8 Naruto jutsus that are useless in a fight

Naruto showcased a plethora of powerful Jutsus that became pivotal for Shinobi to win against their enemies. Not every powerful Jutsu is unstoppable, as most of them have a counter Jutsu that can negate or turn it against the user.

However, some of the Jutsus in Naruto are said to be completely ineffective in combat and come with major drawbacks that enemies can take advantage of. These Jutsus may come in handy in other aspects, but in a fight, they are considered fairly useless.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

8 Jutsus from Naruto that are useless in combat

8) Rooftop Tiles Shuriken

Rooftop Tiles Shuriken was never really a Jutsu until the Third Hokage Hiruzen Sarutobi brought it into existence. During Hiruzen’s fight with Orochimaru, the former simply controlled the tiles around him and attacked the latter by throwing these tiles in a spinning motion.

The tiles were just an imitation of a Shuriken and hold no durability as well as striking power due to being so fragile. This technique can be used as a distraction, and other than that, it serves no special purpose, which is why it is one of the most useless Jutsus in Naruto.

7) Dynamic Marking

Dynamic Marking is one of Inuzuka clan’s Jutsu, where the Shinobis use their Ninken (Ninja Dog) to urinate while spinning through the air. If this gets into the eyes of their targets, it can temporarily blind them and also be used to tag the targets to discern their location.

While a non-Shinobi might not be able to dodge this, avoiding it is child's play for a well-trained Shinobi. Most of the Shinobis in Naruto have showcased that they can fight even if their sight is compromised. Moreover, there are countless ways a shinobi can counter Dynamic Marking with relevant ease.

6) Human Bullet Tank

Human Bullet Tank falls under the classification of Taijutsu, which is a unique Jutsu of the Akimichi clan in Naruto. The users of this Jutsu tuck their limbs together to transform themselves into a boulder that can crush their opponents and obliterate everything in their path.

Despite having destructive potential, the Human Bullet Tank depends on the environment and surface to provide speed and lift. Due to moving at an immense speed with tremendous force, maneuvering the direction is an impossible task for the users, which can become a great advantage to their opponents.

5) Fireball Technique

Fireball Technique is the signature fire release technique of the Uchiha clan, who are also its creators in Naruto. Every Uchiha member starts with the Great Fireball Technique, and their versatility determines their capabilities from that point on. The size of the fireball and its power depends on the user and their chakra reserve.

Despite being a powerful Nature Release technique, it is comparatively slower than other Fire Release Jutsus. Moreover, there have been many shinobis throughout Naruto with immense battle prowess who have successfully countered Fireball Jutsu and proved it useless.

4) Dynamic Entry

Dynamic Entry is just a simple flying kick that is specifically aimed at the target’s face. This technique is used to catch the target off guard. To execute this technique, the user first throws a Kunai or a Shuriken as a distraction and then kicks their target with immense force.

However, this technique is ineffective in a fight since opponents are always on their guard, and a mere distraction won’t be enough to land a surprise kick.

3) Frill Necked Lizard

Frill Necked Lizard technically does not fall under any categorization of Jutsu because it was all about mockery and comedic relief. Whilst Obito was in the make-believe personality of Tobi in Akatsuki. He was a total goofball who often mocked the people around him and acted like a buffoon.

During his confrontation with Team 7, he stood upside down on a tree which made his cape drop around his head, making him look like a Frill Necked Lizard. Tobi even shouted out that it was a secret Jutsu before admitting that it did nothing apart from scare his opponents.

2) Transformation Technique

Transformation Technique is one of the basic Jutsus that is taught to an aspiring shinobi in Naruto. This technique allows the user to transform into anything, like a wooden log, or to disguise others by taking the appearance of an individual.

Although Shinobis can use this Jutsu to fool others, people with keen vision and those who possess Sharingan can clearly detect their real identities. Transformation Technique in a fight is completely useless as it serves no tactical purpose.

1) Twin Rising Dragons

Twin Rising Dragons is a technique that was created by Tenten in Naruto. In this technique, the user jumps high above the ground with two scrolls swirling around them. These scrolls hold many ninja tools that the user had previously sealed inside them.

However, in combat, the Twin Rising Dragons have proven to be useless as using multiple weapons at once with utmost precision is nigh impossible. Moreover, a Nature Release technique could easily counter this move.

Edited by Danyal Arabi