A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics episode 2 is set to premiere at 1:28 am JST on Friday, April 12, 2024, as part of the spring anime release season. Produced by SynergySP and Studio Comet, this anime will first be aired on TBS, then on CBC, BS11, and AT-X networks. For those who are looking for streaming options, the anime will be available on Crunchyroll, Lemino, and the Anime Times channels on Amazon Prime Video.

This anime is an adaptation of a Japanese light novel series written by Yomi Hirasaka and illustrated by Kantoku. The first episode of the season introduced viewers to Sosuke Kaburaya, Sara Da Odin, and Livia Do Udis. The anime is interesting in that it subverts the isekai genre by bringing characters from a magical world to live in the ordinary world.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics episode 2 release date and time

Sara as seen in A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics (Image via Synergy SP/Studio Comet)

A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics episode 2 will be broadcast at 1:28 am JST on Friday, April 12, 2024. Due to time zone differences, the majority of the world will get to see the episode on Thursday. Here is the release date and time for each major time zone:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Thursday April 11, 2024 9:28 am Central Daylight Time Thursday April 11, 2024 11:28 am Eastern Daylight Time Thursday April 11, 2024 12:28 pm British Summer Time Thursday April 11, 2024 5:28 pm Central European Summer Time Thursday April 11, 2024 6:28 pm India Standard Time Thursday April 11, 2024 9:58 pm Philippine Time Friday April 12, 2024 12:28 am Japan Standard Time Friday April 12, 2024 1:28 am Australian Central Time Friday April 12, 2024 2:58 am

Where to watch A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics episode 2

Sara asking Sosuke to be like Detective Conan in A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics (Image via Synergy SP/Studio Comet)

A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics episode 2 will be available to stream on platforms such as Lemino and Anime Times around half an hour after it airs on the TBS network. The episode will also be available on Crunchyroll for international viewers who will be looking forward to watching it with English subtitles.

A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics episode 1 recap

Livia defending against rebels in A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics (Image via Synergy SP/Studio Comet)

Episode 1 of the season began in the Ofim Empire Territory, at the Former Demon Lord's Castle, where Princess Sara da Odin and Livia were under attack by rebels. Livia decided to hold back the pursuers while Sara escaped through a portal to another world.

The episode then moved to Gifu City, Gifu Prefecture, Japan, where Sosuke Kaburaya, a 29-year-old detective, was tailing a man named Koni Takemoto. Suddenly, Sara landed on him, causing him to lose his suspect. Sara healed the wound that Sosuke received on his hand using magic and demonstrated that she had other powers as well by causing a big explosion in a park. Sosuke panicked and dragged her away to his place.

Back at the Demon Lord's Castle, Livia defeated the rebels, jumped into the portal, and arrived in Gifu City. She tried to ask for information from the people around her, but they were scared of her as she was covered in blood. So, she went to the Nagara River, took a bath, caught some fish, cooked them, and had a nice meal. As it started raining, she found shelter at a homeless man named Suzuki’s shanty.

Sosuke spying in A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics (Image via Synergy SP/Studio Comet)

Meanwhile, Sosuke, unsure of what to do with Sara, allowed her to stay at his place, but only for the night. Sara said that she would be erasing his memories before leaving, but this could result in him losing up to a year's worth of memories or even becoming incapacitated. Horrified, Sosuke obliged to let her stay for as long as she needed.

Sara quickly adapted to the Japanese way of life but was dissatisfied with the meals. She offered to help Sosuke with his detective work so he could earn more, but he refused.

Later, while tailing Koni Takemoto, Sosuke reached an abandoned warehouse and found his suspect being blackmailed by a group of four. As they started beating him up, Sosuke intervened. Sara, who had been secretly following Sosuke, also showed up and used her magic. Joining forces, they took down the blackmailers.

That night, they enjoyed a meal of Hida-gyu. Then, Sosuke asked Sara not to assist him in future cases, considering it inappropriate for a child. However, Sara insisted, reasoning that her help could increase his earnings and improve their meals.

What to expect in A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics episode 2 (speculative)

Still from A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics episode 2 preview (Image via Toei)

As per the preview of A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics episode 2, viewers will see Livia now working a job collecting cans and doing other odd jobs with Suzuki. Then she will end up meeting and apologizing to Sara. Meanwhile, it will be revealed that Sara assumed Livia had died and thus had made no inquiries.

