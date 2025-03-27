A major death in the Forest Arc could have changed the whole Ochaco x Toga dynamic in My Hero Academia

As fans must have observed, My Hero Academia has always tried to create an estranged relationship between a hero and a villain. One popular hero-villain relationship amidst them was the one between Ochaco Uraraka and Himiko Toga.

Ad

Himiko Toga had a questionable relationship with Ochaco Uraraka, as she proclaimed how she loved the hero and wanted to be her. Yes, that's right, Toga wanted to become Ochaco and not "be with her."

Nevertheless, Ochaco wanted to help Himiko and showed compassion for her trauma and desire for acceptance. However, there is reason to believe that their relationship would have been completely different if Toga had succeeded in what she attempted to do during the Forest Training Camp Arc.

Ad

Trending

Tsuyu's death in My Hero Academia might have changed the whole Ochaco x Toga dynamic

Tsuyu Asui and Ochaco Uraraka as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via Bones)

As fans must remember, during the Forest Training Camp Arc, Ochaco Uraraka and Tsuyu Asui encountered Himiko Toga in the forest during their test of courage. While both Class 1A students survived the encounter, they only managed to escape because they rescued each other from the brink of death.

Ad

So, what if Himiko Toga had killed Tsuyu Asui during the test of courage? While there is a chance that Ochaco Uraraka might have still chosen to try and help Himiko Toga with her trauma, the decision itself would have been more nuanced.

Himiko Toga as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via Bones)

This is because, as soon as Toga might have killed Tsuyu, it would have become personal for Ochaco. Unlike Ochaco Uraraka's situation in the manga where she was trying to help a villain who had accumulated countless victims under her name become a better version of themselves, had Toga killed Tsuyu, she would have instead tried to help the person who killed her best friend.

Ad

Realistically, there is no way Ochaco might have forgiven Toga. However, given her role as a hero, there is a possibility that the story developments might have seen Ochaco trying to help Toga despite her desire to avenge her "deceased best friend."

Ochaco Uraraka as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via Bones)

This is because not choosing to help Toga after she killed Tsuyu would have seemed very hypocritical. As a hero, Ochaco was supposed to carry a non-biased persona, one who treated everyone equally and not based on her relationships. So, choosing to help Toga despite the number of kills under her name but deciding to go after her because she killed one of her friends would have looked very hypocritical.

Ad

While such a development where Ochaco must have gone after Toga would have seemed more realistic, as one of the primary characters from the series, manga creator Kohei Horikoshi would have never chosen to show her as a selfish character, chasing after villains due to her personal vendetta. So, chances are, even if Toga had killed Tsuyu, Ochaco might have tried helping her. The only difference might have been how she arrived at that decision.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback