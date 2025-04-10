A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 1: Satoko and Konoha's killing partnership begins

As one of the most highly anticipated spring 2025 anime series, A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 1 was expected to be a very engaging start to the show. Officially released on Thursday, April 10, 2025, the installment did indeed make for a memorable watch given its unique plot and characters.

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 1 also had plenty of action and high-quality animation to show off alongside its memorable plot and characters. Amidst all of this, dual protagonists Satoko Kusagakure and Konoha Koga begin a professional partnership which seems set to make for plenty of exciting episodes.

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 1 focuses on introducing dual protagonists Sakoto and Konoha

Brief episode recap

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 1 began with an 80s/90s animation style sequence which highlighted a female ninja struggling to keep up with her allies. She was then cornered by some enemies and forced to fight them, which led her to run into a bear. As she and her allies seemingly escaped, focus shifted to a girl sitting in a classroom by herself. The animation style also shifted into something more modern here.

The girl, whom one of the others called Koga, then decided to go home for lunch, where she ran into the ninja from the opening sequence in an alleyway. Suspecting her to be dead, she kicked her, which instead woke her up. The ninja asked her for something to eat, but Koga coldly said she had none on her and no reason to get her any. The ninja passed out after, with focus then shifting to the pair sitting in a restaurant together.

However, A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 1 saw Koga feed herself a meal, seemingly offering nothing to the ninja. However, she then explained that the restaurant had free soup and rice refills for those who bought a meal. After eating her meal, the ninja introduced herself as Satoko Kusagakure, with Koga introducing herself as Konoha Koga. She then asked what Satoko was doing on the street.

Satoko and Konoha's first meeting is a major highlight of A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 1 (Image via Shaft)

This prompted a flashback which saw Satoko’s ninja village decide to abandon their life in the mountains and head to the city. In the end, only a few of them survived being attacked by their trackers, and decided to split up likewise to not draw attention. Satoko and Konoha then left the restaurant, when they were attacked by another ninja Sakoto knew. However, it was revealed to be someone pursuing her as a runaway ninja, not one of her allies.

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 1 saw the ninja reveal that Sakoto had tried running away three times before, and was caught each time. As Sakoto spoke with the ninja, Konoha pulled the kunai she threw at them from the wall and stabbed their enemy with it. As Konoha killed her, Sakoto volunteered to hide the body, showing no remorse for her apparent senpai’s death.

Sakoto then explained that while she didn’t have much in the way of battle skills, she knew the ninjutsu for turning things into leaves, doing so to her senpai’s corpse. Sakoto then asked why Konoha was so calm, prompting her to explain she was an assassin. She added that the top ranked assassins all have the name Kusagakure, and were likely from her village. Konoha explained that while she can kill, she can’t clean up a site, keeping her in a low rank.

Expand Tweet

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 1 then saw Konoha ask Sakoto to team up with her, promising to protect her from the ninja who’d be pursuing her. As Sakoto tried to answer, another ninja named Michiru came looking for the ninja from earlier, whom she called Fumiko. As Michiru began attacking Sakoto, Konoha quickly snuck up on and killed her. Sakoto used her ninjutsu once more on Michiru’s body before agreeing to Konoha’s offer.

The two then returned to Konoha’s filthy apartment, where Satoko shared that she was good at housework. As they ate dinner Sakoto cooked for them, Konoha seemingly revealed that it wasn’t her real name. Konoha then left for school the next day, confirming that she was an actual student. Sakoto happily did housework until realizing Konoha left her lunch behind, deciding to try and locate her school to deliver it to her.

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 1 officially cements Satoko and Konoha's killing partnership (Image via Shaft)

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 1 saw Konoha realize she forgot her lunch at home. At that moment, Satoko entered the classroom with Konoha’s lunch in tow, saying she found her by following her scent. The two then had friends with Konoha’s friend Yoshida, who asked Sakoto why she was dressed as a ninja. Konoha covered by saying she’s into cosplay, prompting Yoshida to then ask why they were staying together.

Konoha began rattling off a ridiculously long, complicated, and sad backstory for Sakoto to explain why they were living together. However, Yoshida bought it nonetheless, with Sakoto and Konoha leaving school after lunch to assassinate someone. It was revealed that Yoshida’s father was the target, with Konoha killing him unflinchingly. After Sakoto hid the body, the episode ended with the pair going out to eat for dinner and cementing their partnership likewise.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Without a doubt, A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof episode 1 is an incredibly impressive start to the series. Its unique characters, plot, and potential for action are all showcased in an incredibly well put-together series premiere. Likewise, a clear goal for the story is established which teases a longterm presence for the series, certainly an exciting prospect based on the premiere’s impression.

