A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics anime confirms release date with new PV

On Sunday, March 3, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics anime shared a new promotional video, which revealed the anime's April 4, 2024 premiere date. Additionally, the short clip unveiled the theme songs and new cast for the anime.

A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics anime is based on the eponymous light novel series written by Yomi Hirasaka and illustrated by Kantoku. Shogakukan has been serializing the manga under the Gagaga Bunko imprint, collecting six volumes as of this writing.

Aside from the anime, the light novel has also inspired a manga with Kotaro Yamada's illustrations. Notably, Synergy SP and Studio Comet production studios are jointly producing the upcoming comedy-Isekai anime.

A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics anime will debut on April 4, 2024

As mentioned earlier, the official team behind A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics anime shared the main promotional video on Sunday, March 3, 2024, to announce that the title will premiere on April 4, 2024. Broadcast details have also arrived along with the release date's confirmation.

According to the PV, A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics anime will begin its broadcast on the TBS channel on April 4, 2024, at 25:28 (effectively April 5, 2024, at 1:28 am). At the same time, the anime will air its episodes on CBC TV, AT-X, and BS11.

The latest promotional video features many familiar characters, such as Sara, Livia, Sosuke, Brenda, Priketsu, and Noa. Additionally, the trailer explores numerous comedic scenes to heighten the anticipation for the anime's release.

Sara, as seen in the anime (Image via Synergy SP/Studio Comet)

Also, the PV previews the opening theme song, Gifu-ni-ted by Wanuka. The song's title refers to Gifu City, where the anime is set. Interestingly, it also has a connection to the word, Gift. On the other hand, the Meiyo Densetsu band has performed the ending theme song, Konban no Kenka (Tonight's Fight).

The official team behind A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics anime has also announced three new cast members along with the PV. It has been decided that Shinnosuke Tachibana will play Takeo's role, while Toji Ueda will star as Isao Kusanagi. Kosuke Toriumi will also join the voice cast as Suzuki.

These voice actors will join the previously announced cast members, who are here as follows:

Hinaki Yano as Sara Da Odin

Makoto Furukawa as Sosuke Kaburaya

M.A.O as Livia Do Udis

Yo Taichi as Priketsu

Yuki Takada as Yuna Naganawa

Manami Numakura as Brenda Aisaki

Mizuki Manao as Haruka Neya

Akane Fujita as Noa Minakami

Livia, as seen in the anime (Image via Synergy SP/Studio Comet)

Masafumi Sato is working as the director for this anime at the joint production of Synergy SP and Studio Comet, while the original author, Hirasaka is personally supervising the series' scripts with Kenichi Yamashita.

Kazuhiro Fukuchi is listed as the character designer, while Takuya Hiramitsu is handling the duties of a sound director. Jinnam Studio is producing the Isekai-comedy anime's sound.

A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics anime follows the narrative of the light novel, which centers on Sosuke Kaburaya, a poor detective, who meets Sara Da Odin, a princess from another world while tailing someone on a particular day.

Sosuke Kaburaya, as seen in the anime (Image via Synergy SP/Studio Comet)

After that, Sosuke and Sara begin to live together, and the latter starts to familiarize herself with modern-day Japan. Other than Sara, a female knight named Livia do Udis, also arrives from Sara's world.

However, unlike Sara, she lives the life of a homeless person. The anime will showcase the slice of life and comedic moments featuring Sara, Sosuke, Livia, and other characters, whose eccentricity knows no bounds.

Also read:

One Punch Man season 3 reveals trailer

Honey Lemon Soda manga gets anime

A Condition Called Love anime confirms release date

Anime of the Year 2024 goes to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 in Crunchyroll Anime Awards