7 most important foreshadows in One Piece

One of the most attractive aspects of One Piece for readers is the clear lengths at which author Eiichiro Oda plans his story out. Throwaway lines from the series’ first arcs eventually become incredibly significant, hinting at major story developments down the road.

Even in the series’ first chapter, there are lines that hint at truths revealed a thousand chapters later. Such masterful long-term storytelling is one of many strengths of the series and arguably one of its most significant and defining.

Here are the seven most important instances of foreshadowing in One Piece.

Blackbeard’s introduction, and 6 other foreshadows in One Piece's plot

1) Luffy’s grandfather

When the Straw Hat pirates meet Admiral Aokiji in the buildup to One Piece’s Water 7 arc, he reveals he knows Luffy’s grandfather. The Straw Hat captain makes a scared face at this remark, implying that his grandfather was a scary or important man.

At the end of the Water 7 saga, his grandfather is finally introduced as Marine Vice-Admiral Monkey D. Garp. This plays a huge role in the later Marineford arc, where grandfather and grandson find themselves at combative odds.

2) Luffy’s Loguetown rescuer

Alongside Garp’s introduction, we learn that Luffy’s father is Monkey D. Dragon, the leader of One Piece’s Revolutionary Army. His appearance looks oddly familiar, prompting a flashback to Loguetown when a mysterious, green-cloaked individual saves him from Captain Smoker. This was none other than Luffy’s father, helping his son when he needed it most.

3) Blackbeard’s introduction

When Blackbeard is first introduced in the Jaya arc, he and Luffy are introduced as total opposites. One likes the cherry pie at a bar while the other hates it, as is the same with one of the bar’s drinks. This is initially thought of as nothing more than a gag, meant to be a fun moment for fans to enjoy.

However, much later on in the story, Luffy’s ideals of freedom and Blackbeard’s ideals of domination and control confirm this as an extremely important foreshadow.

4) Road Poneglyphs

During One Piece’s Skypiea arc, Straw Hat archeologist Nico Robin finds a Poneglyph at the base of the Grand Belfry. She also finds a note from Gol D. Roger, saying he’ll take the information to the end of the Grand Line.

This leads her to believe there are two types of Poneglyphs: those meant to provide information and those meant to lead people to places. Her hypothesis is proven to be correct hundreds of chapters later when One Piece introduces the Road Poneglyphs as the key to finding the end of the Grand Line.

5) Stolen Gum-Gum Fruit

In the very first One Piece chapter, one of Shanks’ crew members reveals they stole the Gum-Gum Fruit from their enemies during battle. Obviously, this was interpreted as a throwaway explanation line from that point on.

However, over a thousand chapters later, this line’s significance is expanded upon. Who’s Who alerts readers to the fact that the Gum-Gum Fruit was once in the possession of the World Government before being stolen by Shanks. Especially considering recent issues, this is one of One Piece’s most important foreshadowing instances.

6) Laboon’s friends

When Luffy and his friends enter the Grand Line, they meet a whale by the name of Laboon, who constantly thrashes against the Red Line in a desire to see his now-dead friends. Eventually, the Straw Hat pirates become friends with Laboon, even painting their jolly roger on him.

Hundreds of chapters later, the Straw Hat pirates meet Brook, Laboon’s best friend from years past. Their promise to see their whale friend again gives Brook the strength he needs to rejoin the crew and reunite with Laboon.

Many aspects of One Piece’s story would be completely different without Laboon, making this one of the series’ most important foreshadows.

7) Shanks scares a Sea King

Finally, one of the most important foreshadows in the series comes in its debut chapter. Readers see Shanks scaring off a Sea King, seemingly just by glaring at it. However, something is different about Shanks’ eyes, as well as the expression and aura surrounding him.

Eventually, hundreds of chapters later, this is revealed to be Conqueror’s Haki. After its formal introduction, Conqueror’s Haki has proven to be one of, if not the most significant powers within the series. Although small, this is no doubt one of the series’ most important foreshadows.

Edited by Siddharth Satish