8 My Hero Academia characters too look out for in the second half of Season 6

My Hero Academia will never be the same after the first half of Season 6, since heroes and villains will be dealing with the results of their conflict.

The Paranormal Liberation War is drawing to a close in My Hero Academia, with heavy casualties on both sides. However, the story is still not over for Season 6. Several characters will get a chance to make a name for themselves in the second half of My Hero Academia.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. It will also contain major spoilers from the manga.

My Hero Academia fans should keep their eye out for the following characters the rest of the season

1) Goto Imasuji

The Tartarus Escapees arc will follow the events of the Paranormal Liberation War. With the help of some Nomus, Shigaraki will break out several inmates from the maximum security prison.

Muscular is among the returning villains in the second half of Season 6. He was last seen in the Forest Training Camp arc.

It's been a long time since his original fight against Deku. Back then, All Might's successor had yet to fully master the OFA Quirk, let alone multiple ones at the same time. Keeping that in mind, it can be said that Muscular is not going to have an easy time in a rematch.

2) Chizome Akaguro

The Hero Killer is yet another villain making his long-awaited return in My Hero Academia. Despite his bloodthirsty demeanor, Stain won't bother joining forces with AFO. Unlike his fellow escaped inmates, he took a very different path and met up with All Might instead.

Since the Paranormal Liberation War, society has lost most of its trust in heroes. Stain will play a surprising role in helping All Might regain his confidence.

3) Enji Todoroki

Dabi's master plan worked out like a charm in My Hero Academia. By revealing his true identity as the lost Todoroki child, he has now ensured that the entire world knows his father was extremely abusive to his family. Endeavor has a lot to answer for after the Paranormal Liberation War.

Japan's number one ranked Pro Hero is going to have to work very hard if he wants to regain everybody's trust, let alone his entire family's.

4) All For One/Tomura Shigaraki

The world's most dangerous villain is back in action. Over the course of the events of the Paranormal Liberation War, AFO has completely taken over Shigaraki's body in My Hero Academia. He also recruited several powerful villains in Tartarus. Needless to say, the heroes can't do much to stop him at this point.

AFO will become dangerously obsessed with Deku, the current user of the OFA Quirk. Despite his previous failure to steal those powers, it's not going to stop him from trying again. AFO won't let Deku get a minute's worth of sleep.

5) Kaina Tsutsumi

Lady Nagant has been wildly popular ever since her debut appearance in the Tartarus Escapees arc, due to her attractive design and accurate sniping abilities. She also had quite the character journey from hero to villain in My Hero Academia, given her disillusionment with the entire system.

While she isn't a close range fighter by any means, Lady Nagant will give Deku the fight of his life. She will definitely make a lasting impression in the second half of Season 6. In a series where powerful female characters are sometimes lacking, Lady Nagant is a welcome addition to the story.

6) Cathleen Bate

Without a doubt, Star and Stripe is currently the strongest hero alive in My Hero Academia. The number one hero of the United States would've given prime All Might a run for his money. Her ridiculous powers will redefine the very concept of what it means to have a Quirk.

When she finally shows up, the series will also expand across international waters as Shigaraki becomes a global threat. She won't get a lot of screentime, but Star and Strip will surprise everybody with her performance.

7) Katsuki Bakugo

Deku's main rival has changed a lot since the beginning of My Hero Academia. Bakugo's road to redemption will be a bittersweet experience for many fans.

He already put himself in harm's way to save Deku from Shigaraki in the Paranormal Liberation War. However, it doesn't end there, as he still has some words he needs to say to him.

My Hero Academia will finally have Bakugo atone for his sins by the end of this season. It's up to Class 1-A to bring Deku back to safety after he ran away from school. Bakugo will play a central role in making that happen. It will be a defining moment for his entire relationship with Deku.

8) Izuku Midoriya

Deku is about to undergo some major character development in My Hero Academia. The second half of season 6 will focus on his efforts to recapture the escaped prisoners from Tartarus.

However, now that AFO is targeting his friends and family, Deku will also leave the U.A. in his pursuit of the villain. While he is still a hero at heart, the young student will also become more cold and distant over time.

It will take a combined effort from Class 1-A to bring Deku back to his senses. My Hero Academia fans are going to see a much darker side to him. The Paranormal Liberation War took a major toll on his mind and body.

