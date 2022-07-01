8 most underrated Anbu members in Naruto

The Anbu in Naruto is comprised of many highly skilled shinobis who are sent for special missions by the village's Kage. Every Naruto fan is aware that these elite groups of shinobis are always dispatched only for covert operations, due to their espionage and assassination prowess.

Although there are a huge number of Anbu members in the shinobi world, only a few of them have been showcased like Kakashi, Itachi, and Yamato. However, there are a few who might not be as powerful as the known prodigies of Anbu, but have skills that can overwhelm their opponents. This article will list eight Anbu members who never received the attention they deserved.

Anbu members in Naruto who are highly underrated

1) Yugao Uzuki

Yugao using Dance of the Crescent Moon (Image credits: Masashi Kishimoto/ Studio Pierrot/ Viz Media)

Yugao Uzuki is an extremely proficient Kenjutsu user in Naruto, who started honing her skills at a pretty tender age. It was her skills and her Ninjutsu prowess that landed Yugao in the Anbu corps.

Yugao is also known for her overwhelming sensory abilities and sealing techniques, which is why she was assigned to the Logistical Support and Medical Division in the Fourth Great Ninja War.

Yugao could seal corpses of Shinobis into scrolls with ease. Her Dance of the Crescent Moon and the Hazy Moon Night are regarded as two of the most formidable Kenjutsu techniques in the series.

2) Fu Yamanaka

Fu was a member of the Yamanaka clan, one of the most powerful clans of Konoha known for their sensory abilities. After Fu was recruited by Danzo Shimura for Anbu’s Root Division, the former went through gruesome training that enhanced his capabilities to a greater extent.

His sensory skills were capable of deciphering the fact that he, Torune, and Danzo were being pursued by Ao.

Fu’s proficiency in Mind Body Switch Technique is unique to any member of his clan as unlike others he was capable of transferring his consciousness into a lifeless puppet. This peculiar technique is called Mind Puppet Switch Cursed Seal Technique, due to a special kind of curse that links the user with the puppet.

3) Tsurugi

Tsurugi revealing himself (Image credits: Masashi Kishimoto/ Studio Pierrot/ Viz Media)

Not much is known about Tsurugi, but being the head of the Kirigakure’s Hunter-nin speaks volumes about him. Although his full potential is not shown in Naruto, it was seen that he was highly skilled in Water Release techniques. During his encounter with Naruto and Yamato, Tsurugi used Hide in the Rain technique to conceal his presence.

Tsurugi was also a level-headed individual who, despite being a battle maniac, liked to talk things out. Tsurugi’s tanto indicated that he was one of the most powerful Kenjutsu users of Kirigakure.

4) Raiga Korusuki

Prior to his defection, Raiga Korusuki was a member of Kirigakure’s hunter-nin and also one of the shinobis of Seven Ninja Swordsmen of Mist in Naruto. Being an Anbu member, he was assigned the task of finding the spies who infiltrated Kirigakure. Raiga could also be called the luckiest person in the series as he managed to escape Might Duy’s Eighth Gate of Death.

Later, Raiga turned into a cold-hearted, unempathetic individual who wanted nothing in life apart from killing people he encounters for no specific reason. Among the seven powerful swords of Mist, Raiga wielded the dual swords “Kiba,” (fang) befitting to his name, which literally means lightning fang.

5) Rō

Rō with his mask (Image credits: Masashi Kishimoto/ Studio Pierrot/ Viz Media)

Rō became one of the members of Konoha’s Anbu division due to his unique Chakra Disguise technique. Rō, prior to his Anbu status, was just a Genin who was sent on a mission but got ambushed by a large number of enemies. Luckily, Rō survived the enemies by hiding beneath the corpses of his allies, and that is where he discovered the Chakra Disguise technique.

Later, Rō enacted his newfound abilities and became capable of concealing the Chakra signatures of even his targets and could even disguise himself to be someone else with it. In this new era, he is one of the most essential individuals Shikamaru can rely on.

6) Zō

Zō is the Anbu captain of Konoha, whose personality is still indecipherable to many, as he does not like to reveal too much of himself due to the Anbu code. However, he has shown signs of empathy when he was concerned for his village and the Hokage. Zō has shown great prowess in lightning and fire release, which he can use simultaneously with ease.

During the Pain Assault Arc in Naruto, Zō defeated Pain’s summons by first immobilizing the target with Lightning Release: Four Pillar Bind and subsequently cooking it in a giant oven-looking structure, using Fire Release: Fired Pottery Technique.

7) Hyō

Hyō behind Hiruzen (Image credits: Masashi Kishimoto/ Studio Pierrot/ Viz Media)

Hyō is a former member of Anbu’s Root division in Naruto, who, like all the members, held Danzo Shimura in high esteem and followed the latter’s orders without question. Being one of the loyal individuals to Danzo, Hyō was assigned the task of relaying highly confidential information to the former out of all the Root members.

Whilst assigning Sai with a new mission, Hyō’s chakra signatures were so untraceable that even a proficient Root member like the former was surprised. Hyō can also easily identify if someone is spying on him.

8) Komachi

Komachi (on left) (Image credits: Masashi Kishimoto/ Studio Pierrot/ Viz Media)

Komachi is one of the most powerful members of Anbu who is loyal to her village and would not spare anyone who threatens the peace of Konoha. Being a highly skilled Kunoichi, Komachi takes pride in her abilities and likes to mock her opponents to make them lose their composure.

Despite not being good in Taijutsu and Kenjutsu, Komachi compensates for her drawbacks by fighting long-range with the needles that she uses as a Kazashi to hold her hair up. Komachi’s distinctive fighting style with the needles resembles Haku’s Senbon techniques in Naruto.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far