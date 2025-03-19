Why a hypothetical battle between Deku and Mark does disservice to both My Hero Academia and Invincible fandoms, explored

Not long after Invincible season 3 ended, a comparison broke out on the internet, as My Hero Academia fans started claiming that Deku was stronger than Invincible's Mark and could beat him in a hypothetical battle.

While both My Hero Academia's Deku and Invincible's Mark are incredibly strong characters, a comparison between the two has become a disservice to the fanbases of both series.

There are definitely ways to compare the two heroes. However, both sides are bound to make mishaps, leaving only those fans who wanted nothing to do with the debate distressed.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from My Hero Academia manga and Invincible comics and reflects the author's opinion.

My Hero Academia's Deku vs. Inivincible's Mark is a hypothetical battle no one asked for

On March 14, 2025, a day after Invincible season 3 ended, YouTuber Broken Ronin released a video explaining how a hypothetical battle between Deku and Mark would be embarrassing for the Invincible protagonist.

The YouTuber compared the strengths, speed, and battle IQ of both heroes in a pretty detailed manner, power-scaling each feat in quantifiable units and simple terms, such as mountain level, country level, etc.

Halfway through the video, it became very evident that the YouTuber was set to declare Izuku Midoriya as the winner. Rightfully so, as per the method he used to compare the two heroes, any layman would assume that he was correct.

Deku as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

However, the truth is that the YouTuber's base of comparison was never fair to begin with. While it is true that Deku is strong, the YouTuber compared Mark from the animated show with "end of series" Deku. As any Invincible fan would know, the animated series has only adapted around 1/3rd of the entire series.

Even if one were to argue that the YouTuber had only used a few elements from the My Hero Academia manga for comparison, it is to be noted that Studio BONES has pretty much concluded its adaptation with only around 30 chapters left to be animated. Hence, power-scaling the two characters based on what has been animated was also unfair.

The only true method to power-scale the two heroes' strengths would have been to compare them based on their end-of-series power-ups. However, with the damage already done, the two fandoms have been facing a lot of slander.

Mark as seen in the Invincible show (Image via Amazon Studios)

In majority, My Hero Academia and Invincible fans believe that Mark would defeat Deku if their end-of-series versions were to fight each other. However, some MHA fans truly believe that Deku would defeat Mark.

While one cannot pinpoint the problem the two fandoms are facing during this disagreement, it is to be believed that it is due to the select My Hero Academia fans who do not have enough knowledge about the Invincible series, yet keep debating to support their bias.

While such a debate is leaving Invincible fans vexed, the same has been the case for those My Hero Academia fans who never wished to partake in the debate in the first place.

