A Rengoku reference in webtoon proves that Demon Slayer's hype isn't limited only to the anime and manga community

Probably one of the most hyped anime series in current times, Demon Slayer has become a sensation and a household name to anime fans and manga readers. While the series itself, written by Koyoharu Gotouge, is a massive hit, the resonance of its popularity can be seen from its referencing several other anime and manga series.

However, the series is not only spreading its hype in several other anime and manga series, but also claims its position among webtoons as well. The popular series Webtoon Character Na Kang Lim has shown a panel featuring one of the most eccentric and popular Demon Slayer characters, Kyojuro Rengoku.

Demon Slayer's Rengoku makes an appearance in the Webtoon Character Na Kang Lim series

As mentioned earlier, the Korean webtoon series by Lee Kyung-Min, Webtoon Character Na Kang Lim, featured a small cameo from the Demon Slayer character, the Flame Hashira- Kyojuro Rengoku, in one of their panels. However, it was a very vague visual representation of him, which may be due to copyright issues or the artist's liberty.

His Haori was also made to look like a jacket, and he was shown wearing pants. While the clothing depicted was not the original piece of clothing he wore in the Kimetsu no Yaiba series, it may have something to do with the world and timeline setting of the Webtoon Character Na Kang Lim series' plot being based in modern times, rather than Rengoku's original appearance in the Taisho period.

The reference for Rengoku was also mentioned as "the lion-headed ghost hunter", which, while being incorrect, may also have to do with something technical, or just that the author wanted to have some fun, not referencing him as a demon slayer. While very vaguely mentioned, this does mark the entry of the Demon Slayer hype into the world of webtoons.

Features of Demon Slayer referenced in other anime and manga series

While several fans have expressed how they got excited with the mention of Kimetsu no Yaiba in the Webtoon Character Na Kang Lim series, this is not the first instance where the popular Ufotable series was referenced in any other series or manga. The most recent example is an episode from another popular anime series, Witch Watch.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You manga also shares a panel featuring a reference from Demon Slayer, especially where the series shows a panel of girls posing as Hashira and even a "Slayer" corner section.

Another popular anime series, Jujutsu Kaisen, also references the series in chapter 195, titled Sakurajima Colony, Part 5, in the form of showing a katana similar to Tanjiro's Nichirin blade. The chapter also made a reference to the Water Breathing form in the series, a form popularly used by both Tanjiro and Giyu Tomioka, the Water Hashira.

References to other anime or manga series have been a commonly recurring theme in several series in the current day and age. With the constant flow of new anime and manga series being released and published daily, fans can expect further references to popular series, as mangakas often use this tactic for comedic effects.

