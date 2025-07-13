A Jujutsu Kaisen homage in the recent PSG vs. Real Madrid match has fans saying, "We're taking over the WORLD."

Brazilian PSG midfielder Fabián Ruiz had a social media fan-base meltdown all thanks to an anime crossover when the player appeared to make Jujutsu Kaisen's Satoru Gojo’s domain-expanding hand sign gesture during a game against Real Madrid.
As seen in the tweet above, Fabián Ruiz is caught mid-action during the game, making the gesture which has been expertly annotated and labelled by a Twitter user and animated via Adobe software.
Jujutsu Kaisen fans have gone absolutely wild for the crossover with Satoru Gojo and his manga and anime series, quickly becoming internet sensations in mainstream footballer circles.
Fabián Ruiz's viral Jujutsu Kaisen pose sparks online frenzy
In a match between PSG and Real Madrid, Fabián Ruiz was captured mid-air in a way that many found uncannily similar to a hand gesture by the anime character, Satoru Gojo from the anime Jujutsu Kaisen. Fabián Ruiz, in mid-air during a match, made a hand gesture in a way which caught resemblance to Satoru Gojo.
The tweet exploded on the internet and amassed hundreds of thousands of viewers. Noteworthy was the discussion of many people on the internet about the picture of Ruiz hitting a punch as a resemblance to Gojo doing his signature pose.
Some wondered if Ruiz was directly referring to the anime or if it was just a coincidence that the image reminded people of the Jujutsu Kaisen character.
Also read: 10 anime powers more difficult to understand than Gojo's Infinity from Jujutsu Kaisen
Fan reactions
Fan reactions to the anime-football crossover have been passionate and split. Many celebrated it as a sign of anime's growing mainstream appeal, thrilled to see Jujutsu Kaisen referenced in a major sports setting. They saw it as evidence of the medium's ability to resonate with people universally, even the athletes.
"No wonder. They were all in PSG’s domain. All shots were sure hits," said one fan.
"They fried us like his domain too," said another fan.
"We're taking over the WORLD," exclaimed one fan.
Still, some found it dubious, proposing that the similarity was a mere coincidence and undervalued, especially considering the series previously had a content drought.
In any case, the issue had a chain effect that was anime's cultural extension, the very argument itself showing how far gone the fans are in promoting their favorite shows outside the standard channels of distribution.
"That one friend that’s too woke," stated one fan.
"Fabian's a real one for that Jujutsu Kaisen homage," stated another fan.
"Goalmain Expansion," said another fan.
Also read: 4 Jujutsu-Kaisen characters who could survive a nuke (& 4 who never stood a chance)
Conclusion
Far from being just an internet meme, the presumed Gojo hand gesture from Fabián Ruiz has gone viral, in a clear sign of the growing cultural reach of Jujutsu Kaisen and anime overall. Whether intentional or not, the gesture has been a fun way to bridge two fandoms and stage an ephemeral piece of happiness.
Moreover, these kinds of occurrences highlight the capacities of the beloved series to find fresh channels to communicate with diverse viewers, showing that excellent storytelling is beyond borders. This is even more apparent as anime is finding its way into sectors such as fashion, sports, and entertainment that were previously free of it.
Also read
- I'm tired of saying this, but Yuki Tsukomo never deserved her fate in Jujutsu-Kaisen
- Megumi was always Satoru Gojo without the Deus Ex Machina in Jujutsu-Kaisen
- Sukuna's ultimate defeat in Jujutsu-Kaisen doesn't make sense, and no, it's not why you think