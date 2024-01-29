A Sign of Affection episode 5 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

A Sign of Affection episode 5 is scheduled for broadcast on Saturday, February 3, 2024. There is a lot of anticipation for the next episode as the latest installment concluded with Itsuomi inviting Yuki to his place following their double date with Rin and Kyouka, marking a crucial moment in the narrative of A Sign of Affection, aka Yubisaki to Renren.

Episode 4 also delved deeper into the relationship between Itsuomi and Yuki, showcasing their growing closeness. Additionally, a brief clash between Itsuomi and Oushi added intrigue to the storyline. Fans now eagerly await the upcoming episode, which is expected to further explore the developing connections between the two protagonists.

A Sign of Affection episode 5 release date, time, and countdown

A Sign of Affection episode 5 is scheduled to air at 10:30 pm JST on Saturday, February 3, 2024. For global fans, the English-subtitled version will be accessible earlier on the same day. The next installment will be released on streaming platforms about one hour after it airs on TV.

The release date and time for viewers across the globe are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, February 3 5:30 am Central Standard Time Saturday, February 3 7:30 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday, February 3 8:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, February 3 1:30 pm Central European Time Saturday, February 3 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, February 3 7 pm Philippines Standard Time Saturday, February 3 9:30 pm Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, February 3 11 pm

Where to watch A Sign of Affection episode 5

Itsuomi holding Yuki's hand in episode 4 (Image via Ajia-do)

A Sign of Affection anime airs on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS Nippon TV across Japan, while Crunchyroll holds the streaming rights for the title outside of Asia. Therefore, A Sign of Affection episode 5 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll in North and Central America, as well as in some other regions worldwide.

In Southeast Asia, this Winter 2024 anime is being broadcast by Muse Communication and fans in most parts of this region can enjoy the show on their YouTube channel, Muse Asia.

A Sign of Affection episode 4 recap

The fourth episode of A Sign of Affection, titled What Kind of Voice, aired on January 27, 2024. The episode's narrative delves into the evolving connection between the protagonists, Yuki and Itsuomi.

The episode follows Itsuomi's acceptance of Yuki's invitation for a double date with Rin and Kyouka, resulting in several endearing moments. The installment also showcases a brief clash between Itsuomi and Oushi involving Yuki, highlighting the emerging rivalry between the two characters.

The narrative of the fourth episode adds depth to the relationships and brings out various aspects of the characters' dynamics.

Itsuomi and Oushi's rivalry begins (Image via Ajia-do)

During their Costaco double date, numerous heartwarming moments transpire between the two main protagonists. Itsuomi goes the extra mile by sending Rin and Kyouka on their way, allowing him and Yuki to have some private time together.

As they prepare to part ways, Yuki extends a dinner invitation, which is initially met with what seems like rejection. However, the twist in the narrative unfolds when Itsuomi counter-invites Yuki to his place for dinner.

What to expect in A Sign of Affection episode 5

Itsuomi and Yuki (Image via Ajia-do)

A Sign of Affection episode 5 is expected to highlight the evolving connections between the protagonists. It may also delve into what happens after Itsuomi invites Yuki to his place in the concluding scenes of episode 4.

The upcoming episode could center around their time together during Yuki's visit, showcasing a significant progression in their relationship. Episode 5 is expected to explore the dynamics of their deepening connection, offering insights into their lives as they spend more time together.

Fans can look forward to witnessing the development of the protagonists' relationship as they grow closer.