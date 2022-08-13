8 Anime characters people hate for all the wrong reasons

Anime fans love to hate particular characters from their favorite shounen and slice-of-life animes. Several causes can be responsible for this fairly common behavior, like Sakura and Zabuza from Naruto, whose first impressions could've left fans with a bitter taste in their mouth.

However, some characters start off with a relatively traumatizing past and then are slowly brought to the brighter side. These moments are what make them consequential to the fans. Hatred should not just be based on the insignificant points of any character, for it is their redeemable traits and maturity that leave a long-lasting impression on the community.

As such, today we will be listing eight characters from various animes who get unnecessary hate from the fandom. It is to be noted that the characters listed in this article are not ranked in any particular order.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer and is filled with Spoilers.

Sakura from Naruto and 7 other anime characters people love to hate for all the wrong reasons

1) Sakura Haruno from Naruto

Sakura from the anime, Naruto (Images via Studio Pierrot)

Fans have hated Sakura ever since she was a kid who was weirdly obsessed with Sasuke. Some would even agree that she didn't act maturely throughout the series. Moreover, her annoying habit of bragging without having any admirable feats angered some fans. And let's not forget how she played with Naruto's feelings, which is still a sore spot for many.

However, she shouldn't be judged based on these points only. While she does have lowlights throughout the anime, her achievements as a kunoichi cannot go unnoticed. Her physical prowess and 100-Healings Mark is incredibly powerful. Additionally, her medical ninjutsu was there to save the day multiple times, especially during the Fourth Great Ninja War.

2) Kirito from Sword Art Online

Kirito from Sword Art Online (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The most unusual problem fans have with Kirito is that he is probably one of the most generic protagonists ever. On top of that, he always seems to have the upper hand over his adversaries, which kills off the excitement sometimes. Fans unfamiliar with the anime might misjudge the hero since he tends to come off as a lifeless, bland character surrounded by a harem.

Despite showing a genuine personality all of the time, his character is not really charismatic to otakus. However, the majority of Sword Art Online fans believe that the anime is a victim of misjudgement and harsh criticism. If people actually put effort into watching Kirito's journey, they wouldn't hate him so much.

3) Misa Amane from Death Note

mia♡ @wlwbrie no one will ever slay harder than misa amane i’m sorry no one will ever slay harder than misa amane i’m sorry https://t.co/mrxEVkm5N0

Many people believed Misa was stupid, which contradicted the anime's emphasis on her intellect. Fans often overlook her abilities, but one can say with clear assurance that her impact on the story of Death Note is undeniable. She was happy enough to be a pawn in Light's complex game of life and death, but fans started hating her due to her lack of conviction.

Denying her influence and power in Death Note equates to not validating her as a character. Even Light went out of his way to call out for Misa in his final moments. Her loyalty and commitment to the show's protagonist are qualities that one would be very lucky to have in their partner. But it was also one of her major weaknesses since her obsession with Light didn't prove to be her wisest decision.

4) Akaza from Demon Slayer

Akaza from Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

There are some characters who get unnecessary hate just because they fail to make a good impression on the fans. Akaza was such an individual who received the wrath of fans for the stupidest reason. His crime is that he appeared to be a vicious, cold-blooded demon who overpowered Rengoku, the Flame Hashira. In reality, Akaza's past is one of the most tragic tales in the anime.

Coming from a poor household,he had to steal for his father's sake. Unfortunately, his father couldn't bear to be a burden any longer and decided to take his own life. Further down the road, his master and future wife were murdered. While many might not like him, there are still a few fans who are more compassionate towards his character after witnessing his past.

5) Gabi Braun from Attack on Titan

Gabi Braun from Attack on Titan! (Image via MAPPA)

Gabi's personality can be overbearing for fans to handle. Apart from the fact that she murdered Sasha, a fan-favorite character, she can be very dominating and competitive. She prioritized her opinion more than that of her peers and tried her best to manipulate several situations.

This doesn't change the fact that she was brainwashed by Marley for committing the crime. During her time on Paradis Island, she underwent serious character development but remained an intelligent and determined individual nevertheless.

6) Sanemi Shinazugawa from Demon Slayer

Sanemi Shinazugawa from Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Due to Sanemi's brash and impulsive attitude, fans perceived his rudeness as detestable when he was first introduced in Demon Slayer. Although his actions are unpredictable, it is a trait that matches up well with his Wind Breathing techniques. The way he harassed Tanjiro and the series' deuteragonists when they were helpless made fans hate this interesting character.

However, Sanemi is incredibly powerful and showed his brighter side after the final battle. Strangely, fans also see him as being affectionate towards Nezuko, whom he initially mistreated.

7) Katsuki Bakugou from My Hero Academia

Deku was bullied mercilessly by Bakugo when they were kids, but he never gave up on his dreams of becoming a hero despite being quirkless. The latter even went out of his way to boast about his amazing quirk while shaming the former for his childish dreams. And when Deku started showing the power of his new quirks, he became extremely competitive.

Sure, most fans will label him as toxic, but that cannot be the only reason to hate him throughout the course of the series. Later, Bakugo went through some significant character development and showed concern for Deku. His fate doesn't have a happy ending, but his presence is key to Deku's journey of becoming the Number 1 Hero.

8) William Vengeance from Black Clover

AstaxNoelle @Noelle17X



Either he dies or not, he'll still be in my TOP 3 characters in Black Clover

Happy Birthday #BlackClover His design and backstory completely sells me. He just has too much drip.Either he dies or not, he'll still be in my TOP 3 characters in Black CloverHappy Birthday #WilliamVangeance His design and backstory completely sells me. He just has too much drip. Either he dies or not, he'll still be in my TOP 3 characters in Black CloverHappy Birthday #WilliamVangeance #BlackClover https://t.co/XED3cMEX6h

Captain William Vangeance went through a great deal of loneliness and suffering throughout his childhood. He was regarded as a cursed child since he was born illegitimately. However, this doesn't interfere with his magical prowess at all, as his powers were able to mesmerize Julius Novachrono, the Wizard King.

William showed remorse when Julius was killed by Patolli, the elf spirit residing in him. Later on in the story, Patolli asked Asta to exorcize himself from William's body, which left William in guilt alone. Thankfully, he took full responsibility for the trouble Patolli caused and pledged his allegiance to Julius and the Clover Kingdom once again.

Final Thoughts

Luna ◓ @stellansnox Honestly everyone should love Sakura because she is simply the best girl in Naruto Honestly everyone should love Sakura because she is simply the best girl in Naruto https://t.co/5HYY5MaKjK

A lot of fans seem to hate anime characters unnecessarily. While some characters thoroughly deserve the hate they get, toxic behavior towards artists and voice actors should never be encouraged. To give an example, such a situation arose when Gabi's voice actor received death threats from fans right after Gabi killed Sasha in the anime. Keeping this in mind, the anime and manga community should know how to behave better towards people who strive to create entertaining content for fans.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar