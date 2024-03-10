A Sign of Affection episode 11 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

A Sign of Affection episode 11 is scheduled to release on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Fans eagerly await the new installment as the latest episode of Yubisaki to Renren marked a significant turning point – Itsuomi and Oushi reaching a mutual understanding regarding Yuki. Furthermore, the growing bond between Yuki and Itsuomi deepened in this installment as she spent the night at his place.

With the two competitors gaining a better understanding of each other in episode 10, the next installment is expected to delve deeper into the intricacies of the newly revealed developments in the narrative. Viewers can also look forward to seeing several events unfold in Yuki’s life as she secures a new job.

A Sign of Affection episode 11 release date, time, and countdown

A Sign of Affection episode 11 is set to be broadcast in Japan at 10:30 pm JST on Saturday, March 16, 2024. The English-subtitled version of the upcoming installment will become available to global fans earlier on the same day. Episode 11 will be released on streaming platforms about an hour after its release on TV.

The release date and time for fans across the globe are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, March 16 5:30 am Central Standard Time Saturday, March 16 7:30 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday, March 16 8:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, March 16 1:30 pm Central European Time Saturday, March 16 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, March 16 7:00 pm Philippines Standard Time Saturday, March 16 9:30 pm Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, March 16 11:00 pm

Where to watch A Sign of Affection episode 11

Itsuomi and Oushi in episode 10 (Image via Ajia-do)

A Sign of Affection is currently being broadcast on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS Nippon TV across Japan. Crunchyroll acquired the streaming rights for the title outside Asia. Individuals can watch the upcoming episode of A Sign of Affection on Crunchyroll in North and Central America, and in other regions as well.

This title is being broadcast in Southeast Asia by Muse Communication. Therefore, fans in most parts of this region can enjoy the Winter 2024 anime on their YouTube channel, Muse Asia.

A brief recap of A Sign of Affection episode 10

Itsuomi and Yuki (Image via Ajia-do)

A Sign of Affection episode 10 released on March 9, 2024. The narrative of the tenth installment, titled Oushi's World, delves into Oushi's life and emotions, as well as his friendship with Yuki since childhood.

Episode 10 sees Oushi coming to an understanding with Itsuomi about his relationship with Yuki, due to Itsuomi's persuasive efforts. Thanks to this, Oushi also comes to terms with his own feelings about Yuki. The episode also features heartwarming moments between Itsuomi and Yuki as they cherish their time together, with Yuki spending a night at Itsuomi’s house.

During this time, Yuki receives a phone call from Madoka, who informs her about a job opportunity. The episode also briefly touches upon Shin seeking advice from Kyouka regarding Emma, with Kyouka advising him to prioritize his own feelings.

What to expect in A Sign of Affection episode 11

With the main protagonists coming even closer to one another, Yuki securing a job, and the resolution between love rivals Itsuomi and Oushi, A Sign of Affection episode 11 is poised to delve into the evolving dynamics of these developments and their impact on the characters.

Fans eagerly anticipate how the newfound understanding between Oushi and Itsuomi will shape the future narrative. Additionally, the upcoming episode is likely to explore the repercussions of Oushi acknowledging his feelings for Yuki, and showcase some developments between Shin and Emma as well.

Furthermore, the next episode may also showcase Yuki at her new job, providing insight into the fresh developments in her life, and bringing her one step closer to being able to travel together with Itsuomi.

