Kokushibo, the Upper Moon 1. While he always seemed to be cold-hearted towards everybody else, he loved his brother. After watching him die, Sanemi let out his repressed emotions and it was heart-wrenching. Soon after his fight with Muzan, Sanemi's interaction with Nezuko was touching because he saw his younger brother in Nezuko.

Note: The article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee