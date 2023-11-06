A Returner's Magic Should Be Special episode 6 release date and time

A Returner's Magic Should Be Special episode 6 is set to air this Saturday, November 11, at 12:00 am JST. As Parm successfully retrieves his rapier and Romantica manages to overcome her obstacle, Desir is now very close to accomplishing his first quest, which is to rank his team to the alpha class.

However, he still has to make sure his teammates can withstand the difficulties that lie ahead, which will be showcased in A Returner's Magic Should Be Special episode 6. Although Desir has noticed that Parm is a well-adept swordsman who has now managed to accept his iconic blade, he will give him some sort of training despite claiming he has nothing to teach his new friend.

On the other hand, Romantica has finally accepted reality by declining Hedon's offer, but unbeknownst to her, she has made an enemy who is going to make things difficult for her and her team.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and manhwa spoilers for A Returner's Magic Should Be Special series.

A Returner's Magic Should Be Special episode 6: Everything we know so far

Release date, time, and where to watch

A Returner's Magic Should Be Special episode 6 will air on Saturday, November 11, at 12:00 am JST in Japan, on TOKYO MX, BS11, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and other pertinent syndications. Given the schedule, episode 6 of the anime will be globally distributed with English subtitles after a 30-minute delay.

Below are the release dates and timings for A Returner's Magic Should Be Special episode 6 for all regions with the corresponding timezones:

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Saturday, November 11 8:30 am Central Time Saturday, November 11 10:30 am Eastern Time Saturday, November 11 11:30 am British Summer Time Saturday, November 11 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, November 11 9 pm Central European Summer Time Saturday, November 11 5:30 pm Australian Central Time Sunday, November 12 2 am

A Returner's Magic Should Be Special episode 6, and all the latest episodes of the series will be made available exclusively on Crunchyroll in both English subbed and dubbed versions. Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video have not added the series to their massive anime catalog as of this writing.

A Returner's Magic Should Be Special episode 5: A brief recap

Episode 5 kicked off with Parm being reluctant to get back his rapier from the merchant he sold it to, so Desir tagged along with him to retrieve it. As the merchant had a strict no-return policy, Desir decided to buy it at a price 10 times higher than what Parm sold it for. The merchant presumed the sword to be a Kemuvin, a jewel gift that nobles give to each other, often as a romantic gesture.

However, after Parm unsheathed the rapier, to everyone's surprise, it turned out to be a blade made of Blancium, a rare yet powerful metal harder than steel and lighter than a feather. Upon realizing the rarity of the weapon, the merchant threatened them to leave the weapon behind. However, Parm managed to defeat the guard despite the power difference between them.

Elsewhere, after rigorously training for hours, Romantica managed to get control over her powers. She later met Hedon, who asked her out to dinner and wanted her to make a decision about joining his party. However, she declined by revealing that she used to be a commoner.

Romantica told him that she was happy with her team and would like to see him on the battlefield as a worthy rival. Angered by this, Hedon recalled the time when he was a child, and his father was killed by commoners.

What to expect from A Returner's Magic Should Be Special episode 6

Episode 6 is titled Honsen (Japanese: 本戦), which roughly translates to 'final round.' Given the title, the upcoming installment will see the commencement of the ranking tournament, where all the groups will participate, including Desir's.

To save the future, this will be the first step for the protagonist to get his team up to alpha class, so it will be an all-hands-on-deck situation for him, Romantica, and Parm as they work towards their goal

