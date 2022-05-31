8 times Sasuke proved he was stronger than Jiraiya in Naruto

There is no doubt that Sasuke is one of the most popular characters in the Naruto series. He also played an important role in the overall plot and his efforts have certainly altered the course of the series. He is someone who is exceptionally powerful and is also considered to be the strongest reincarnation of Indra in the series.

Jiraiya too is an impressive shinobi belonging to the Legendary Sannin. Despite his strength and overall combat abilities, there are numerous occasions when Sasuke proved that his strength surpassed Jiraiya’s. Let’s take a look at some of these instances and compare the two characters.

Some instances in the Naruto and Boruto series that feature Sasuke's strength and contrast it with Jiraiya's abilities

1) Killed Danzo

Danzo Shimura isn’t necessarily stronger than Jiraiya, but he is someone who would resort to any measures to take down the person in front of him. Sasuke wanted to kill Danzo, but he struggled initially. This fight was wearing Sasuke down since Danzo kept using the Izanagi with all of the Sharingans that were planted on his palm. Despite all of this, Sasuke was able to kill Danzo in the Naruto series.

2) Kept up with Kinshiki Otsutsuki

The Otsutsukis as a race are far superior compared to humans and every member of this clan is exceptionally strong. Kaguya and Hagoromo were some of the first Otsutsuki characters that were introduced in the Naruto series. When Sasuke was able to keep up against Kinshiki Otsutsuki from the Boruto series we realized just how strong he had become. There was no doubt that his abilities were far superior to Jiraiya’s at that point in time.

3) Capable of using Perfect Susanoo

Sasuke Uchiha was able to use Perfect Susanoo which is considered to be the best defensive technique that any member of the Uchiha clan could use. His Perfect Susanoo allowed him to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Six Paths Sage Mode Naruto and that shows just how durable this technique is. Given that Jiraiya wasn’t even able to perfect Sage Mode, one can understand that Sasuke had surpassed the Pervy Sage in terms of strength and overall combat abilities. Sasuke was also considered to be the strongest reincarnation of Indra, which certainly puts things into perspective when evaluating his overall powers. He utilized his Susanoo and saved his comrades from the Infinite Tsukuyomi as well.

4) Indra’s Arrow

Indra’s Arrow is arguably one of the strongest offensive abilities that Sasuke has in his arsenal. This attack was so strong that it was able to counter Naruto’s Six Paths: Big Ball Rasenshuriken. Given the sheer size and destructive abilities of this technique, and the technique it was able to counter, fans realized that there were very few people who could rival Sasuke at that point in the series. Unfortunately, Jiraiya isn’t one of them since the disparity in their power levels is just far too great.

5) Amenotejikara

Amenotejikara is one of the most powerful techniques in the series and the reason behind it endows Sasuke with the ability to control space an time. With the help of the Rinnegan, he can shift between spaces and can also swap places with any object or person in the vicinity. This has tremendous offensive and defensive utility since he can escape traps while trapping his opponent. Given Jiraiya's skill set, he has very little chance against such advanced tactics.

6) Subdued all Tailed Beasts

The Tailed Beasts are considered to be freaks of nature, and these are creatures capable of destroying villages if they want to. Kurama almost destroyed Konohagakure and would have succeeded if not for Minato and Kushina’s efforts. Sasuke had the Rinnegan, which is one of the most powerful doujutsus in the Naruto series. Towards the end of Shippuden, Sasuke utilized the powers of the Rinnegan in order to take control of not one, but all the Tailed Beasts and sealed them using Planetary Devastation. One requires a ton of power and high chakra levels to pull this off. One can gather from this that Jiraiya’s powers are inferior to Sasuke’s based on the aforementioned feats.

7) Worked with Naruto and Sakura to seal Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya Otsutsuki was the strongest character in Shippuden and there was little to no chance for the shinobis to defeat her. She had the ability to open portals to other dimensions, and possessed some of the most destructive abilities in the Naruto series. Her techniques, such as the Expansive Truth Seeking Orbs were capable of altering the planet if she wanted to. Sasuke not only dealt damage to this character, but he also played an important role in sealing Kaguya Otsutsuki. If not for his efforts, the entire shinobi world would have perished.

8) Saved Naruto from Momoshiki

Momoshiki Otsutsuki was a character in the Boruto anime series who caused havoc for everyone. He was close to killing Naruto by taking him to another dimension. If not for Sasuke’s ability to utilize space-time techniques, Naruto would not have been saved at that point in the series. Fans can comprehend Sasuke's capabilities and how overall his combat ability surpass Jiraiya's in every way, based on what they saw during this moment. Despite his incredible feats and abilities, the Pervy Sage was clearly weaker than Sasuke at this point in the series.

