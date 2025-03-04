8 best anime about manga artists, ranked

Anime about manga artists give a glimpse into the struggles, passion, and devotion that go into the world of manga. These shows cover the highs and lows of being a mangaka, from deadlines and artistic pressures to the thrill of releasing a hit series. Some delve into the competitive world of the industry, and others take the route of comedy or drama in storytelling.

Ad

Whether based on reality or incorporating some form of fictional content, all these anime about manga artists give an interesting twist on the existence of manga art-making. Those interested in reading about what it's like to have an aspiring mangaka or even a professional mangaka undergo, here are the top eight anime concerning the lives of manga artists, ranked from better to best.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the mentioned anime.

Ad

Trending

The Comic Artist And His Assistants, and 7 other best anime about manga artists, ranked

8) The Comic Artist And His Assistants

Ashisu and Aitu (Image via Zexcs)

The Comic Artist and His Assistants features Yuuki Aito, a perverted but talented manga artist who consistently fails to meet deadlines and constantly harasses his assistants with his odd behavior. Although he is not a professional, he cares deeply about his team and wants to make his manga entertaining.

Ad

The anime captures the industry's challenges, ranging from creative stress to editorial pressures, all while mixing comedy and fanservice. With its light-hearted approach to a mangaka's everyday life, The Comic Artist and His Assistants is among the best anime about manga artists.

7) Comic Girls

Comic Girls (Image via Nexus)

Comic Girls follows Kaoruko Moeta, a teenage mangaka with low self-esteem and skills as a storyteller. She relocates to a dormitory for female manga creators, where she meets other aspiring creators, one specializing in every genre. As they navigate the industry together, Kaoruko gains experience with the industry challenges, from editor's criticism to strict timelines.

Ad

The anime blends comedy and slice-of-life elements together and gives the fans insight into the daily issues and growth of a mangaka. Its realistic and light-hearted approach places the anime among the top anime about manga artists.

6) Kakushigoto

Kakushigoto (Image via Ajia-do)

Kakushigoto is about Kakushi Gotou, a risqué manga artist, who keeps his profession hidden from his young daughter, Hime, in fear that it would embarrass her. Attempting to be a father and a manga artist at the same time, he will do everything in his power to keep his secret safe as he navigates the pressure of the world of manga.

Ad

The anime gives a sentimental but satirical spin to the life of a mangaka, highlighting the pitfalls of creative work, industry, and personal life sacrifices. With emotional richness and comedy, Kakushigoto is among the best anime about manga artists.

5) A Galaxy Next Door

A Galaxy Next Door (Image via Asahi Production)

A Galaxy Next Door traces Ichirou Kuga, a poor manga artist who works tirelessly to earn money to care for his younger siblings after his parents' death. His life is turned upside down when he recruits an enigmatic assistant named Shiori Goshiki, who, based on a supernatural connection, presents herself as his fiancée.

Ad

The anime goes deeper into Ichirou's struggle to balance his duty as a mangaka while sorting out his changing dynamics with Shiori. It gives fans an insight into the world of manga. Among the anime about manga artists, A Galaxy Next Door is a worthwhile watch.

4) Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun

Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun (Image via Doga Kobo)

Chiyo Sakura confesses to Umetarou Nozaki but discovers he is a renowned shoujo manga writer. But instead of romancing him, she ends up working as his assistant, helping him with inking and plotlines. Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun comically documents the world of manga through the creative process, editorial timelines, and offbeat inspirations of Nozaki.

Ad

The anime highlights fictional romance against real-life conversations and demonstrates the behind-the-scenes turmoil of a mangaka. With its comic approach to making manga, Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun is one of the best anime about manga artists.

3) Genshiken

Genshiken (Image via Palm Studio)

Genshiken depicts the life of an otaku college club that dwells in the world of anime, manga, and creating doujinshi. Although otaku life is portrayed in the majority of the series, otaku life extends through manga with characters like Ogiue, who harbors hopes to become a professional mangaka.

Ad

Her own personal struggles with self-doubt and the demands of the industry give fans an insightful glimpse into the creative process. The anime is realistic in its portrayal of aspiring manga artists within the larger framework of otaku culture. This places Genshiken among the best anime about manga artists.

2) Look Back

Look Back (Image via Studio DURIAN)

Look Back follows the lives of Fujino, a self-assured young artist, and Kyomoto, a shy but gifted girl, as they connect through their mutual passion for manga. These two girls' careers as artists are filled with respect and tragedy that define the perception of creativity and loss in Fujino.

Ad

The anime profoundly explores the heart of the mangaka's emotional struggle, including self-doubt and growing as an artist, to personal experiences affecting fiction. Its sentimental story and grounded portrayal of creating art make the anime stand out among the anime about manga artists.

1) Bakuman.

Bakuman (Image via J.C.Staff)

Bakuman is about the journey of Moritaka Mashiro and Akito Takagi, two teenage friends who partner up to create popular manga artists. Mashiro gives the art while Takagi writes the story.

Ad

Through it all, the duo struggles to navigate the demanding manga industry with challenges such as working within tight deadlines, editor pressures, and competitors. The anime portrays a realistic depiction of a mangaka's challenges, focusing on the creative process, industry politics, and work ethic required to succeed.

Final thoughts

Best anime about manga artists, like Bakuman, Look Back, and Comic Girls, provide insight into the manga industry. These shows bring the passion and dedication it takes to succeed in the field through realistic storytelling or comedy.

Ad

From aspiring artists attempting to enter the industry to successful mangaka juggling personal and professional struggles, every anime offers a unique aspect of the creative process. For fans interested in the life of manga creators, these anime provide an entertaining and informative experience.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback