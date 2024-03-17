A Sign of Affection episode 12 release date, where to watch, and more

A Sign of Affection episode 12 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, March 23, 2024. The previous eleventh installment of A Sign of Affection, aka Yubisaki to Renren, showcases a significant development in Yuki’s life as she begins her part-time job, marking a crucial step toward achieving her dreams.

Furthermore, Oushi undergoes a notable shift in personality after his encounter with Itsuomi. The episode also portrays Shin telling Emma about Itsuomi's relationship, following which he finally confesses his feelings for her.

These intriguing narrative developments in the latest episode set the stage for the upcoming A Sign of Affection episode 12, titled Our World, which is anticipated to explore the intricate dynamics of these characters even further.

A Sign of Affection episode 12 release date, time, and countdown

A Sign of Affection episode 12 is set to be broadcast at 10:30 pm JST on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Japan. International fans can access the English-subtitled version of episode 12 earlier on the same day. The upcoming installment will be released on streaming platforms approximately an hour after its release on TV.

The release date and time for fans across the globe are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, March 23 5:30 AM Central Standard Time Saturday, March 23 7:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Saturday, March 23 8:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, March 23 1:30 PM Central European Time Saturday, March 23 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday, March 23 7:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Saturday, March 23 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, March 23 11:00 PM

Where to watch A Sign of Affection episode 12

A Sign of Affection anime is currently airing on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS Nippon TV across Japan. Crunchyroll holds the streaming rights for this anime outside Asia. Therefore, fans in North and Central America, as well as in some other regions worldwide, can enjoy A Sign of Affection episode 12 on Crunchyroll.

For viewers in Southeast Asia, Muse Communication is steaming this Winter 2024 anime. Thus, fans in most parts of this region can tune in to their YouTube channel, Muse Asia, to watch the upcoming episode.

A Sign of Affection episode 11: A brief recap

The eleventh episode of A Sign of Affection, titled Promise, aired on March 16, 2024. The narrative of this episode centers around the female protagonist Yuki as she secures a job at Madoka’s aunt’s café, marking a significant step forward toward her dream of traveling with Itsuomi.

Additionally, the episode explores developments in the friendship between Yuki and Oushi, with Oushi exhibiting a changed personality following his encounter with Itsuomi in the previous episode.

Furthermore, episode 11 introduces a significant narrative development involving Shin and Emma. Shin finally informs Emma about Itsuomi's new relationship and also confesses his own feelings for her.

In addition, the opening scenes of the episode briefly touch upon Rin and Kyouka's relationship progress. Although they have not yet officially become a couple, their interactions indicate that they are growing closer to each other.

The episode concludes with heartwarming scenes between the main protagonists, Itsuomi and Yuki, as they begin planning their first official date together.

What to expect in A Sign of Affection episode 12 (speculations)

Yuki and Itsuomi in the upcoming episode (Image via Ajia-do)

With the fascinating developments in the latest episode, anticipation for A Sign of Affection episode 12 is palpable. The upcoming episode is expected to center on Yuki and Itsuomi’s first official date, marking a significant moment in their budding relationship.

Moreover, episode 12 is anticipated to show Emma’s response to Shin’s confession, offering further information on the direction their relationship will take from here on. Additionally, the changes in Oushi's character are expected to be a pivotal aspect of the upcoming narrative.

