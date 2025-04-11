A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 2 is set to release on Thursday, April 17, 2025 at 10:30 PM JST according to the series’ official website. With Konoha Koga and Satoko Kasagakure’s killing partnership cemented by the first episode’s end, the second installment should see the pair kill another target for Konoha’s work.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the spring 2025 season are unlikely, A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 2 at least has officially confirmed its release information.

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 2 release date and time

Konoha and Satoko's professional and personal relationships will likely be developed in A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 2 (Image via Shaft)

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 2 will air on Japanese television networks at 10:30 PM JST on Thursday, April 17, 2025. Almost every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on April 17 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early the next day instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 2 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 6:30 AM, Thursday, April 17, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9:30 AM, Thursday, April 17, 2025 British Summer Time 2:30 PM, Thursday, April 17, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3:30 PM, Thursday, April 17, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7 PM, Thursday, April 17, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9:30 PM, Thursday, April 17, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:30 PM, Thursday, April 17, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 PM, Thursday, April 17, 2025

Where to watch A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 2

Satoko and Konoha's next opponent will likely be a dangerous one in Where to watch A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 2 (Image via Shaft)

The upcoming spring 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for its spring 2025 anime season offerings. Unfortunately, there are no alternate language dubs announced for the series as of this article’s writing.

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 1 recap

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 1 began with Satoko Kasagakure escaping her ninja village and its pursuers with her friends. Focus then shifted to Konoha, a high school girl who found Satoko passed out in an alley. The two then got lunch together, where Satoko explained she was a ninja who ran away from her village. As they exited the restaurant, the two were attacked by one of the ninja from Satoko’s village, whom Konoha killed.

Konoha explained she was an assassin, but very low ranked due to her inability to clean in general, and thus inability to clean a crime scene. Satoko, meanwhile, was unable to fight but skilled in housework and knew a ninjutsu to turn things into leaves. After killing another of Satoko’s pursuers, the two decided to work together. Konoha likewise let Satoko begin living with her, where she also revealed she was a legitimate student as well as an assassin.

The next day, Konoha forgot her lunch, prompting Satoko to go bring it to her. This led to Satoko meeting Konoha’s friend Yoshida and getting to experience a school for the first time. Hilariously, Konoha then informed her that they had another target to kill, which turned out to be Yoshida’s father. The episode ended with the pair getting dinner together and heading home, cementing their murderous partnership likewise.

What to expect from A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 2 (speculative)

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 2 should open up with a continued focus on Satoko and Konoha as they get used to living with each other. While they’re unlikely to have any major problems, some minor annoyances will likely be played up for comedic effect.

Episode 2 should also see them either go on their first difficult job together, or be confronted by another one of Satoko’s pursuers from the ninja village. In either case, fans can expect the episode to end with a focus on these confrontations, which should have plenty of action and high-quality animation to showcase.

