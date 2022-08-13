8 anime logic that makes no sense but fans don't seem to mind

While anime can be one of the most exciting and top-notch experiences for some people, it doesn't make every other show out there a masterpiece. At some point, it does get a bit monotonous and similar.

Cliches take over in most slice-of-life series and fans start to think that all of the content they watch has a lot of similarities between them. The common ways of depicting the day-to-day lives of some respective protagonists often end up being boring and tedious.

For example, every anime fan expects the situation to get more serious when the eyes of important characters change in the series. Another example would be the inaccurate usage of time in the anime. Five minutes could turn into two hours of runtime and fans would still be okay with watching it.

In this regard, today we will list eight instances when the anime logic failed to make sense but the fans continued to enjoy them regardless.

8 anime logic which doesn't make sense but fans still enjoy them

1) Side Mouths

Poorly animated side-faces in anime (Image via Sportskeeda)

While the animation quality meddles with the overall quality of the show, it's fair to say fans will be disappointed. Sidemouths can be animated in a weird way, in an effort to depict more emotions through their character, but sometimes the angle doesn't match up with the perspective of their mouths, leaving fans with poor animation standards.

Some of the fans don't seem to be bothered by this abnormality as they just go past it without batting an eye. At the end of the day, it's just an anime and one shouldn't have the time to fret over small details like these.

2) Big Eyes contradicting the size of contact lenses

kamichama karin cover image (Image via Satelight Studios)

If one tries to pursue the manga art-style, proportions should be a high priority. Characters with unusually big eyes can't be seen frequently throughout the current catalogue. However, characters like Komi from Komi Can't Communicate use this tactic to create an adorable environment.

Another prime example would be Haruhi Fujioka from Ouran High School Host Club. Her eyes are way too big to fit her contacts in any logical sense. Karin Hanazono from Kamichama Karin also fits this description as her character has been weirdly animated to accommodate her insanely big eyes.

3) Yelling Guarantees a Win

Many fans seem to be unbothered by the screams in anime as they induce a sense of urgency and excitement in them, but a large majority of fans hate when they're forced to go through several episodes of characters screaming while they power up.

Since they are inspired by manga panels, it makes a lot of sense to add characters who are yelling out for help or for someone's name. Fans have also grown accustomed to this addition as they watch more and more shounen animes. It helps out the mangaka as they get more freedom to express their character's emotional state.

4) Time in Anime

ChelseyBun @ChelseyBun91 The hilarious part about dragon ball z is that their attacks actually take so long to charge up. In episode 4 Piccolo stood there for 5 mintues charging up... And then missed.

When they charge up all season... That's real time. Hours and hours of grunting. The hilarious part about dragon ball z is that their attacks actually take so long to charge up. In episode 4 Piccolo stood there for 5 mintues charging up... And then missed.When they charge up all season... That's real time. Hours and hours of grunting. https://t.co/PJVs24VtaC

It's very common to hear villains giving grave ultimatums to the protagonists. While it may sound serious when their devious plans are revealed, the protagonist usually beats the clock and saves the day using his training and motivation.

However, predictability doesn't create much of a hindrance for fans as they're happy enough to watch their favourite characters come out on top. At the end of the day, that's what fans expect from shounen anime.

5) Illogical impacts from everyday actions

Mangakas like to pretend that their characters are everyday people as they get hurt from shattered cutlery or knives. However, these same characters face life-threatening situations and come back without being seriously injured. Their abilities seem to be maximized when the situation is at stake.

Fans take it on a positive note as they feel connected to the protagonists in shounen mangas and acknowledge their personalities. Luffy from One Piece pulls off a lot of random shenanigans, but he knows when to be serious and take down his enemies with everything he's got.

6) Anime Moms

Amazing Loli Facts @CunnyDatabase The loli on the left is Ai Hinatsuru, who is 9 years old.

The loli on the right is Kinue Hayase, who is 42 years old.

I chose these two cause they look practically identical. When antis mention canon age, it makes you liking image on the left worse than one of the right. The loli on the left is Ai Hinatsuru, who is 9 years old.The loli on the right is Kinue Hayase, who is 42 years old.I chose these two cause they look practically identical. When antis mention canon age, it makes you liking image on the left worse than one of the right. https://t.co/uZHfaRLXgP

Unusual culture has always surrounded the world of Japanese entertainment and Mother figures have fallen victim to it. Their age is really tough to estimate as characters like Kinue Hayase from Masamune-kun's Revenge have left the internet in splits as they don't resemble their age at all.

Having the appearance of a child and the responsibilities of a mother is difficult to grasp for some fans, but fans would rather engage in the actual story than criticize the writer for details that don't prove key to the story.

7) Attractive characters are not legal

ToroSimpster @PrivateNagatoro

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro.

#manga #donttoywithmemissnagatoro From annoying bully to the girl of his dreams.Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro. From annoying bully to the girl of his dreams.Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro.#manga #donttoywithmemissnagatoro https://t.co/Urj0TBd8LR

Several fans absolutely loathe the fact that some characters appear attractive on the big screen but are canonically way too young. Big Shounen titles feature characters who look younger than their age, which would commonly be an absurdly high number.

The frequent implementation of these characters has led to the normalization of this serious issue. Fans are accustomed to being aware of the character's age before acting up on social media.

8) Overall Appearance

Characters seem to have a lot of different features when it comes to their looks. Mangakas do this to set their characters apart from their rival's. This has led to unique and absurd features that don't match the character's overall personality.

A protagonist can be noticed in a class full of characters just due to the fact that they significantly differ from their classmates when it comes to appearances. Animes like Fruit Basket have kept unique deuteragonists while the protagonist remains a simple schoolgirl.

Final Thoughts

Fans have grown accustomed to lots of weird implementations of logic and have a quick laugh when things listed here come up. However, a lot of top franchises have refrained from making these similar mistakes.

As production values go up, fans expect a lot more details and frankly, their expectations have been met by most of the studios releasing adaptations of popular mangas.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta