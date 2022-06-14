10 most immature characters in Naruto, ranked

Throughout the series, most of the characters in Naruto maintained stoic and harsh dispositions, which in a way displayed their maturity. These individuals didn’t like to joke around, even for comedic value, as they wanted their people and also their enemies to take them seriously. However, there were few who lacked the seriousness, even in dire situations.

From ruining the Hokage mural to transforming into girls, these characters were renowned for being silly, while others acted recklessly by going on a killing rampage.

This article will list ten Naruto characters who were widely acclaimed for being immature.

Naruto & 9 more characters ranked from the most immature to the least

1) Naruto Uzumaki

In the new era, Naruto has become the most powerful individual in the entire shinobi world, but during his Genin days, he was the goofiest kid in the village. He didn’t care much about the consequences of his actions and did what he always wanted to do, like painting the Hokage mural and vandalizing the properties of the people of Konoha.

Even in a life-threatening situation, he acted recklessly and tried to persuade people to make them believe in the ethical side with his Talk-no-Jutsu. A minor mistake could have proven fatal, but luckily it didn’t. Naruto lacked seriousness, but certain events like Jiraiya’s death took a heavy toll on him, which is why he tried to overcome his naivety and became wise.

2) Sasuke Uchiha

Hiding in Public ➡️🅰️❌ @Hiding_n_Public Lol do people like Sasuke? He's probably one of the most immature, stupid, jealous, pathetic characters in the series. He starts off as "aloof mysterious hot guy" but progressively shows himself to have literally no positive traits. No wonder Sakura likes him

It is no doubt that Sasuke is one of those characters in Naruto who suffered a lot after the death of his family and clanmates at the hands of his elder brother, Itachi Uchiha, whom he admired a lot. Carrying a grudge against his brother, he became somewhat of a selfish person who didn’t even care about the people who wanted the best for him like Sakura and Naruto.

Despite knowing that Sakura liked him, he didn’t hesitate to kill her. Moreover, with their newfound powers, he tried to challenge the Fourth Raikage. Although he succeeded in causing Raikage to lose his right hand, he did not consider the enmity that would grow between Kumogakure and Konoha.

3) Obito Uchiha

╴Tabs' @TA3LES - UPDATE | dumb kid obito thread

• I just have more kid obito stuff

• so let's kick back, and enjoy.



• likes/rt are always appreciated

After Obito was proclaimed dead in the Third Great Ninja War, he was saved by Madara Uchiha who brought the former back to life. Obito was born with the Will of Fire, but Madara brainwashed him with his philosophy. He blamed the world for Rin Nohara’s death as he was aware of the reason why Kakashi killed her.

However, instead of choosing his own path, he walked on the path that Madara and Zetsu paved for him. He killed many people and unleashed the greatest war ever in the history of Naruto which could have been the end of humans. Obito being a late bloomer is similar to Naruto, but the former chose to disregard his own dreams and followed Madara.

4) Hidan

Hidan was truly the biggest maniac in the entirety of Naruto. From the beginning he started worshipping the evil god named Jashin, who granted him immortality in a way, so to please him he started killing people just to offer them as sacrifices. He didn’t like his village's inclination towards pacifism, which is why he deserted the village.

Being an immortal being with the unique Juinjutsu ability, he was the greatest asset to Akatsuki. However, he was reckless and tried to do things in his own way, which ultimately put his partner Kakuzu at risk. With his unique feat and immortality, Hidan could have become an unstoppable force, but due to his naivety, he got tricked by Shikamaru, who buried him alive.

5) Deidara

Simon #1 hater @SadDiAngelo

-very immature

-you hate Sasuke

-you are annoying

-you love Uzumaki Naruto

-you probably watched Naruto as a kid and then rewatched as a teen DEIDARA:-very immature-you hate Sasuke-you are annoying-you love Uzumaki Naruto-you probably watched Naruto as a kid and then rewatched as a teen

Deidara was the youngest known S-Rank rogue ninja with a powerful Kekkei Genkai of Explosion Release in Naruto. Despite having such tremendous powers, he was just a kid who was obsessed with his explosions, which he mostly referred to as art. As Deidara’s art was not getting the recognition it deserved, he stole a Kinjutsu from his village and went rogue.

Although Deidara’s village was proud of his potential, all he wanted was for people to acknowledge his art. After joining Akatsuki, Deidara returned to his village sometime later just to cause massive destruction as a punishment for underestimating his art. In the process of wanting people to appreciate his art, he went against his own community.

6) Raiga Korusuki

Raiga is immature, cruel, and insane all at once. He was one of the most feared Seven Ninja Swordsmen of Kirigakure and also served in the village’s Anbu division. After defecting from his village, he became a criminal who liked to kill people for no definite reason. Moreover, prior to killing his targets, Raiga liked to inflict fear and pain on them through his torturing tactics.

He was no longer human, as he lacked any emotions to be one. He liked to bury his targets alive as a punishment he imposed, following which he would even shed tears.

Raiga is regarded as immature because, after discovering Ranmaru, the one person he cared about deeply, the former should have considered the potential risk to the latter's life that his actions posed, which he did not.

7) Sakura Haruno

👩🏽‍💻 Karmen Durbin @karmen_durbin @Saiyanobe23G Sakura. She is the textbook young and immature female character at the beginning of the Naruto series. She's head of heels in love with a guy that really doesn't return the sentiment. She goes through some stuff, learns and becomes a better person. It's not complicated. She grew.

Team 7 of Konoha is comprised of individuals who are far from being mature, and Sakura is one of them. It was evident from the start that Sakura was head over heels for Sasuke, which became a roadblock to her character's development. Sakura acted like a bridge between Sasuke and Naruto, but she was more of a loud mouth and wasn’t rational at all.

She liked to use her fists for everything, which is why she used to hit Naruto daily. She was so blindly in love with Sasuke that she overlooked all of the latter’s crimes. Even to stop Naruto in his pursuit of bringing Sasuke back to Konoha, Sakura lied to Naruto that she loved him over Sasuke.

8) Tsunade

After the death of Dan and Nawaki, Tsunade was heartbroken and along with Dan’s niece, Shizune, she left Konoha as she didn’t want to get involved in wars. Tsunade also developed hemophobia (fear of blood), which is why she was mostly dependent on Shizune for everything.

Tsunade is one of Konoha's greatest medical ninja in Konoha, and her abilities could have saved many lives, but after drowning in her trauma, she forgot her purpose. Being a member of the Senju clan, who are the founding forefathers of Konoha, Tsunade didn’t confer importance to her lineage and her duties and spent most of her time gambling and getting drunk.

9) Jiraiya

Adding the legendary Sannin to the list of immature characters in Naruto won't be wise, but one who watched the entire series knows the personality of Jiraiya thoroughly. Jiraiya was one of the strongest shinobi in Konoha, and enemies used to think twice before crossing paths with him.

Despite being one of the most respected individuals in Konoha, he acted recklessly, such as peeping at women in the bath house and teaching his disciples how to transform into girls. Jiraiya was also aware of Naruto’s Jinchuriki status, but regardless, the former used to leave the latter in unknown villages, disregarding the fact that the Nine-Tails could fall into the wrong hands.

10) Neji Hyuga

Trevv @Tptrevv



The Chuunin Exams

Naruto 🦊 Vs Neji I almost forgot how hype this fight was. OG Naruto was so freaking lit! That legendary Ost too

Neji was the prodigy of the Hyuga clan as he learned every powerful Hyuga secret technique on his own, without being under anyone’s supervision. As he was shunned by the main family for being a branch member, Neji carried a grudge within himself. During the Chuunin Exams, Neji almost killed his cousin Hinata, but the latter was saved by the Jonins and the overseers.

Despite being a child prodigy, Neji lost his capacity to distinguish between those who were to blame for his hardships and those who were innocent. Engulfed in hatred, he was going to take the life of his own sister. However, Naruto’s Talk-no-Jutsu beat sense into him, which made him see the actuality.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

