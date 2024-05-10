Demon Slayer season 4 is make-or-break for the series' popularity, and even fans know it

Demon Slayer season 4 has been getting a lot of attention from the anime and manga community since it is just days away from being released. One thing that the community has been vocal about was how underwhelming the viewing experience of the previous season was.

One thing that the animation studio Ufotable has done is set an exceptionally high bar in terms of animation quality. The animation in the Swordsmith Village arc was phenomenal, and the fight scene involving the Upper Moon 6 demon will go down as one of the greatest of all time. Such was the level that Ufotable managed to achieve during that season.

Fans know that the previous season’s poor reception puts much pressure on the upcoming season. Demon Slayer season 4 is make-or-break for the series since the anime could potentially see a massive drop in viewership when the subsequent seasons get released.

Ufotable has a tough task ahead of them as Demon Slayer season 4 could determine the series’ future

The reason why Ufotable has a difficult task ahead of them is due to the contents that will be shown in the anime. At this point, the series doesn’t have many action scenes. The Hashira Training arc is undoubtedly integral to the story since it is one of the most important plot points. This particular section of the story will mark an all-out war against the demons.

That being said, every story arc had a prime antagonist, and the fight involving that character was spectacular. Ufotable has no antagonist to rely on, so fans will not get to witness the studio’s best animation efforts. This is why the studio has a ton of pressure to get things right. This, coupled with the fact that the previous season was not well-received, makes Demon Slayer season 4 crucial for the series’ success.

The studio will have to incorporate some anime-only scenes that enhance the storytelling, and lay more emphasis on each stage of the training that the Pillars have curated. Should Ufotable manage to pull this off, fans will enjoy the subsequent arcs which will feature some of the best fights where the stakes are high.

Fans realize the importance of the coming season and provide their input

Netizens acknowledge that most fans watch this series for the animation and fight sequences. At the end of the day, Demon Slayer is a shonen series that utilizes the same old formula quite efficiently.

"We do need to remember 80% of people who watch demon slayer mostly like it/watch because of the action/animation. Us demon slayer fans are mostly in the minority who like the characters and other aspects. I’m just saying ufo need to pull something off to impress this season", said one fan.

"Ppl dropping the series would be like that one image of the guy mining and then giving up before he finds all those diamonds", said another.

"Eh, infinity castle will do more than enough to get people back into it", said one netizen.

However, there are other elements, such as character writing and development, which enhance the story. Netizens also realize that dropping the series at this juncture would be a waste since the upcoming Infinity Castle arc and Sunrise Countdown arc feature some of the best moments in the manga.

A small section of the fanbase is hopeful that the Infinity Castle arc will help the series expand the fanbase, even if season 4 fails to do so.

