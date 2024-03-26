The My Hero Academia season 7 trailer has finally been released, but led to disappointment among fans.

The manga creator, Kohei Horikoshi, has done a phenomenal job in creating a masterpiece of a story. Not only is the plot enjoyable, but also the characters are fleshed out and incredibly complex. This is further enhanced by his attention to detail with the artwork, making it one of the most aesthetically pleasing modern shonen manga titles.

However, studio Bones’ adaptation of the source material wasn’t well-received when the trailer for My Hero Academia season 7 was released. Fans were quite unhappy with the trailer, and are hoping that it’s not an accurate representation of the entire season.

Why fans are upset with Studio Bones after the My Hero Academia season 7 trailer

The primary reason for fans disliking the video had to mainly do with the art style. Studio Bones is a great animation studio, and there is no doubt about that. However, fans have been quite vocal about the animation studio’s inability to capture the essence of manga series.

Kohei Horikoshi spends a great deal of his time perfecting the composition as well as the effect of light on the subjects. Some of his panels feature extremely exaggerated contrasts between shadows and highlights. This creates a very specific tone which is quite sombre in nature.

However, the choice of colors and the manner in which Studio Bones adapted the source material has left the fanbase wanting for more. Something as simple as the color of the sky seemed to have a negative impact on the overall viewing experience, and fans hope that My Hero Academia season 7 isn’t anything remotely like the trailer.

How fans reacted to the My Hero Academia season 7 trailer

While most fans are upset with just the trailer for My Hero Academia season 7, some fans seemed to identify the studio’s weakness early on.

“It took almost 7 seasons to realize what I saw and got sh*t for when I covered My Hero Academia anime Season 2. BONES has never put in the intense amount of detailing, linework and shading that Horikoshi does and they never will.”

The lack of complexity of the strokes and lines in the anime adaptation feels rather flat, and certainly appears to be an inadequate adaptation of what some consider a masterpiece.

A still from the trailer for My Hero Academia season 7

“Oh my lord you can’t be fr.”

This is a clear indication of the disappointment most fans felt while watching the trailer for My Hero Academia season 7. The animation was sub-par, and the choice of colors seemed to create massive problems for the fanbase. Fans expected better from Studio Bones especially when handling a series like this.

“THE BLUE SKY WTF.”

My Hero Academia’s tone is rather dark at this point in the series. However, the blue sky and bright colors seem to have altered the tone and atmosphere that the series has built gradually over the years.

A still from the trailer featuring Bakugo Katsuki (Image via Bones)

“To be honest, its not really a big deal for me. I am just grateful we do get a My Hero Academia anime every year. And besides the production on MHA is not worse like Boruto where alot of episodes are inconsistent. Anyways I am excited for Season 7.”

On the other hand, some fans were quite happy to watch the seventh season’s trailer. A small portion of the fanbase is quite hopeful and are grateful for new My Hero Academia content as years advance.

