5 upcoming battles set up by Black Clover chapter 354

Black Clover chapter 354 was released on Sunday, March 19, bringing with it the incredibly exciting arrival of Lucius Zogratis’ Judgment Day. Similarly, fans finally got an insight into what matchups they can expect in the series’ final, ultimate conflict, some of which were unexpected but are incredibly welcome nonetheless.

One of the most intriguing battles set up by Black Clover chapter 354 consisted of Acier Silva versus her own children, with Acier’s appearance being an unexpected one for the final arc. However, her reappearance was nonetheless incredibly welcome, and added some true tension to the series’ ultimate conflict.

While Acier may be stealing the spotlight for now, there are plenty of other exciting matchups set up or teased by Black Clover chapter 354.

Black Clover chapter 354 wows viewers with surprise appearances, sensible matchups, and more

1) Yami Sukehiro and Nacht Faust vs Morgen Faust

Without a doubt, one of the most exciting returns in Black Clover chapter 354 was that of Morgen Faust. Now Paladinified by Lucius Zogratis and seemingly in possession of Lucifugus’ Magic Attribute, he’s undoubtedly one of the biggest threats to the Clover Kingdom currently. Excitingly, his reappearance all but cements the set-up of Yami Sukehiro and Morgen’s brother Nacht to take him down.

The fight would provide an incredible sense of full-circle closure to the trio’s interwoven backstories, explored relatively shortly after Nacht was first introduced to the series. Having Nacht fully come to terms with his role in Morgen’s death, as well as allowing Yami to stop Lucius from tarnishing Morgen’s legacy, is undoubtedly one of the most exciting possibilities yet.

2) Acier Silva vs her children

Acier Silva (bottom) is set to fight at least 3 of her 4 children (top) in coming issues (Image via Sportskeeda)

While Morgen’s return could be described as exciting and expected, that of Acier Silva in Black Clover chapter 354 can only be described as shocking and transformative. The presence of a Paladinified version of a woman who was Mereoleona Vermillion’s better is a truly horrifying discovery, both for the Clover Kingdom’s general forces and her four children.

Nozel, Nebra, Solid, and Noelle are undoubtedly in for their biggest fight yet, and will almost certainly be the ones to take on Acier. While their chances of success seem admittedly low as of this article’s writing, there are a few developments that could change this outlook. One such could be showing that Noelle is still in possession of Water Spirit Undine, which greatly increases the children’s chances versus their mother.

3) Moris Libardirt vs Fuegoleon and Mereoleona Vermillion

Moris (top) seems set to be the opponent of the two eldest Vermillion siblings, Fuegoleon (bottom right) and Mereoleona (bottom left) (Image via Sportskeeda)

While some fans are disappointed by the matchup between Fuegoleon and Mereoleona against Moris, there’s actually potential for a great fight here. As seen in Black Clover chapter 354, Moris’ Paladinification has given him several extra arms with which to attack. Similarly, Mereoleona and Fuegoleon each specialize in large, area-of-effect-esque attacks and defensive strategies, such as Mana Zone.

With this in mind, there’s actually potential for an amazing fight here. This would ring even truer if Mereoleona departs to assist the Silva siblings in their fight against Acier, leaving Fuegoleon and Fire Spirit Salamander to handle Moris by themselves. This would also essentially give readers two fights for the price of one, or at least two distinct stages of one fight overall.

4) Lucius Zogratis vs Yuno Grinberryall

Zeus @Promithean11 Mark my words, Yuno vs Lucius is gonna be a generational fight Mark my words, Yuno vs Lucius is gonna be a generational fight https://t.co/gPs9UzKNCb

While the two don’t come face-to-face in Black Clover chapter 354, chapter 336 of the series set up the two as fighting each other, assuming Asta was dead. While his being alive may muddy the waters when he eventually appears on the battlefield, fans should at least get a little bit of Yuno versus Lucius before this happens.

The fight will be an incredibly interesting one, with Yuno viewing Lucius as a challenge he must rise to and Lucius viewing Yuno as a legitimate threat to his plans. The two will likely be using their full power against each other without holding back whatsoever, which will make for one of the most exciting fights in series history.

5) Ryuzen 7 vs Paladins

DarkSukehiro @DarkSukehiro I wonder if Ryuuya will Join the Ryuzen to fight on Judgment Day I wonder if Ryuuya will Join the Ryuzen to fight on Judgment Day 🔥👀 https://t.co/IB8W0eZnp7

At the end of Black Clover chapter 354, upwards of 2 dozen different unidentified Paladins can be seen flying around the Clover Kingdom. Assuming that these fighters are actual matches for the general Magic Knights of the Clover Kingdom, it’s likely that the Magic Knights will find themselves practically outnumbered by these Paladin forces.

Enter the Ryuzen 7, who will likely be appearing on the battlefield alongside Asta whenever the latter is able to make his way back home. With each of the Ryuzen 7 roughly on the level of a Magic Knight Captain, each one of them should easily be able to take on at least one Paladin. Likewise, the numbers game will be roughly even at that point assuming the Paladins to be manageable threats.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover manga and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

