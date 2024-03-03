A Sign of Affection episode 10 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

A Sign of Affection episode 10 is set to be released on Saturday, March 9, 2024. The previous installment left fans excited as it concluded with Yuki spending the night at Itsuomi's place after their sign language boot camp day trip with Rin and Kyouka, marking a significant moment in the narrative.

Episode 9 of A Sign of Affection further strengthened the bond between Itsuomi and Yuki, showcasing their growing closeness during the trip and beyond. Additionally, Oushi discovering Yuki's date with Itsuomi hints at intriguing future plot developments that may unfold in the upcoming episode of A Sign of Affection, aka Yubisaki to Renren.

Fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming episode, which is expected to delve deeper into the developing relationship between the two protagonists as they spend a night together for the first time.

A Sign of Affection episode 10 release date, time, and countdown

A Sign of Affection episode 8 is scheduled for broadcast at 10:30 pm JST on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Japan. International fans can access the English-subtitled version of episode 10 earlier on the same day. The upcoming installment will be released on streaming platforms about an hour after its television release.

The release date and time for fans across the globe are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, March 9 5:30 am Central Standard Time Saturday, March 9 7:30 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday, March 9 8:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, March 9 1:30 pm Central European Time Saturday, March 9 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, March 9 7 pm Philippines Standard Time Saturday, March 9 9:30 pm Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, March 9 11 pm

Where to watch A Sign of Affection episode 10?

A Sign of Affection anime is currently airing on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS Nippon TV across Japan. Outside Asia, Crunchyroll holds the streaming rights for this anime. Therefore, fans in North and Central America, as well as those in other regions worldwide can watch A Sign of Affection episode 10 on Crunchyroll.

For viewers in Southeast Asia, Muse Communication is steaming this Winter 2024 anime. Thus, fans in most parts of this region can tune in to their YouTube channel, Muse Asia, to watch the upcoming tenth episode.

A Sign of Affection episode 9: A brief recap

Yuki and Itsuomi during the trip (Image via Ajia-do)

Aired on March 2, 2024, the ninth episode of A Sign of Affection, titled I Don't Want to Leave, delves into the evolving dynamics of the relationships between Yuki and Itsuomi, as well as Rin and Kyouka.

This latest installment focuses on Yuki and Itsuomi's sign language boot camp day trip with Rin and Kyouka, where the new couple grows closer to one another. Additionally, it marks a significant narrative development with Rin confessing her love to Kyouka during the trip, reciprocated by his own interest in her.

Itsuomi feeding Yuki (Image via Ajia-do)

In the episode, Itsuomi expresses his eagerness to travel together with Yuki, and she too reciprocates the feeling. Several tender and heartwarming moments occur between the two protagonists during their day trip, ending with Yuki staying the night at Itsuomi's place.

Furthermore, the episode briefly depicts Oushi learning about their date through Izumi, hinting at potential future complications in the storyline.

What to expect in A Sign of Affection episode 10?

With the intriguing developments in the latest episode, anticipation for A Sign of Affection episode 10 is high, with its narrative expected to focus on the time Yuki spends at Itsuomi's place, providing significant progression in their relationship as they continue to grow closer.

Furthermore, episode 10 is anticipated to delve into the deepening bond between Kyouka and Rin, likely delving further into the dynamics of their relationship. Additionally, Oushi's involvement is expected to play a significant role in the narrative of the upcoming episode. His feelings and actions may impact the newly blossoming relationship between the two protagonists.

