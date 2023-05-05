5 My Hero Academia characters who can defeat Tsuyu Asui (and 5 whom she will beat easily)

Tsuyu Asui, aka Froppy, has become a beloved character among fans of Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia. Despite her small stature and slim build, Tsuyu is one of the most versatile students in her class, thanks to her unique frog-like abilities. She is a skilled fighter with a resourceful, long tongue and incredible jumping abilities, making her a formidable opponent in both close-range and long-range combat. Moreover, she can easily match the temperature and color of her surroundings in order to hide herself.

However, how does Tsuyu fare in combat? While she has the potential to defeat many adversaries with her unique abilities, there are also some who may easily overpower her. Here is a list of characters from My Hero Academia she can defeat and others who can easily take her down.

5 My Hero Academia characters who would overpower Tsuyu Asui in a fight

1) Deku

Deku, the protagonist of My Hero Academia, was born without a Quirk. However, he caught the attention of All Might and was gifted One For All. As such, he can use multiple Quirks.

Even before receiving his Quirk, Deku possessed extensive knowledge of fundamental hero skills and tactics. As a result, he became one of the most versatile heroes and formidable fighters. While Tsuyu has been a great support to him as his classmate, she would not stand a chance if she were to face him in a one-on-one fight.

2) Dabi

Dabi is one of the most prominent Villains and a mass murderer in My Hero Academia. His proficiency with his Cremation Quirk, which enables him to unleash powerful blue flames, makes him exceptionally adept at inflicting substantial damage.

Recently, Dabi's already formidable abilities have been enhanced by the revelation that he possesses an Ice Quirk. This newfound power cements his status as one of the most fearsome Villains in existence, capable of giving even Heroes as renowned as Endeavor a difficult time in battle.

3) Stain

Chizome Akaguro, commonly known as the Hero Killer Stain, is a well-known ex-vigilante and villain. He has gained notoriety for his merciless killing of numerous Pro Heroes. Stain possesses incredible power and is driven by his desire to bring an end to the corrupt rule of certain Heroes although he has expressed admiration for a select few Heroes.

Stain's Quirk, Bloodcurdle, can induce paralysis in his targets when he tastes a sample of their blood. Tsuyu, whose blood type is B, is particularly vulnerable to this ability as this blood group is known to be the most susceptible to its effects.

4) Bakugo

In My Hero Academia, Bakugo's reputation as one of the strongest students in Class 1-A is well-deserved, owing to his formidable Quirk, Explosion. His ability to excrete nitroglycerin-like sweat from his palms and ignite it at will allows him to create explosions of varying sizes.

Additionally, this power gives him the ability to use his Quirk for mobility, allowing him to outmaneuver his opponents with ease. His all-out offense style is another key aspect of his fighting style, making it challenging for Tsuyu to keep up despite her speed and agility.

5) Toga

Himiko Toga is a member of the League of Villains who has proved to be a dangerous opponent for heroes. She is skilled in close-quarters combat and has the ability to shapeshift and use stealth effectively, thanks to her Transform Quirk.

This Quirk allows her to transform into anyone whose blood she has consumed, as well as copy their voice. Toga's abilities make her a formidable adversary, and Tsuyu has yet to gain the upper hand in a fight with her.

5 My Hero Academia characters Tsuyu Asui can defeat

1) Pinky

Mina Ashido, or Pinky, may not excel in combat, but her Acid Quirk offers her the ability to produce acid with adjustable concentration, showcasing its adaptability. However, she has a threshold for how long she can produce the acid, as continued use weakens her skin's natural resistance to it.

Tsuyu can attack from a distance and does not need to engage in close combat, so she can patiently wait until Pinky's Quirk weakens her skin or dehydrates her body, leaving her vulnerable.

2) Spinner

Spinner is a villain in My Hero Academia linked to the League of Villains. He excels in close combat using his weapon arsenal. His original Gecko Quirk gives him a lizard-like appearance and allows him to stick to walls.

Additionally, he possesses two other Quirks, Body Bulk, which enhances his durability, and Scalemail, which provides him with scale-like blades for increased strength and defense. Although this fight could be close, Tsuyu's intelligence and versatility could give her the edge. She could opt to stay out of Spinner's range and attack from afar.

3) Ochako

While Ochako has trained in martial arts, her combat skills are not top-notch. However, in My Hero Academia, her Quirk, Zero Gravity, is powerful as it can make living and nonliving things weightless by touching them with her fingertips.

On the other hand, Tsuyu's Frog Quirk grants her superior speed, agility, and reflexes that would make it hard for Ochako to strike her. Tsuyu is thus likely to emerge as the victor.

4) Mirko

Rumi Usagiyama, popularly known as Rabbit Hero: Mirko, is a formidable Hero in My Hero Academia. Her Quirk grants her the traits of a rabbit, providing her with impressive leg strength to deliver powerful kicks and jumps. While both Mirko and Tsuyu possess animal-based Quirks with strong legs, their fighting styles differ.

In a fight between Mirko and Tsuyu, the latter's agile and precise leg power could give her an advantage over Mirko's raw strength. While the outcome is unpredictable, Tsuyu's potential for growth could eventually lead her to surpass Mirko's abilities.

5) Mashirao

Mashirao Ojiro, aka Tailman, is a skilled fighter who uses his Quirk, Tail, to gain agility and strength in close combat. While his tail offers him an advantage, his predictable movements can make him vulnerable.

On the other hand, Tsuyu's leg-based Quirk and unpredictable movements could potentially outmaneuver Mashirao. Additionally, Tsuyu's long-range fighting skills could further enhance her chances of victory.

Tsuyu is widely regarded as one of the most clever and entertaining characters in My Hero Academia. Despite not having proven herself yet, fans have always recognized her potential to become one of the top Pro Heroes. As the series enters its Final Saga, fans eagerly await the opportunity to witness Tsuyu's growth and development.

