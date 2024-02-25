A Sign of Affection episode 9 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

A Sign of Affection episode 9 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Anticipation for the next episode of Yubisaki to Renren is palpable, especially after the previous installment set the stage for Itsuomi and Yuki's day trip with Rin and Kyouka.

However, the main focus of the latest episode 8 is on Itsuomi's relationship with his high school friends, Shin and Emma. Episode 8 delves into the origins of their friendship and explores the beginnings of their love triangle.

With the depth of the characters and the complexities of their relationship unveiled in episode 8, the upcoming episode will likely showcase how these intricacies will influence Itsuomi and Yuki, the series' main protagonists. The next episode is anticipated to explore these dynamics further, delving into their evolving bond and the potential challenges they may encounter as the narrative progresses.

A Sign of Affection episode 9 release date, time, and countdown

Expand Tweet

A Sign of Affection episode 9 is set to air in Japan at 10:30 pm JST on Saturday, March 2, 2024. The English-subtitled version of the upcoming installment can be accessible to global fans earlier on the same day. The episode will be broadcast about an hour after its TV release on streaming platforms.

The release date and time for fans across the globe is as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, March 2 5:30 am Central Standard Time Saturday, March 2 7:30 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday, March 2 8:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, March 2 1:30 pm Central European Time Saturday, March 2 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, March 2 7 pm Philippines Standard Time Saturday, March 2 9:30 pm Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, March 2 11 pm

Where to watch A Sign of Affection episode 9?

Expand Tweet

A Sign of Affection is currently airing on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS Nippon TV across Japan. Crunchyroll holds the streaming rights for the anime outside Asia. As such, fans in North and Central America and some other regions worldwide can tune in to Crunchyroll to watch A Sign of Affection episode 9.

Muse Communication holds the broadcasting rights for this Winter 2024 anime in Southeast Asia. Therefore, fans in most parts of this region can enjoy the show on their YouTube channel, Muse Asia.

A Sign of Affection episode 8: A brief recap

Expand Tweet

The latest A Sign of Affection episode 8 was released on February 24, 2024. The narrative of the eighth installment, titled One Small Step, picks up where episode 7 left off – Itsuomi introducing Yuki to his best friend, Shin. He also asked Shin to inform Emma about his new relationship.

Following this, Itsuomi and Yuki share some adorable moments together as they discuss Yuki's previous misunderstanding of Itsuomi's hand sign for a kiss as a hug. After that, the episode focuses on exploring the beginnings of Itsuomi's friendship with Shin and Emma.

Itsuomi and Yuki with Shin (Image via Ajia-do)

Shin reminisces about their high school days when the three friends first met, and their bond began to form. The narrative delves into Itsuomi's early days at the new high school, where he quickly befriends Shin. Shin also reflects on his relationship with Emma during their high school years.

Returning to the present, Shin contemplates expressing his feelings to Emma but ultimately decides against it, as she continues to show great enthusiasm and expresses her love for Itsuomi.

What to expect in A Sign of Affection episode 9?

Shin in the latest episode (Image via Ajia-do)

In the concluding moments of the latest episode, Itsuomi arranges a day trip with Yuki, Rin, and Kyouka to a sign language boot camp, setting the stage for A Sign of Affection episode 9. Viewers can anticipate developments in the relationship between Shin and Emma.

The upcoming episode will also likely showcase Emma's awareness of Itsuomi and Yuki's new relationship. As the next installment unfolds, fans can expect a focus on the evolving dynamics of these characters and the intricate impact of their relationships on their lives.

Related Links:

Info on A Sign of Affection Manga

More on Winter 2024 anime

Winter 2024 anime on Crunchyroll

Demon Slayer- To The Hashira Training film screening