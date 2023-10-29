7 anime original changes to expect from Attack on Titan finale

Attack on Titan finale is set to be released on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans were treated to a sneak peek of humanity's ultimate confrontation with Eren Yeager and his Rumbling in the series' last trailer, which was released on October 28, 2023.

The trailer has somewhat clarified that the Attack on Titan finale will align with the manga's ending, instead of opting for an anime-original conclusion, as many fans had hoped for. However, it is likely that MAPPA might incorporate some changes and additional details to the ending to make it more palatable for fans.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Attack on Titan finale. It is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Levi's Death and six other anime original changes fans can expect from the Attack on Titan finale

1) Eren and Armin's conversation extended

Eren talking to Armin in the Paths (Image via Kodansha)

The emotional exchange between Eren and Armin in the Paths was poignant. Still, the Attack on Titan finale has the potential to enhance this conversation, allowing fans to truly grasp the profound emotions experienced by both characters. Given their lifelong friendship, their parting should resonate deeply with viewers, evoking a profound sense of sorrow.

The manga panel in which Eren tells Armin that he does not want Mikasa to move on and find another guy even after his death was seen as a misstep for a complex character like Eren, and it received considerable criticism from fans. Thus, MAPPA might choose to adjust the scene in the finale to make Eren's words more relatable to the audience.

2) Levi's death

Levi Ackerman (Image via MAPPA)

Levi Ackerman had to painfully witness the deaths of all his comrades, including his subordinates, right before his eyes, leaving him to grapple with the world's horrors alone. He endured the loss of the Levi Squad, Erwin, Hange, and others, all while bearing significant battle scars.

In the manga's conclusion, Levi is still alive, which offers a glimmer of hope for fans. However, he is now a broken man, confined to a wheelchair and missing a few fingers. This outcome doesn't seem fitting for a hero like him, who should meet his end as he has lived his entire life – on the battlefield, alongside his comrades.

Therefore, if MAPPA were to alter the somber tone of the Attack on Titan finale by allowing Levi to meet his end on the battlefield, it would significantly enhance the impact and emotional depth of the ending.

3) Mikasa ending up with Jean

Mikasa and Jean (Image via MAPPA)

Mikasa's decision to kill Eren was an act of both personal liberation and a profound sacrifice. It represented an incredibly difficult choice for her. Nevertheless, she made this decision of her own volition, ultimately doing what was in the best interest of the world.

The conclusion of the manga saw Mikasa with a man that fans believe to be Jean, but this was never verified. Thus, it might be better if MAPPA provides a definitive resolution about whether Mikasa ends with Jean or not. If the point was really to move on and start afresh, a relationship with Jean might be the best thing for Mikasa.

4) Annie and Armin ending up together

Annie and Armin (Image via MAPPA)

The manga's conclusion left fans wondering whether Armin and Annie became a couple. Armin has long held affection for Annie, and she appears to reciprocate those feelings.

Thus, to provide a more comprehensive conclusion that ties up all the loose ends in the series, the Attack on Titan finale could depict these two getting their happily ever after, and living a fulfilled life following the Rumbling.

5) A better explanation of the Paths

Paths as seen in Attack on Titan (Image via MAPPA)

The concept of Paths is enigmatic and intricate, and its explanation in the manga's ending left much to be desired. Many fans believe that the series' ending felt rushed and failed to provide all the necessary answers.

Therefore, it would be a wiser approach for MAPPA to incorporate additional lore regarding the Paths and address some of the lingering questions in the Attack on Titan finale. This could include exploring how Ymir Fritz came to inhabit the realm where Paths manifest, shedding light on an important aspect of the story.

6) Reiner finds happiness

Reiner Braun as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Reiner is a man whose life has been marked by relentless torment, and his actions throughout the series have consistently pushed him further into despair. Despite having little to live for, he dedicated himself wholeheartedly to halting the Rumbling and safeguarding humanity.

It would be fitting if the Attack on Titan finale takes some time to shine a spotlight on him, providing viewers with insight into his thoughts and future plans as the curtain falls on this harrowing past.

7) Additional world-building

Shiganshina as seen in Attack on Titan (Image via WIT Studios)

The collective endeavors of the Marleyan military, the Warriors, and the surviving Survey Corps members to halt Eren Yeager and his Rumbling became known as the Battle of Heaven and Earth. It was a moment when all of humanity united in a desperate struggle for survival.

However, the series predominantly focused on Marley, Paradis, and the Mid-East Allied Forces, largely neglecting other factions beyond them. Therefore, the Attack on Titan finale could benefit from some expansion, offering fans some insight into these overlooked nations and their potential roles in the post-Rumbling world.

The upcoming Attack on Titan finale is scheduled to release on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

